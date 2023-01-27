ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

Construction to Close Roads in Audubon

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing work on a gas main on Wyoming Avenue in Audubon from Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 6. On Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Thursday Feb. 2, there will be a full road closure of Wyoming Avenue between Chestnut and Oak streets. From...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

121 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County Tuesday

The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 103 cases, 19 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YAHOO!

What happened to the unfinished mansion in Cherry Hill?

CHERRY HILL - A massive house that was only partially built after 14 years has been demolished in a matter of hours. The mansion came crashing down after dawn on Thursday — but more than two weeks after a costly face-off between Denise Williams, owner of the Winding Drive property, and a demolition crew retained by Cherry Hill Township.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident

TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
camdencounty.com

Rabid Cat Confirmed in Haddon Township

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that a rabid cat caught by a Haddon Township resident has tested positive for rabies. The resident called animal control who picked up the cat and brought...
CAMDEN, NJ
BreakingAC

Ocean City fire displaces 23 people

Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Shot in Apparent Drive-by While Walking to West Philly School

A West Philadelphia high school was put on lockdown for about an hour after a teen on his way to school was hurt during an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. The 15-year-old was shot just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson streets in the Overbrook neighborhood, Philadelphia police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition while being treated for gunshot wounds to his leg and arm, the School District of Philadelphia said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Shot to Death in Parking Lot of Philly Forman Mills Store

Police identified a man who was found shot to death outside a Forman Mills store in Philadelphia over the weekend. On Saturday, around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found a 23-year-old man in the Forman Mills parking lot who had been shot in the back of the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

