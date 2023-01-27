Read full article on original website
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Police investigate serious traffic crash on Chicago Avenue, seek witnesses
Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the crash on Chicago Avenue at Olesen Drive are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit Division at (630) 420-8833. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Drive carefully. Stay safe.)
Driver dies after car goes into Aurora pond
AURORA, Ill. - A man died after his vehicle went into a pond early Tuesday in west suburban Aurora. Aurora police officers responded to a call of a car in the water around 12:35 a.m. near Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle. Five officers went into the water, which was...
Northwest Side resident, 80, shoots intruder: police
The man was also injured during the confrontation in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street, and both he and the intruder were listed in critical condition at Resurrection Hospital, according to police.
Driver killed after car plunges into Aurora retention pond
A driver died after the car they were driving went off the road and into a retention pond Tuesday morning, Aurora officials said.
WGNtv.com
Student avoids attempted kidnapping in Glenview, police say
GLENVIEW, Ill. — Glenview police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a girl who had just gotten off a school bus moments earlier. Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane. The victim, who police described as a female student, reported that...
Former Chicago cop had 44 traffic tickets dismissed by claiming his girlfriend stole his vehicle: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A former Chicago police officer is accused of providing false testimony and fraudulent police reports over the last 13 years in order to have traffic tickets dismissed. Jeffrey Kriv, 56, is charged with four counts of felony offense of perjury and five counts of felony offense of forgery.
Teen charged in trio of Chicago armed robberies that happened in under 30 minutes
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with three armed robberies last December in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 17-year-old was identified as one of the suspects who robbed three people at gunpoint in separate incidents on Dec. 28, according to police. Victims were robbed at the...
cwbchicago.com
Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Portage Park identified
CHICAGO - On a Northwest Side block of otherwise tidy brick bungalows and two flats, one home near the middle of the street stands out. Bundles of yellowed newspapers are piled up on the front steps. Half a dozen grocery store carts filled with crumpled beer cans line one side of the building. Signs warn the uninvited to stay away.
Man, 64, charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with allegedly gunning down another man last November in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side. Marvin Pullen, 64, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Maurice Timberlake during an argument on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
WIFR
Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Jericho Porter was the front seat passenger of a car traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 20 when the car collided with a school bus in a work zone. The driver, a 17-year-old juvenile, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, while Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 people shot while driving in Bartlett
BARTLETT, Ill. — Two people were shot while driving Saturday evening in Bartlett, according to police. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lake Street near Roma Jean Parkway, according to a news release from the Bartlett Police Department. Officers were investigating a crash nearby when they heard gunshots but couldn’t find anything, according to […]
Body of elderly woman found in freezer on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer on Monday at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. The woman was discovered unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at the residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. The woman's body was...
fox32chicago.com
Crest Hill woman charged with robbery
CHICAGO - A woman was charged with allegedly robbing a man Sunday morning in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Kiarra Nicole Tyler, 24, is accused of stealing the belongings of a 25-year-old man around midnight in the 2300 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said. She was arrested moments later in...
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed in Kane County crash
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
fox32chicago.com
Elk Grove Village woman charged with making false police report
COOK COUNTY - An Elk Grove Village woman was arrested and charged after allegedly making a false report to police. Early Sunday morning around 4:14 a.m., Elk Grove Village police officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Square after a 911 caller reported there was a threat involving a gun to her and her child.
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Cook County man who allegedly robbed victim of cell phone with a BB gun
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Cook County man charged with robbing a person with a BB gun last weekend. Cody Johnson, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Clarendon Hills...
80-year-old victim shoots suspect in home invasion near O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO (CBS) – A home invasion at an apartment complex near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport resulted in the 80-year-old victim shooting one of the suspects after they attempted to enter the home late Monday morning.The victim was inside a home in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue around 10:30 a.m. when the two suspects, one male and the other female, knocked on the front door, police said.The victim opened the door and the suspects entered the home without permission. A physical altercation ensued. The victim, who is a FOID card holder, fired a gun and struck the male suspect.The...
One man shot after fight spills out of downtown Rockford bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach after a large fight spilled out into the street at the District Bar & Grill on Saturday. According to police, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the bar, located at 205 W. State Street, around 12:20 […]
