Co-creator of Disney's 'Encanto' plumbs her own story for Cygnet's 'El Huracán'

Screenwriter and playwright Charise Castro Smith had her biggest career success in 2021 as the co-writer and co-director of "Encanto," Disney's animated musical tale about a fictional Colombian family with magical powers.

But Castro Smith's play "El Huracán” — which makes its West Coast premiere this weekend at Cygnet Theatre — was loosely based on her own family, with a magical twist inspired by William Shakespeare's "The Tempest." It's the story of three Latinas facing a hurricane of biblical proportions. She recently spoke about the play.

Q: " El Huracán” is the story of a multigenerational Cuban and Cuban American family in Miami, and you’re from a Cuban American family in Miami. How much did your family experience inspire “El Huracán”?

A: This is absolutely my most personal play. Although hopefully it's a story that will resonate with people from many different backgrounds, the play wrestles with questions that I've asked myself over and over again. What does it mean to be first generation? What do I owe to the people who have come before me? What is my relationship with a country and a culture from which my family was exiled? How have my family's memories shaped my life?

Q: Were you living in Miami when Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida in 1992?

A: We were, although weirdly we were on vacation when the hurricane actually hit. What I remember most was coming home two days after the storm and seeing the devastation. The city was unrecognizable. My grandparents' house had three 3 feet of standing water. One of my closest friends spent the hurricane huddled with his family underneath their car and emerged to find their house totally gone. Our power was off for several weeks, and we were among the lucky ones. And I also remember that it took years for the city to feel "normal" again.

Q: Many of your plays have complex, strong Latinas as central characters. Can you talk about what inspires you when you create these characters?

A: My family, mostly. I draw from them a great deal.

Q: In this play, grandmother Valeria is battling Alzheimer’s and the chaotic evacuation after Hurricane Andrew reminds her of the chaos she experienced following the Cuban Revolution. Have you had personal experiences with family members who have had Alzheimer’s?

A: Yes. My grandmother had Alzheimer's, and losing her was a huge inspiration for this play. It is a heartbreaking and chaotic disease, which doesn't just wreak havoc on the person going through it but can also shake the surrounding family to its core. I watched my mom take care of my grandmother, which was nonstop physically and emotionally exhausting. It was painful, confusing, at times unexpectedly funny. But the destruction wrought by that disease did echo for me the devastation wrought by a hurricane.

Q: Your plays have been inspired by Shakespeare and Greek mythology. I read that “El Huracán” was loosely inspired by “The Tempest.” Besides the storm tie-in and the character of Miranda, can you tell me how Shakespeare’s final play inspired you to write “El Huracán”?

A: "The Tempest" is considered one of Shakespeare's romance plays. A blend of comedy and tragedy. Riddled with mystery. No clear-cut villains or heroes. In "The Tempest," Prospero is reckoning with forgiving something he feels is unforgivable, and finding forgiveness for something that feels unforgivable is a huge part of "El Huracán."

Q: In "Encanto," the Madrigal family’s grandmother and grandfather were forced into exile by war, just like the family in “El Huracán.” What are your thoughts on the importance of sharing these stories of displacement and the search for home?

A: The response from fans of "Encanto" was overwhelming. So many people reached out to let me know that the film had started conversations within their own immigrant families that they wouldn't otherwise have had. The story was a path for them to begin healing some of the intergenerational trauma that existed within their own families. It was deeply humbling to hear that film had been a part of that.

'El Huracán'

When: Opens Saturday and runs through Feb. 19. Showtimes 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., San Diego

Tickets: $30 and up

Phone: (619) 337-1525

Online: cygnettheatre.com

pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .