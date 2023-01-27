ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

thedp.com

'Rapid increase' in rodent sightings in KCECH disrupts student living

Kings Court English College House is experiencing a “rapid increase” in rodent and pest sightings, specifically in its Kings Court building. Residents on every floor of Kings Court — one of the two buildings in the first-year college house — told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they have seen more mice in their rooms and in the hallways since returning from winter break. Sightings have become more frequent and widespread since then, they said. Students who live in English House — which is separated from Kings Court by a courtyard — did not report seeing mice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentonjournal.com

Jennings Village Waitlist Now Open

The waitlist for brand new affordable apartments centrally located in the heart of Trenton is now open. Jennnings Village is a four-story building featuring 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes ideal for families. Based in Mercer County, Jennings Village is centrally located to shopping, dining, employment opportunities, recreational destinations, and transportation options. Featuring thoughtfully designed layouts, wonderful amenities, and a range of resident services, Jennings Village will provide a sense of community to all residents.
TRENTON, NJ
multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

Trenton Area Soup Kitchen to Host Massive Job Fair on February 1st

If you’re searching for a new job this winter, the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen is here to get you connected with your next great opportunity!. On February 1st, 2023, the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) will host a massive job fair for Trenton residents and beyond. The fair will be held from 10:30 am-1:00 pm at TASK, 72 Escher St., Trenton, NJ 08609. Please report to the TASK Conference Room upon arrival. There will be many employers and recruiters to help you find just the job for you. Career coaches will also be available on-site to provide additional support. To participate, attendees must bring two valid forms of ID and have access to an email address.
TRENTON, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
Morristown Minute

Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton

NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
Affordable Housing; Blessing or Prison?

There has been some controversy over the topic of affordable housing in the South Jersey area. More and more, we see complexes and housing projects going up in most local towns throughout Gloucester County, New Jersey. Just to be clear, affordable housing is often a mission of the local housing authorities and different investors offering an income based rental agreement. These apartments can be life savers for those living within or under the poverty limits. With the economy in turmoil these days, many see these complexes as a true blessing allowing them to have a safe and comfortable home for their families at a price they can afford while still being able to support the rest of their needs. Additionally, affordable housing complexes also often offers amenities such as small playgrounds, on-site laundry facilities, ample parking, and other needed comforts for the every day family. Although they may not be perfect, it beats being on the street.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester County 18th Annual Food Drive Scheduled

The United Way of Gloucester County and the Gloucester County Board of County Commissioners – Human Service Advisory Council have joined together to hold the 18th Annual “Gloucester County Cares about Hunger” food drive from Monday, February 20, 2023 to Sunday, February 26, 2023. The donation drop...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Rabid Cat Confirmed in Haddon Township

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that a rabid cat caught by a Haddon Township resident has tested positive for rabies. The resident called animal control who picked up the cat and brought...
CAMDEN, NJ
Pennsylvania Business Report

Keystone converting Philadelphia building into lab space

West Conshohocken-based Keystone, a vertically integrated commercial real estate development and investment company, plans to convert 200,000 square feet in The Curtis location in Philadelphia’s Center City into life sciences and biotech laboratory space. Work includes the installation of hot water loops and steam infrastructure for heating and humidification and an exhaust system that will […] The post Keystone converting Philadelphia building into lab space appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencounty.com

121 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County Tuesday

The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 103 cases, 19 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
CAMDEN, NJ
Whit

EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing

According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
GLASSBORO, NJ
The Philadelphia Citizen

Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?

How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YAHOO!

What happened to the unfinished mansion in Cherry Hill?

CHERRY HILL - A massive house that was only partially built after 14 years has been demolished in a matter of hours. The mansion came crashing down after dawn on Thursday — but more than two weeks after a costly face-off between Denise Williams, owner of the Winding Drive property, and a demolition crew retained by Cherry Hill Township.
CHERRY HILL, NJ

