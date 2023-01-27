ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Living Off the Grid in Nevada Compares to Other States

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
 4 days ago

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.

A recent study released by LawnStarter , a lawn care company that frequently conducts research into city and state amenities, created a weighted index of 23 key measures to identify the best states to live off the grid. These measures fall into one of five categories: feasibility, infrastructure, affordability, climate, and safety.

According to LawnStarter, Nevada ranks as the sixth worst state for those seeking to live off the grid.

Nevada scores highest in the affordability category, which includes measures like the average per-acre value of cropland, the property tax rate, and the overall cost of living. The state's lowest ranking category is safety, which takes into account measures such as air and water quality, measures of natural hazards, access to health care, and the crime rate.

All data in this story is from LawnStarter. A full description of the methodology is available here .

RankStateOverall off-the-grid scoreHighest ranking categoryLowest ranking category1Iowa67.1SafetyAffordability2Texas65.6InfrastructureClimate3Kentucky63.4SafetyInfrastructure4Minnesota61.3SafetyClimate5Oklahoma61.1AffordabilityClimate6Nebraska61.0SafetyClimate7Kansas60.6SafetyFeasibility8North Dakota59.5FeasibilityClimate9Illinois58.9SafetyAffordability10Montana58.5AffordabilityClimate11Missouri58.3SafetyInfrastructure12Wyoming57.8AffordabilityClimate13South Dakota57.7InfrastructureClimate14Wisconsin57.2SafetyClimate15Vermont56.9InfrastructureAffordability16Arkansas56.8ClimateInfrastructure17Idaho56.6FeasibilityClimate18Tennessee55.5AffordabilityFeasibility19Oregon55.2FeasibilityClimate20Maine54.3InfrastructureAffordability21West Virginia54.1AffordabilityInfrastructure22Indiana52.9InfrastructureFeasibility23Georgia52.4ClimateInfrastructure24Ohio52.3SafetyClimate25Louisiana52.2ClimateInfrastructure26Mississippi52.2SafetyInfrastructure27Washington51.1InfrastructureClimate28New Hampshire51.0SafetyAffordability29Alabama51.0AffordabilityFeasibility30Virginia50.8ClimateSafety31South Carolina50.4ClimateSafety32New Mexico50.0AffordabilitySafety33Hawaii49.6ClimateAffordability34California49.1InfrastructureAffordability35Colorado48.1AffordabilityFeasibility36Florida47.9ClimateSafety37Michigan47.9SafetyClimate38North Carolina46.8ClimateFeasibility39Delaware46.0ClimateSafety40Arizona46.0ClimateAffordability41New York45.5InfrastructureFeasibility42Utah40.6AffordabilitySafety43Alaska40.1FeasibilityInfrastructure44Pennsylvania40.0ClimateFeasibility45Nevada39.4AffordabilitySafety46Massachusetts37.6ClimateFeasibility47Maryland36.6ClimateFeasibility48Connecticut34.5ClimateFeasibility49Rhode Island33.5ClimateFeasibility50New Jersey28.2ClimateAffordability

Arizona Republicans seek to streamline homebuilding process to quell housing shortage

(The Center Square) - Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen introduced legislation to tackle the state’s affordable housing crisis. Senate Bill 1103 aims to speed up the process developers have to go through to build developments to keep up with the housing demand in the state. If passed into law, a city or town could have administrators review plans such as site and design plans, and preliminary and final plats, without...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

