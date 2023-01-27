Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Important Wage Inflation Measure for the Fed Rose Less Than Expected in Q4
The employment cost index increased 1% in the fourth quarter, less than the 1.1% expectation and slower than the third quarter, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Fed officials consider the ECI an important inflation gauge as it adjusts for various labor market conditions. Employment costs increased at a slower than...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
NBC Connecticut
China's January Factory Activity Returns to Growth as Economists Cheer Its Reopening
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
NBC Connecticut
UBS Gets a Boost From Higher Interest Rates, But Warns of ‘Uncertain' Year Ahead
UBS reported $1.7 billion of net income for the fourth quarter of last year, bringing its full-year profit to $7.6 billion in 2022. "The rate environment is helping the business on one side, and that offsets some of the lower activity that we see on the investment side," CEO Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
GM Smashes Expectations and Guides Toward a Strong 2023, Despite Margin Squeeze
DETROIT — General Motors handily beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the fourth quarter, while forecasting another solid year of results in 2023. The strong report suggests GM is hanging onto record, or near-record, results even as the U.S. automotive industry begins to normalize after several years of record-low inventories and resilient consumer demand.
NBC Connecticut
GM to Invest $650 Million in a Lithium Company to Support Its Electric Vehicle Business
General Motors said it plans to invest $650 million in the lithium production company Lithium Americas. Lithium is a critical component of batteries for electric vehicles. GM will get exclusive access to the first phase of lithium production and the right of first offer on the second phase of lithium production that will come out of the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada.
NBC Connecticut
Silvergate Capital Shares Jump After BlackRock Reports Increased Stake in the Crypto Bank
BlackRock raised its holding in Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, according to a Jan. 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silvergate shares jumped on Tuesday afternoon. Crypto has enjoyed a solid rebound in January, but shares of Silvergate have had a rocky start to the year. Silvergate Capital...
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
The global economic outlook has improved. General Motors and McDonald's earnings beat Wall Street's expectations. The U.S. will end its public health emergency over Covid. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A solid month comes to an end. U.S. equities...
NBC Connecticut
3 Key Things to Know Before Opening a Home Equity Line of Credit
Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, may be more appealing than a cash-out mortgage refinance or other sources of borrowed money. Last year, HELOC use ticked up as refinancing lost its luster due to quickly rising mortgage rates. However, there are aspects of HELOCs that borrowers should consider before...
NBC Connecticut
64% of Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck — Here's How to Keep Your Budget in Check
As the cost of living surged in 2022, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck jumped to 64% as of December, according to a recent report. Compared with 2021, 9.3 million more Americans said they are stretched too thin. A few key money moves can keep your budget in...
Comments / 0