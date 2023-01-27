Read full article on original website
camdencounty.com
Construction to Close Roads in Audubon
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing work on a gas main on Wyoming Avenue in Audubon from Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 6. On Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Thursday Feb. 2, there will be a full road closure of Wyoming Avenue between Chestnut and Oak streets. From...
camdencounty.com
121 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County Tuesday
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 103 cases, 19 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion, also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these reports,...
Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire
CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
YAHOO!
What happened to the unfinished mansion in Cherry Hill?
CHERRY HILL - A massive house that was only partially built after 14 years has been demolished in a matter of hours. The mansion came crashing down after dawn on Thursday — but more than two weeks after a costly face-off between Denise Williams, owner of the Winding Drive property, and a demolition crew retained by Cherry Hill Township.
Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident
TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
Almost Done? This New Pizza Joint in Marlton Just Put Their Temporary Sign Up
Last year, we got word that Singas Pizza was coming to the Plaza 73 Shops in Marlton New Jersey (right next to Sushi Kingdom). It's replacing the now-closed Mods Up Vapor Supply CBD shop, which closed its doors in 2020. Now, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham,...
buckscountyherald.com
Barrier installation scheduled on I-95, I-76 ramp in Philadelphia and Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that temporary barrier installation will occur next week on sections of Interstate 95 and an Interstate 76 ramp in Philadelphia and Bucks County. Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:. Monday, Jan. 30, through Monday, Feb. 13, from 9 p.m. to 5...
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
2 Crashes at the Same Busy Intersection in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Thursday Night
One of the busiest intersections in Egg Harbor Township was the scene of two accidents Thursday night. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the first crash at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue happened at 6:55 PM. They say,. a vehicle driven by Olivia Reese (21...
camdencounty.com
Rabid Cat Confirmed in Haddon Township
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that a rabid cat caught by a Haddon Township resident has tested positive for rabies. The resident called animal control who picked up the cat and brought...
STUNNED! Houlihan’s Cherry Hill, NJ Location Closes with No Warning
Houlihan's restaurant in Cherry Hill has reportedly closed its doors for good. I'm both stunned and bummed by this news. I've been hanging at Houlihan's in Cherry Hill my whole life. First, when it was inside the Cherry Hill Mall, and then after it moved to Garden State Park off Route 70.
Multiple people injured after crash on 422 in Tredyffrin Township
A crash on 422 westbound shut down all lanes of traffic in Tredyffrin Township.
New Dessert Studio is Opening in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Something sweet is coming soon to Egg Harbor City. It's a dessert studio!. The custom cakes, custom cookies, and other delicious bites locals have come to love from All That Batters owner Ellen Cohen will soon have a home in the heart of Egg Harbor City. All That Batters gave...
Ocean City fire displaces 23 people
Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Shot in Apparent Drive-by While Walking to West Philly School
A West Philadelphia high school was put on lockdown for about an hour after a teen on his way to school was hurt during an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. The 15-year-old was shot just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson streets in the Overbrook neighborhood, Philadelphia police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition while being treated for gunshot wounds to his leg and arm, the School District of Philadelphia said.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Shot to Death in Parking Lot of Philly Forman Mills Store
Police identified a man who was found shot to death outside a Forman Mills store in Philadelphia over the weekend. On Saturday, around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found a 23-year-old man in the Forman Mills parking lot who had been shot in the back of the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
