Algonquin, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police investigate serious traffic crash on Chicago Avenue, seek witnesses

Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the crash on Chicago Avenue at Olesen Drive are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit Division at (630) 420-8833. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Drive carefully. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Driver dies after car goes into Aurora pond

AURORA, Ill. - A man died after his vehicle went into a pond early Tuesday in west suburban Aurora. Aurora police officers responded to a call of a car in the water around 12:35 a.m. near Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle. Five officers went into the water, which was...
AURORA, IL
WGNtv.com

Student avoids attempted kidnapping in Glenview, police say

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Glenview police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a girl who had just gotten off a school bus moments earlier. Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane. The victim, who police described as a female student, reported that...
GLENVIEW, IL
cwbchicago.com

Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say

Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 64, charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with allegedly gunning down another man last November in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side. Marvin Pullen, 64, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Maurice Timberlake during an argument on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Jericho Porter was the front seat passenger of a car traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 20 when the car collided with a school bus in a work zone. The driver, a 17-year-old juvenile, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, while Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.
PECATONICA, IL
WGN News

2 people shot while driving in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Ill. — Two people were shot while driving Saturday evening in Bartlett, according to police. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lake Street near Roma Jean Parkway, according to a news release from the Bartlett Police Department. Officers were investigating a crash nearby when they heard gunshots but couldn’t find anything, according to […]
BARTLETT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crest Hill woman charged with robbery

CHICAGO - A woman was charged with allegedly robbing a man Sunday morning in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Kiarra Nicole Tyler, 24, is accused of stealing the belongings of a 25-year-old man around midnight in the 2300 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said. She was arrested moments later in...
CREST HILL, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed in Kane County crash

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elk Grove Village woman charged with making false police report

COOK COUNTY - An Elk Grove Village woman was arrested and charged after allegedly making a false report to police. Early Sunday morning around 4:14 a.m., Elk Grove Village police officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Square after a 911 caller reported there was a threat involving a gun to her and her child.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
CBS Chicago

80-year-old victim shoots suspect in home invasion near O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) – A home invasion at an apartment complex near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport resulted in the 80-year-old victim shooting one of the suspects after they attempted to enter the home late Monday morning.The victim was inside a home in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue around 10:30 a.m. when the two suspects, one male and the other female, knocked on the front door, police said.The victim opened the door and the suspects entered the home without permission. A physical altercation ensued. The victim, who is a FOID card holder, fired a gun and struck the male suspect.The...
CHICAGO, IL
