Yardbarker
A Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Idea That Sends Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Lakers
Many teams in the NBA have some tough decisions to make with the trade deadline approaching. Some, like the Phoenix Suns, have an aging star they have to decide whether they want to back or cash in on. Other teams like the Lakers are open to moving on from someone like Russell Westbrook if they can get a truly influential player in return.
Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Ahead Of Monday's Game Against Thunder
On Monday afternoon ahead of their game on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody from the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Yardbarker
How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Four Warriors Stars
The Los Angeles Lakers are not a good basketball team right now, even if they came close to knocking off the No. 1 seeded Boston Celtics on Saturday night. The Lakers made a major move to bring in starting-caliber forward Rui Hachimura to the roster, and the Japanese-born player has solid size at 6’8” and 230 lbs to be an impact player for the team. But despite the addition, the Lakers hold a very poor 23-27 record in the Western Conference, a shocking stat considering they should be competing with the top teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers, among others. Even with LeBron James on the roster, the Lakers will still struggle to make the playoffs, although they will not get far even if they do. Los Angeles cannot score against big teams, play slow offense, and have a turnover-prone style of play. Not to mention, James is 38 years old.
Pistons granted Disabled Player Exception
The Pistons have been granted a disabled player exception due to Cade Cunningham‘s season-ending injury, reports James L. Edwards II of The Athletic (Twitter link). The former No. 1 overall pick underwent surgery in December to address a left tibial stress fracture. A disabled player exception grants an over-the-cap...
Did Joel Embiid's performance vs. Nuggets place him at top of MVP race?
Joel Embiid turned in an MVP performance Saturday afternoon while matched up with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who has beaten him out for the award the past two seasons, writes Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice. Embiid posted 47 points, 18 rebounds and five assists and made several big plays late in the game to help the Sixers win the battle between two of the NBA’s best teams.
Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA’s players of the week, the league announced. Lillard averaged 42.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals on .632/.514/.920 shooting in leading Portland to a 2-1 record last week. The Western Conference winner’s highlight performance was Wednesday’s victory over Utah, when the star point guard put up 60 points, seven boards, eight assists and three steals on an absurd .724/.600/.900 shooting line.
Pacers HC Rick Carlisle says Myles Turner won't be traded after recent extension
The Pacers didn’t extend Myles Turner in order to trade him, coach Rick Carlisle told Marc Stein (Twitter link) and other media members. “Yes, he’s off the trade block,” Carlisle said. There were some questions initially whether the extension, which Turner signed on Monday, would still allow...
Heat guard expresses desire to stay as trade deadline approaches
Kyle Lowry‘s second season with the Heat isn’t turning out the way he hoped, but the veteran guard doesn’t want to be anywhere else, writes Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Lowry’s shooting percentages have declined since last season, and he’s been involved in fewer offensive possessions...
Former first-round pick joins Celtics' G League affiliate
The Maine Celtics have acquired veteran swingman Tony Snell from the G League’s player pool, the team announced in a press release. Snell has been a free agent since finishing last season with the Pelicans. He had a workout in November with the Lakers and now turns to the G League in his effort to get back to the NBA.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball still 'nowhere close' to playing
Bulls coach Billy Donovan offered a pessimistic update on Lonzo Ball in Saturday’s pre-game meeting with reporters and speculated that a decision on the injured guard could be coming fairly soon, tweets Julia Poe of The Chicago Tribune. Ball hasn’t played since January of 2022 due to a torn...
Spencer Dinwiddie earns bonus, guarantees 2023-24 salary
Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie appeared in his 50th game of the season on Saturday in Utah, reaching an important contract-related milestone. As Bobby Marks of ESPN tweets, Dinwiddie’s 50th appearance earned him a $1.5M bonus this season and ensured that his 2023-24 salary will now be fully guaranteed. When...
Jerami Grant confirms Blazers offered four-year, $112M contract extension
Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant confirmed on Monday that the team has offered him a four-year, $112M+ contract extension, according to Jason Quick of The Athletic (Twitter link). Grant said he’ll likely wait until sometime in the spring to make a decision on the offer. “I’m kind of focused...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka Could Join Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are one of the preferred landing spots for Milwaukee Bucks' big man Serge Ibaka after he and the franchise agreed on a trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka was traded to Milwaukee last season after he started off his season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He has suited up for 35 games with the side averaging 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.
Trade candidate watch: Veteran guards
Leading up to the February 9 trade deadline, we’re keeping an eye on potential trade candidates from around the NBA. We’re continuing today. with a handful of veteran guards. D’Angelo Russell, Timberwolves. 2022-23: $31.4M. 2023-24: UFA. Like many players on Minnesota’s roster, Russell had a slow start...
NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Elijah Mitchell Announcement
After leading the 49ers in rushing last season, injuries limited running back Elijah Mitchell to just five games in the 2022 regular season. Unfortunately, after two solid playoff performances, he won't be joining them for their biggest game of the year. Mitchell was listed as inactive for the NFC ...
Hoops Rumors
