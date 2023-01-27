ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Greg McElroy explains why Nick Saban is under pressure entering Alabama football's 2023 season

Alabama finished the 2022 season 11-2, but the campaign did not meet the expectations the Crimson Tide and their fans have. Alabama and head coach Nick Saban missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, as the Crimson Tide dropped two regular season games for the first time since that season. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy says there is pressure on Saban to rally his team entering next year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

COMMIT: Iowa lands commitment from 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper

News: On Monday, Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper announced his commitment to Iowa. Leeper picked the Hawkeyes over Indiana, Wake Forest, and Army. Iowa extended a grayshirt offer to Leeper, meaning that he won't be on scholarship for his first semester of school, but will be on scholarship for the remainder of his collegiate career in Iowa City following that first semester.
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown

Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Top Five prospect Dylan Harper has cut his list to final five

Dylan Harper, arguably the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to five finalists, he tells 247Sports. “I want to say thank you to all the coaches who recruited me," said Harper. "I wish them, their players and programs continued success. This process has been a dream come true!”
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

DT Jamel Howard set to announce on National Signing Day

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30 ET. The announcement will take place at his school as part of a ceremony at Marist. Howard's options include Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami-FL and LSU. Those are the five schools he took official visits...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor recruiting: What they're saying about 2023 five-star's pending decision after Oregon visit

Recruiting is coming to an end for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect who's expected to announce his college decision later this week. Harbor took an official visit to Oregon over the weekend and met in-home with several coaching staffs (VIP) leading up to the Washington, D.C. native's trip out West, including Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: Florida State vs. NC State

After picking up a critical road win against Wake Forest last weekend, NC State (17-5, 7-4 ACC) returns home to host Florida State (7-15, 6-6 ACC) on Wednesday evening. It's been a tough season for the Seminoles, which started 1-9, and come into Wednesday's matchup after back-to-back losses. In the...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Ga. OL Andrew Rosinski Commits to UNC

Andrew Rosinski announced his commitment to North Carolina Tuesday morning -- several days after a visit to the school. He's the second O-lineman to pledge to the Tar Heels in less than a week. "I am blessed to announce my commitment to the University of North Carolina," Rosinski posted on...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

LOOK: Two former Hawkeyes to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl

With the college football season over and the NFL playoffs winding down, NFL Draft season is fast approaching. That process kicks off, unofficially, this week with both the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl holding their camps and games this weekend. Among those participating in the Reese's...
AMES, IA
247Sports

247Sports

