Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cookies opens in Grand Rapids ahead of looming ‘marijuana recession’
One of the most popular marijuana retailers in the U.S. opened its Grand Rapids location. San Francisco-based Cookies held the grand opening of its Cookie Monster-blue building this weekend at 330 Ann St. NW. Grand Rapids-based Noxx is running the retail operation in West Michigan, the territory’s only Cookies-branded store.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Greenridge Realty names South Haven branch manager
A West Michigan real estate firm added to its leadership team this month. Grand Rapids-based Greenridge Realty announced last week it hired Matthias DeJongh as the branch manager for its Shores of South Haven location. DeJongh will continue his sales role in conjunction with his new leadership position. “When I...
WWMTCw
Multi-million dollar housing project underway in Kalamazoo's northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A multi-unit affordable housing project will soon break ground on Kalamazoo's northside. A ceremony is planned for 4pm Feb. 3rd at 315 East Frank Street, according to city developers. The project includes 14 new housing units for tenants of varying income levels. Through a partnership with...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Rolar Products expands, relocates to new Muskegon facility
A Muskegon-based provider of precision machined parts will expand its operations with a new facility. Rolar Products recently relocated from Muskegon Heights to a new 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 2076 Northwoods Drive in Egelston Township. The new space is more than three times the size of Rolar Products’ former location and is a result of the company’s 200% growth in the past two years, according to leadership.
Want to own a brewery? Here’s your chance in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Ever wanted to get in on the craft brewing beer game in West Michigan? This might be your chance. The Hideout Brewing Company, which closed in 2019, is now up for sale.
mibiz.com
New ‘one-stop shop’ business incubator at Grand Rapids Innovation Park set to open for tech entrepreneurs
A new business incubator at Michigan State University’s research campus in downtown Grand Rapids offers a new venue for tech entrepreneurs to nurture their innovations. The Bridge, scheduled to open March 1 in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building at MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park, wants to attract high-tech, high-growth startups that are working to commercialize an innovation.
Muskegon attraction featuring WWII submarine and museum hires new executive director
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon’s USS Silversides Submarine Museum, a popular attraction, has a new executive director. The Board of Directors for the World War II submarine and the adjacent museum recently announced the hire. Bethann Egan, a former Grand Rapids nonprofit leader, took over the position in January. “Egan...
No votes at Muskegon Heights meeting despite no city manager replacement
The Muskegon Heights City Council failed to reach quorum for a second meeting in a row Monday night, so no business could be conducted.
Four Muskegon Heights city council members miss second special meeting on vacant city manager position
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — For the second time in less than a week, half of Muskegon Heights city council missed a special meeting called to address the city manager's position. Monday night's meeting once again turned into an open discussion, as the council could not move forward with official...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Recovering gym industry is pumped for 2023
The gym industry was all but declared dying during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is roaring back with a vengeance. Despite the surge in at-home fitness companies such as Peloton and Apple+, gyms across America are recovering, according to multiple West Michigan executives. The local YMCA is at approximately 75% of pre-pandemic membership units and revenue, according to Jamie Scaffidi, senior vice president of operations at YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.
WGHN moves tower, powers up to go on air again
The station was briefly pulled from the airwaves back in November, after the city of Grand Haven claimed WGHN didn't pay what was owed to the city in its contract.
More than 2,000 lead service lines in Grand Rapids to be replaced in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids plans to replace more than 2,000 lead service lines in 2023 – the most ever done by the city in a year. The work this year is planned on 44 streets throughout the city. A full list is included in the story further below.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Buddy’s Pizza to open in Walker
The original Detroit-style pizza restaurant is set to expand its presence in West Michigan. Buddy’s Pizza announced its second Grand Rapids-area location set to open later this year at 3597 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker. The first restaurant opened in 2019 at 4061 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.
mibiz.com
BURNED OUT: Big Rapids cannabis market shows signs of oversaturation
BIG RAPIDS — Five cannabis dispensaries have closed in the city of Big Rapids over the past year, raising questions about whether the city of nearly 9,000 people is an early example of market oversaturation. City officials have adopted an open policy for cannabis retailers by avoiding capping the...
WOOD
Free, winter-themed event in Holland this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Time for some winter fun and when it comes to that, it’s never too early to start planning for the weekend! The Holland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a free, winter-themed family event on Friday and Saturday in downtown Holland, called Holland on Ice.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
Victim identified in Grand Rapids-area fire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified Steven Dood, 71, as the victim of a fatal fire late Sunday, Jan. 29, in an apartment over a business in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of smoke inhalation. A mother and two children who...
Beef In Battle Creek – Arby’s Employees Use Sign To Resign
People quit their jobs all of the time. Maybe you have quit several jobs in your lifetime, it is not uncommon. However, most people don't go to this extreme when they quit. I don't know what was going on at this particular Arby's fast food restaurant in Battle Creek, Michigan - but clearly, there was some beef (wah wah). According to WPDE, a group of employees used the fast food sign to not only quit but to also say 'F*ck You' to someone named Tria. My guess is that Tria is a manager, but I do not know that for sure.
Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?
For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
