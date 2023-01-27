Read full article on original website
Franklin County's Ertel Joins 1,000-Point Club
Ertel reached 1,000 career points while playing at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Franklin County High School basketball star has etched his name in school history. Senior Brant Ertel scored his 1,000th career point in a 48-46 loss against Talawanda. Playing at the Hoosier Gym...
St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Reds Donate Baseball, Softball Equipment to Area Schools
The equipment will be distributed to 19 high schools in northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana. Pictured: Tony Hyott, FACHE – St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Assistant Vice President, Patient Services, Reds Players & Alum- Spencer Steer, Cam Collier, & Corky Miller, Terry Smith – Board President, Pitch In For Baseball, Charley Frank – Executive Director, Reds Community Fund. Photo provided.
Justin Schoenefeld to be Featured in Hometown Hero Exhibit at Engen Ski Museum
Schoenefeld won gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in mixed team aerials. Justin Schoenefeld, Chris Lillis and Ashley Caldwell. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Lawrenceburg native and Olympic Gold Medalist Justin Schoenefeld will be honored at the Alf Engen Ski Museum in Utah. Schoenefeld made his Olympic debut at...
Dearborn County Home & Garden Show Comes to Lawrenceburg Feb. 3-5
Over 60 vendors will pack the Lawrenceburg Event Center. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Southeast Indiana’s largest home and garden show will take place at the Lawrenceburg Event Center this weekend, offering three days of great ideas for building, remodeling, landscaping and more. The event is sponsored by the Dearborn County Home Builders Association and features more than 60+ vendors under one roof.
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
Fire Destroys Home on State Road 350
The fire took place Friday morning. Photo by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office. (Ripley County, Ind.) - A home was a complete loss following a fire last Friday morning. Delaware Fire responded to the home on State Road 350 around 8:45 a.m. Upon arrival, the home was found fully involved.
Full Service Real Estate Brokerage Opens in Lawrenceburg
You can find Keller Williams River Town Realty on E. High Street. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new, full-service real estate brokerage has opened in Lawrenceburg. Keller Williams River Town Realty held their Grand Opening last Thursday at their new location at 220 E. High Street. They specialize in residential,...
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
Hospital Group Closing More Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana
AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
Tickets for "Country On Tour" go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Another central Indy car dealership accused of unfair document fees
Earlier this month, more than 170,000 Hoosiers received a check in the mail from auto doc fee litigation. Now we’ve learned another dealership group is being accused of the same thing.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
Gasbuddy says lowest price for gas in Indiana is $2.84 per gallon
WARSAW — The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Sullivan, where you can fill up for $2.84 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com. The average price of gas across the state is $3.34 per gallon, which is below the national average of $3.49. The lowest prices in...
Resurfacing Project Starts Next Week in Aurora
The city is using a Community Crossing Grant to make improvements. (Aurora, Ind.) - The City of Aurora will begin resurfacing projects next week. Around $654,000 will be used to make improvements along Billingsley Drive, Richmond and Washington streets, Bridgeway, and 4th Street. The projects are being funded by a...
