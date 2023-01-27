Read full article on original website
thedp.com
'Rapid increase' in rodent sightings in KCECH disrupts student living
Kings Court English College House is experiencing a “rapid increase” in rodent and pest sightings, specifically in its Kings Court building. Residents on every floor of Kings Court — one of the two buildings in the first-year college house — told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they have seen more mice in their rooms and in the hallways since returning from winter break. Sightings have become more frequent and widespread since then, they said. Students who live in English House — which is separated from Kings Court by a courtyard — did not report seeing mice.
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher Deadlines
Time Sensitive Philly Community Resources January/February 2023. Here are two time-sensitive community resources for a part-time AmeriCorps service opportunity, and an affordable housing resource. Please read and share:
trentonjournal.com
Jennings Village Waitlist Now Open
The waitlist for brand new affordable apartments centrally located in the heart of Trenton is now open. Jennnings Village is a four-story building featuring 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes ideal for families. Based in Mercer County, Jennings Village is centrally located to shopping, dining, employment opportunities, recreational destinations, and transportation options. Featuring thoughtfully designed layouts, wonderful amenities, and a range of resident services, Jennings Village will provide a sense of community to all residents.
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
trentondaily.com
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen to Host Massive Job Fair on February 1st
If you’re searching for a new job this winter, the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen is here to get you connected with your next great opportunity!. On February 1st, 2023, the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) will host a massive job fair for Trenton residents and beyond. The fair will be held from 10:30 am-1:00 pm at TASK, 72 Escher St., Trenton, NJ 08609. Please report to the TASK Conference Room upon arrival. There will be many employers and recruiters to help you find just the job for you. Career coaches will also be available on-site to provide additional support. To participate, attendees must bring two valid forms of ID and have access to an email address.
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton
NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.
Affordable Housing; Blessing or Prison?
There has been some controversy over the topic of affordable housing in the South Jersey area. More and more, we see complexes and housing projects going up in most local towns throughout Gloucester County, New Jersey. Just to be clear, affordable housing is often a mission of the local housing authorities and different investors offering an income based rental agreement. These apartments can be life savers for those living within or under the poverty limits. With the economy in turmoil these days, many see these complexes as a true blessing allowing them to have a safe and comfortable home for their families at a price they can afford while still being able to support the rest of their needs. Additionally, affordable housing complexes also often offers amenities such as small playgrounds, on-site laundry facilities, ample parking, and other needed comforts for the every day family. Although they may not be perfect, it beats being on the street.
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester County 18th Annual Food Drive Scheduled
The United Way of Gloucester County and the Gloucester County Board of County Commissioners – Human Service Advisory Council have joined together to hold the 18th Annual “Gloucester County Cares about Hunger” food drive from Monday, February 20, 2023 to Sunday, February 26, 2023. The donation drop...
camdencounty.com
Rabid Cat Confirmed in Haddon Township
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that a rabid cat caught by a Haddon Township resident has tested positive for rabies. The resident called animal control who picked up the cat and brought...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, known as the City of Brotherly Love, is a great place for young professionals to start or advance their careers. The city offers a diverse range of neighborhoods, each with its own unique personality and charm.
Beware — Candy scam targets NJ college students
💲 Scam targets college students in New Jersey - promising easy money. 🔴 FTC warns about sharp rise in these types of crimes. What a great deal. Especially for New Jersey college kids who may be struggling to make ends meet. Cadbury Chocolate will pay you $600 per...
Keystone converting Philadelphia building into lab space
West Conshohocken-based Keystone, a vertically integrated commercial real estate development and investment company, plans to convert 200,000 square feet in The Curtis location in Philadelphia’s Center City into life sciences and biotech laboratory space. Work includes the installation of hot water loops and steam infrastructure for heating and humidification and an exhaust system that will […] The post Keystone converting Philadelphia building into lab space appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
camdencounty.com
121 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County Tuesday
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 103 cases, 19 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Whit
EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing
According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?
How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
More Philly renters facing eviction will have access to free legal representation
The city is expanding a program that provides free legal representation to Philadelphia renters with low income who are at risk of losing their home, including those facing an eviction filing. The Right to Counsel initiative launched as a pilot last February in zip codes 19139 and 19121 in West...
Almost Done? This New Pizza Joint in Marlton Just Put Their Temporary Sign Up
Last year, we got word that Singas Pizza was coming to the Plaza 73 Shops in Marlton New Jersey (right next to Sushi Kingdom). It's replacing the now-closed Mods Up Vapor Supply CBD shop, which closed its doors in 2020. Now, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham,...
YAHOO!
What happened to the unfinished mansion in Cherry Hill?
CHERRY HILL - A massive house that was only partially built after 14 years has been demolished in a matter of hours. The mansion came crashing down after dawn on Thursday — but more than two weeks after a costly face-off between Denise Williams, owner of the Winding Drive property, and a demolition crew retained by Cherry Hill Township.
