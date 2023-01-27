ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mltnews.com

Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II

When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State

If you walk into a bakery or cafe, chances are you'll find croissants on display. These famous French pastries can be enjoyed alongside a cup of coffee, or as a stuffed breakfast sandwich. You don't even have to wait until the morning to enjoy croissants. Most places will bake them fresh and offer them all day long.
WASHINGTON STATE
foodpoisonjournal.com

Shigella strikes Tamarind Tree Restaurant in Seattle

Public Health is investigating an outbreak of Shigellosis associated with Tamarind Tree Restaurant in Seattle. Symptoms reported include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, fever, chills, and vomiting. As of January 27, 2023, 17 people from 7 separate meal parties reported becoming ill after eating food from the Tamarind Tree Restaurant. These 17...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show

If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
PUYALLUP, WA
wsmag.net

How and Why to Landscape Septic Systems

There are over 60,000 onsite sewage systems (OSS) in Kitsap County. How should you landscape and maintain them?. An OSS has a septic tank where effluent (i.e., wastewater from kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms) enters the tank, solids settle to the bottom and oils and grease rise to the top. In the middle is the remaining water, which then flows (by various methods) into the leach field, commonly known as the drain field. The water moving into these pipes buried in the drain field is then purified by microbial action, and the purified water percolates into the ground, where it actually recharges the aquifer.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Global Company Ameresco Sees Lewis County as an Emerging Power

Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Ameresco, with 60 offices around the world and regional offices in Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, focuses on...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt

This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
TACOMA, WA
KGW

King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels

OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter, we've seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
OLYMPIA, WA
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk

The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
BREMERTON, WA
tourcounsel.com

The Outlet Collection Seattle | Mall in Auburn, Washington

South of Seattle and closer than the Premium Outlets is another option for cheap shopping in Seattle, The Outlet Collection Seattle. It is an indoor shopping center with a good variety of stores offering discounted prices ranging up to 70% on clothing and accessories. It may not have the luxury...
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy