Ukulele bluegrass band Applebutter Express plays free Teco Streetcar concert in Tampa and Ybor City
TECO’s no-cover, monthly streetcar live music series returns for this pre-Gasparilla voyage where Applebutter Express brings uke-driven, funky bluegrass to the rail line that runs between Ybor City and downtown Tampa. Best bet is to hop on at stop no. 1 near Centennial Park then ride the length of the route and back.
There's no cover for TECO's Streetcar Live series, which happens on the last Friday of every month, and takes off from Centennial Park in Ybor City at 6 p.m.
