Ocean County Man Indicted For Murdering Wife
OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Lacey Township man has been indicted for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road, officials said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River was charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz.
Man Sentenced For Selling Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl/Cocaine To South Jersey Teenager
A 44-year-old man from South Jersey was sentenced to 12 years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with the fatal overdose of an 18-year-old.Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland had been charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.Th…
NJ man gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker on lunch break
PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker, authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago.Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez Jr. sentenced him last week to 45 years on murder and burglary charges and a consecutive 10-year sentence on conspiracy to commit murder...
Trenton stabbing suspect in custody
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in the overnight stabbing of a victim within the city. Police responded to the scene of a disturbance at around 10:14 pm on Monday to find an unidentified victim with a severe facial laceration to his face. He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Banner Godoy, 37, was arrested by Trenton Police and is in custody at this time. Police have not released any other information regarding this incident. The post Trenton stabbing suspect in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Police warn parents after edibles disguised as every day snack confiscated from Burlington County teen
MARLTON, N.J. - A popular snack for kids is now a part of police's latest warning to parents after a bag of what seemed to be just tasty, fun-shaped crackers was confiscated from a local teen after authorities discovered it was actually a bag of edibles. Evesham Township Police are...
Heroic Teen Shot Dead In Delco; Suspect In Custody
A Delaware County teenager who once helped save three kids from drowning in an icy pond was shot dead in Upper Darby, authorities say. Anthony Alexander, 17, of Collingdale Borough, was in an apartment building on the 2400 block of Marshall Road just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, when he was shot, township police said in a statement.
Two men arrested for alleged cockfighting in Buena
Two Atlantic County men were arrested after an investigation into alleged cockfighting led to more than 100 birds and other animals living in unsanitary conditions, officials said. An anonymous tip led investigators to a Buena home that was allegedly housing birds to be used for fighting, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s...
Atlantic City investigation leads to guns, drugs and two arrests
An Atlantic City man with a pending drug case is now jailed on drug and weapons offenses. Paul Dawley, 43, of Atlantic City, was arrested with a 9mm handgun loaded with five rounds, a retractable knife, suspected crystal methamphetamine and $257 in cash, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
southjerseyobserver.com
Newtonville & Hammonton Residents Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty Offenses
On January 26, 2023, Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, NJ, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton were both arrested and charged with third-degree Owning/Training Live Animals for the Purpose of Fighting offenses. These charges stemmed from an investigation of an anonymous tip given to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
Three Wounded In Daytime Shooting In Atlantic City
Three people were wounded during an afternoon shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1:05 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 500 block of north Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate...
YAHOO!
YAHOO!
Asbury Park bias crime? Cops hunt for who fired pepper spray, ripped Pride flag at church
ASBURY PARK - A potential bias incident during an anti-racism event at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asbury Park included attempted pepper spraying and vandalism of the church's LGBTQ+ Pride flag, and police are investigating it as a possible hate crime, according to the church. The incident, which occurred Friday between...
southjerseyobserver.com
Brooklawn Police Ask For Assistance With Identifying Individual Wanted For Questioning In Connection With Alleged Package Theft
Photo credit: Brooklawn Police Dept. The Brooklawn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the individual in this photograph who is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged package theft from the 200 block of Browning Lane. If anyone recognizes this person or has any information regarding...
Update: Two 17-year-olds Shot in Bridgeton, NJ: Man Killed, Woman Wounded
UPDATE: The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 21-year-old Iban Perez of Bridgeton has been charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in connection to this incident. The investigation continues. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Bridgeton say two 17-year-olds were shot in...
Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident
TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
