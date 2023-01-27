ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Cookies opens in Grand Rapids ahead of looming ‘marijuana recession’

One of the most popular marijuana retailers in the U.S. opened its Grand Rapids location. San Francisco-based Cookies held the grand opening of its Cookie Monster-blue building this weekend at 330 Ann St. NW. Grand Rapids-based Noxx is running the retail operation in West Michigan, the territory’s only Cookies-branded store.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Greenridge Realty names South Haven branch manager

A West Michigan real estate firm added to its leadership team this month. Grand Rapids-based Greenridge Realty announced last week it hired Matthias DeJongh as the branch manager for its Shores of South Haven location. DeJongh will continue his sales role in conjunction with his new leadership position. “When I...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Rolar Products expands, relocates to new Muskegon facility

A Muskegon-based provider of precision machined parts will expand its operations with a new facility. Rolar Products recently relocated from Muskegon Heights to a new 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 2076 Northwoods Drive in Egelston Township. The new space is more than three times the size of Rolar Products’ former location and is a result of the company’s 200% growth in the past two years, according to leadership.
MUSKEGON, MI
mibiz.com

New ‘one-stop shop’ business incubator at Grand Rapids Innovation Park set to open for tech entrepreneurs

A new business incubator at Michigan State University’s research campus in downtown Grand Rapids offers a new venue for tech entrepreneurs to nurture their innovations. The Bridge, scheduled to open March 1 in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building at MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park, wants to attract high-tech, high-growth startups that are working to commercialize an innovation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Recovering gym industry is pumped for 2023

The gym industry was all but declared dying during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is roaring back with a vengeance. Despite the surge in at-home fitness companies such as Peloton and Apple+, gyms across America are recovering, according to multiple West Michigan executives. The local YMCA is at approximately 75% of pre-pandemic membership units and revenue, according to Jamie Scaffidi, senior vice president of operations at YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Buddy’s Pizza to open in Walker

The original Detroit-style pizza restaurant is set to expand its presence in West Michigan. Buddy’s Pizza announced its second Grand Rapids-area location set to open later this year at 3597 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker. The first restaurant opened in 2019 at 4061 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.
WALKER, MI
mibiz.com

BURNED OUT: Big Rapids cannabis market shows signs of oversaturation

BIG RAPIDS — Five cannabis dispensaries have closed in the city of Big Rapids over the past year, raising questions about whether the city of nearly 9,000 people is an early example of market oversaturation. City officials have adopted an open policy for cannabis retailers by avoiding capping the...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Free, winter-themed event in Holland this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Time for some winter fun and when it comes to that, it’s never too early to start planning for the weekend! The Holland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a free, winter-themed family event on Friday and Saturday in downtown Holland, called Holland on Ice.
HOLLAND, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Beef In Battle Creek – Arby’s Employees Use Sign To Resign

People quit their jobs all of the time. Maybe you have quit several jobs in your lifetime, it is not uncommon. However, most people don't go to this extreme when they quit. I don't know what was going on at this particular Arby's fast food restaurant in Battle Creek, Michigan - but clearly, there was some beef (wah wah). According to WPDE, a group of employees used the fast food sign to not only quit but to also say 'F*ck You' to someone named Tria. My guess is that Tria is a manager, but I do not know that for sure.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
US 103.1

Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?

For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

