The Los Angeles Lakers are not a good basketball team right now, even if they came close to knocking off the No. 1 seeded Boston Celtics on Saturday night. The Lakers made a major move to bring in starting-caliber forward Rui Hachimura to the roster, and the Japanese-born player has solid size at 6’8” and 230 lbs to be an impact player for the team. But despite the addition, the Lakers hold a very poor 23-27 record in the Western Conference, a shocking stat considering they should be competing with the top teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers, among others. Even with LeBron James on the roster, the Lakers will still struggle to make the playoffs, although they will not get far even if they do. Los Angeles cannot score against big teams, play slow offense, and have a turnover-prone style of play. Not to mention, James is 38 years old.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO