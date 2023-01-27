Read full article on original website
Robert A. Regez, Jr.
MADISON - Robert A. Regez II, age 91, passed away on Jan. 27, 2023. Bob was born May 8, 1931, in Wausau, Wis., the son of Dr. Robert A. Regez Sr. and Anna (Tollefson) Regez. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Paratroopers as a member of the 187th Regimental Combat Team and earned Paratrooper Wings and Combat Medals.
Donald Howard Phillips
Donald Phillips, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at home with his loving wife Joann by his side. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church, 320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00. Burial will be at Briggsville Cemetery immediately after the service with a luncheon to follow at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells.
Dorothy Lucille Bork
OREGON- Dorothy Lucille Bork passed away peacefully, at the age of 87, on Friday, Jan 27, 2023, at Azura Memory Care of Stoughton, Wis. She was born on June 18, 1935, in Two Rivers, Wis., to Raymond and Elizabeth (Raeck) Sickinger. Dorothy grew up in Two Rivers and graduated from...
Philip Warren Kyser
Philip Warren Kyser, 70, of Richland Center died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. Phil was born November 13, 1952, in Fort Worth Texas to Charles and Emma Kyser (Cooper). In 1954, the Kyser family moved to Kansas City, Missouri. Phil enjoyed playing baseball and other sports throughout his childhood. In 1973, Phil moved to Boulder Colorado and met the love of his life. Phil married Debra “Debbie” Kyser (Larson) on June 29, 1974. The couple were blessed with four children: Heidi, Rachel, Hannah, and Josiah. The family moved to Richland Center August of 1990.
Lil Wayne coming to Madison as part of 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour
MADISON, Wis. -- One of the biggest names in rap history is coming to Madison this spring, with tickets going on sale later this week. Live Nation announced Tuesday that Lil Wayne will be performing at The Sylvee on April 8, 2023 as part of his 28-city nationwide "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour, which starts in Minneapolis on April 4.
In the 608: Check out Frozen Fest in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Frozen Fest continues in Sun Prairie this week. It kicked off over the weekend with a number of events. There are more planned for this week. It all leads up to Thursday morning, February 2nd when Jimmy the Groundhog will give his prognostication for Groundhog Day.
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
Rogers Clark Keene, Jr.
DEERFIELD - Rogers Clark Keene, Jr., age 82, of Deerfield, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Oct. 25, 1940, in Boston, Mass., the son of Rogers and Josephine (Kas) Keene. Rogers is survived by his wife, Kaaron; son, Gerry (Judy) Keene;...
Raymond J. Udelhoven
Dodgeville – Raymond J. Udelhoven, age 83, of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehab Center. He was born on August 24, 1939, a son of Phillip and Catherine Udelhoven. Ray served in U.S. Army and on March 9, 1966, he married Mary Lou Severson in Rockford, IL. He worked at the Courthouse Inn for many years and Jimmy’s Steakhouse. He loved fishing, hunting, Friday night poker games and had a nice collection of knives.
WATCH: MMSD State of the District address from superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins
Watch the "State of the District" address from Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins here and get a recap tonight on News 3 Now at Ten. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Open enrollment for 2023-24 school year begins Feb. 6
MADISON, Wis. -- A new school year is still quite a few months away, but getting ready for the new year starts much sooner. For families getting ready for that first first day of school, open enrollment for the 2023-24 year begins Feb. 6. Applications can be found online here and should be completed by April 28.
Police investigating robbery at north Madison bank
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a bank was robbed last week on the city's north side. Officers were sent to the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Employees reported that a man walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. He then left the area with cash.
SSM Health donates $100K to Urban League of Greater Madison's Black Business Hub
MADISON, Wis. -- SSM Health is strengthening its partnership with the Urban League of Greater Madison by donating $100,000 to the nonprofit. The money will go toward the completion of the Black Business Hub and its efforts to encourage local Black- and minority-owned entrepreneurship opportunities in the community. "At the...
Driver killed in crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening identified
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening. Callahan Fuller, of Janesville, died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange shortly before 7:10 p.m.
Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office identifies man pulled from Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified a man Tuesday whose body was pulled from Lake Waubesa Saturday night. Richard Knuteson, 45, of McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary exam confirmed he died from drowning. Emergency crews were called to the northern part of...
Beloit police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
BELOIT, Wis. -- Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles spoke out Monday after the release of video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. "The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis police officers is appalling, indefensible and sickening," Sayles said. "Our thoughts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues, and his community. "
One person taken to hospital, homeowners displaced in Brooklyn fire
BROOKLYN, Wis. -- A fire that began in a garage in Brooklyn Sunday left one person in the hospital and the homeowners displaced. Crews were called to the 100 block of Stacie Court just before 5 p.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming from an attached garage. The home was evacuated and one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
'It was kind of a no-brainer': Fitchburg businesses work to fill hole left by Little John's
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- When Little John's temporarily suspended operations last week, it left some seniors without the meals that they rely on. The organization had been preparing and sending out almost 16,000 meals per week to senior centers, schools and homeless shelters. On Monday, the Fitchburg Senior Center said local...
