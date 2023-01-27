Read full article on original website
Chapters hope lawmakers approve expanding Imagination Library around Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Imagination Library, a program started by singer and actress Dolly Parton more than 25 years ago, helps put books into the hands of millions of kids around the U.S. It doesn't cost families a dime. Right now, not many Hoosier kids have access to the program, but...
WIBC.com
LGBTQ+ Advocates Hope for Change
INDIANAPOLIS — The ACLU of Indiana encouraged Hoosiers to advocate for the rights of those in the LGBTQ+ community Monday. LGBTQ Day at the Statehouse gives people the opportunity to support a community that has long felt targeted. In recent years, many have been impacted by Indiana’s conservative laws. WISH TV reports that 45% of surveyed LGBTQ Hoosiers considered suicide in the last year alone.
Children from at least 40 Native American tribes forced to attend residential school in Indiana
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — An ongoing investigation into the grounds of a former residential school for Native American children has uncovered the scope of how many tribes were impacted by at least one of the institutions in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources discovered at least 40 Native...
ACLU watching several Indiana bills focused on trans youth, LGBTQ issues
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people chanted “protect queer youth” at the statehouse during the fourth annual LGBTQ Statehouse Day hosted by the ACLU of Indiana on Monday. Many in the community are keeping an eye on several bills they believe target the community — specifically transgender children.
Celebrate Black History Month with Indy's Black culture leaders
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR is recognizing Black History Month by celebrating the culture in our community — informing, inspiring, and impacting the public in a positive way. Indianapolis is full of Black leaders making their mark on the city. Our 13News anchors joined together to highlight those culture leaders and the impacts on the city.
Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN
Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
wrtv.com
Lawmakers discuss what's in place in Indiana to address police misconduct in the wake of Tyre Nichols
INDIANAPOLIS — In Indiana and across the country, there are renewed calls for police reform in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. "I was horrified. I thought how could we have officers of the same race treat someone with no humanity?" said Representative Robin Shackleford. "What are we doing here in Indiana that would prevent us from having that same type of interaction happen?"
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
WTHR
Former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels will not run for senator
Daniels recently stepped down as president of Purdue University. Congressman Jim Banks announced he was running for the seat earlier this month.
wfft.com
March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast Indiana. Multiple groups showed up, including Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, Hoosiers for Life and a few local churches. They met at the University of...
Metropolis Magazine
Inside the Fight to Save Two Saarinen Churches in Columbus, Indiana
The small city has a wealth of modernist architecture, but preserving it isn’t always straightforward, the contrasting fates of two churches by Eero and Eliel Saarinen show why. Photography: Hadley Fruits.
Take a Trip Around the World by Visiting These Indiana Towns
The state of Indiana has a number of cities that have names recognized not only by those of us who live here but by those who live in other states as well. Of course, Indianapolis sits at the top of the list since it's the state capital and we all had to learn those in grade school. Others are notable for being home to nationally-known universities like Notre Dame (South Bend), Indiana University (Bloomington), and Purdue University (West Lafayette). You might also be able to argue that outside our borders, there may be some people who are familiar with Fort Wayne or even my hometown of Evansville where I am currently sitting. But for every Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Evansville, there are a ton of small towns dotting the state map. Several of which borrow their name from other, arguably more famous, locations around the world.
Home Folks Not Sold on ‘Nice Guy’ Mike Pence
On a drizzly day in December, Indianapolis talk radio host Rob Kendall railed against Mike Pence on his radio show, “Kendall & Casey.”. “For 20 consecutive years, Mike Pence has been in public office. What is the signature accomplishment of Mike Pence? Anyone? Anybody?” he asked. Kendall didn’t...
WTHR
Grants available for Black playwrights to bring scripts to life at Indianapolis theatre festival
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis theater festival is looking to help several aspiring playwrights bring their scripts to life and be performed in front of a live audience — all for free. OnyxFest, Indiana's first and only theatre festival dedicated to the stories by Black playwrights, will cover the...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
14news.com
Indiana bill could legalize throwing stars
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senate Bill 341 would make recreational use of throwing stars legal for people over the age of 12. For Scott Railey who owns one of the biggest knife stores in Tri-State, Patriot Knifeworks, opening that floodgate would actually probably not make too much of a difference.
wdrb.com
Public health, first responders support Indiana governor's proposal to increase public health spending
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor wants to bolster spending by hundreds of millions of dollars for the state's public health services. Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to spend nearly $350 million over the next two years for public health programs. The governor’s plan would direct $100 million in the...
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss
Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
WTHR
