Back from Oregon, five-star Nyckoles Harbor readies to announce
Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor recaps his Oregon visit as he readies to announce his college choice Wednesday.
2024 four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson names final three, set to announce
Ju'Juan Johnson has named a final three of Colorado, Florida and LSU with his college decision looming. The four-star athlete prospect from Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy plans to announce at his school this coming Saturday around 9:30 am (MST). Johnson has visited each of his finalists. He was most recently...
Greg McElroy explains why Nick Saban is under pressure entering Alabama football's 2023 season
Alabama finished the 2022 season 11-2, but the campaign did not meet the expectations the Crimson Tide and their fans have. Alabama and head coach Nick Saban missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, as the Crimson Tide dropped two regular season games for the first time since that season. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy says there is pressure on Saban to rally his team entering next year.
Alabama DE thinks Carolina 'would be a great place' to play
Four-star defensive end Jordan Ross returned to South Carolina last Saturday for his third visit with the Gamecocks.
COMMIT: Iowa lands commitment from 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper
News: On Monday, Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper announced his commitment to Iowa. Leeper picked the Hawkeyes over Indiana, Wake Forest, and Army. Iowa extended a grayshirt offer to Leeper, meaning that he won't be on scholarship for his first semester of school, but will be on scholarship for the remainder of his collegiate career in Iowa City following that first semester.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown
Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
Top Five prospect Dylan Harper has cut his list to final five
Dylan Harper, arguably the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to five finalists, he tells 247Sports. “I want to say thank you to all the coaches who recruited me," said Harper. "I wish them, their players and programs continued success. This process has been a dream come true!”
DT Jamel Howard set to announce on National Signing Day
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30 ET. The announcement will take place at his school as part of a ceremony at Marist. Howard's options include Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami-FL and LSU. Those are the five schools he took official visits...
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Make it six straight losses for Michigan State at Purdue's Mackey Arena. The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers bullied MSU on their home court Sunday afternoon, posting a 77-61 victory to kick off the second half of the Big Ten season for both clubs. The Spartans came...
Durant three-star linebacker Nolan DeLong to walk-on at Iowa over FCS offers
Iowa's 2023 walk-on class continues to get better as Durant three-star linebacker Nolan DeLong announced he will walk-on at Iowa over full-ride offers from South Dakota, Northern Iowa, and St. Thomas. DeLong finished his senior season with 250 carries, 2,111 rushing yards, and 21 touchdowns. DeLong had 66 tackles, 14...
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting: What they're saying about 2023 five-star's pending decision after Oregon visit
Recruiting is coming to an end for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect who's expected to announce his college decision later this week. Harbor took an official visit to Oregon over the weekend and met in-home with several coaching staffs (VIP) leading up to the Washington, D.C. native's trip out West, including Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland.
How to Watch: Florida State vs. NC State
After picking up a critical road win against Wake Forest last weekend, NC State (17-5, 7-4 ACC) returns home to host Florida State (7-15, 6-6 ACC) on Wednesday evening. It's been a tough season for the Seminoles, which started 1-9, and come into Wednesday's matchup after back-to-back losses. In the...
Maryland Basketball's game against Indiana just got a little bigger
Maryland basketball's game Tuesday night against Indiana just got a bit bigger. The Hoosiers joined the AP Poll today, landing at No. 21, meaning the Terps have a chance for a win over a ranked opponent., a rare commodity in this year's muddled Big Ten. The Terps have two such...
Analysis: Breaking down Kansas State's 2023 football schedule
New starters at quarterback and running back will greet fans when Kansas State debuts the 2023 football season against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at Bill Snyder Family.
BREAKING: Ga. OL Andrew Rosinski Commits to UNC
Andrew Rosinski announced his commitment to North Carolina Tuesday morning -- several days after a visit to the school. He's the second O-lineman to pledge to the Tar Heels in less than a week. "I am blessed to announce my commitment to the University of North Carolina," Rosinski posted on...
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Iowa
Rutgers met Iowa today on the road and did not have an answer or way to consistently stop the Hawkeye offense. That resulted in a 93-82 loss and dropped Rutgers to 14-7 on the season. Rutgers is now 6-4 in the Big Ten and has dropped from second place. Meanwhile,...
LOOK: Two former Hawkeyes to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl
With the college football season over and the NFL playoffs winding down, NFL Draft season is fast approaching. That process kicks off, unofficially, this week with both the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl holding their camps and games this weekend. Among those participating in the Reese's...
Social media reaction to Texas Tech's historic comeback win over Iowa State
Texas Tech completed its largest comeback victory in Red Raider basketball history on Monday night after erasing a 23-point deficit to defeat Iowa State, 80-77, in overtime. The Red Raiders moved to 12-10 overall and 1-8 in the Big 12 with the improbable victory. The following is a list of...
