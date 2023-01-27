A West Philadelphia high school was put on lockdown for about an hour after a teen on his way to school was hurt during an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. The 15-year-old was shot just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson streets in the Overbrook neighborhood, Philadelphia police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition while being treated for gunshot wounds to his leg and arm, the School District of Philadelphia said.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO