Ridgeland, MS

WTOK-TV

Ken Kercheval leaving for new position in Scouting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Choctaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday that Scout Executive Ken Kercheval is leaving for a new position. He will be the new Scout Executive/CEO of the Andrew Jackson Council in Jackson, Miss. Kercheval has been with the Choctaw Area Council for 15 years.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Two Cougars sign with East Central on National Signing Day

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County senior football players, Grey Hale and Cade Mangum, signed their national letter of intent to East Central Community College. They helped the Cougars advance to the second round of the playoffs during the 2022 season and finished the year with a 5-6 overall record.
NEWTON, MS
WTOK-TV

Five Knights sign to continue athletic and academic careers

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Five West Lauderdale student athletes put their names to pen and paper and signed to continue their athletic careers. Jackson Parker signed to Holmes where he will be a duo sport athlete playing baseball and football. Jordan Gowdy, Paxton George and Landon Vaugh signed to Holmes...
WEST, MS
WTOK-TV

Three Yellow Jackets sign to East Central Community College

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Three Union Yellow Jackets have signed to continue their football careers with East Central Community College on National Signing Day. Defensive district player of the year, William Hughlett, defensive back, Cameron Jackson, and equipment manager, Chris Chamblee, signed their national letters of intent with East Central on Wednesday.
DECATUR, MS

