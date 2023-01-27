Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
Chronicle
First Public Behavioral Health Facility of Its Kind in Washington Unveiled at Maple Lane
Inside what Gov. Jay Inslee described as Washington’s first facility on a “new horizon of behavioral health treatment,” daylight warms the room despite it being a foggy, rainy Friday morning. Inslee and other officials gathered inside Maple Lane School’s newest building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating what...
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
mltnews.com
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II
When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
iheart.com
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
If you walk into a bakery or cafe, chances are you'll find croissants on display. These famous French pastries can be enjoyed alongside a cup of coffee, or as a stuffed breakfast sandwich. You don't even have to wait until the morning to enjoy croissants. Most places will bake them fresh and offer them all day long.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Shigella strikes Tamarind Tree Restaurant in Seattle
Public Health is investigating an outbreak of Shigellosis associated with Tamarind Tree Restaurant in Seattle. Symptoms reported include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, fever, chills, and vomiting. As of January 27, 2023, 17 people from 7 separate meal parties reported becoming ill after eating food from the Tamarind Tree Restaurant. These 17...
seattlerefined.com
The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show
If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
wsmag.net
How and Why to Landscape Septic Systems
There are over 60,000 onsite sewage systems (OSS) in Kitsap County. How should you landscape and maintain them?. An OSS has a septic tank where effluent (i.e., wastewater from kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms) enters the tank, solids settle to the bottom and oils and grease rise to the top. In the middle is the remaining water, which then flows (by various methods) into the leach field, commonly known as the drain field. The water moving into these pipes buried in the drain field is then purified by microbial action, and the purified water percolates into the ground, where it actually recharges the aquifer.
King tides paint stark outlook into rising Puget Sound sea levels
This past month has been a rough one for coastal flooding in cities up and down Washington’s coastline as king tides portend the future of rising sea levels’ impacts on the Puget Sound. According to a study done by the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE), state experts...
Chronicle
Global Company Ameresco Sees Lewis County as an Emerging Power
Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Ameresco, with 60 offices around the world and regional offices in Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, focuses on...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
thetacomaledger.com
The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt
This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
'So full of life:' Hundreds remember the Cox family in candlelight vigil
TUMWATER, Wash. — Investigators continue their search for answers after a house fire in Thurston County resulted in the deaths of two parents and three of their children earlier this month. Meanwhile, the tight-knit, heartbroken community poured into the stadium at Tumwater High School for a candlelight vigil on...
King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels
OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter, we've seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
U.S. Navy Halting Some Dry Dock Ops in Washington State
The United States Navy announced yesterday that they are temporarily suspending operations at four dry docks in western Washington. The suspensions come on the heels of the results from a planned seismic study of the area, along with the study analysis. The seismic assessment, which was done as a part...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk
The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
tourcounsel.com
The Outlet Collection Seattle | Mall in Auburn, Washington
South of Seattle and closer than the Premium Outlets is another option for cheap shopping in Seattle, The Outlet Collection Seattle. It is an indoor shopping center with a good variety of stores offering discounted prices ranging up to 70% on clothing and accessories. It may not have the luxury...
Providence rated worst nonprofit hospital in country regarding consumer practices
Providence, a nonprofit hospital with a branch located in Renton, has failed to spend more than $700 million that was intended for the community, according to The Lown Institute. “Washington has a total fair share deficit of $737 million,” Consumer for Quality Care Board Member Donna Christensen told MyNorthwest. “This...
Comments / 0