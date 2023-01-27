Pet of the Week: Coconut!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a playful kitty named Coconut!
Coconut is a mostly pure, white-coated cat with a bit of chocolate color framing her face (kind of like a coconut!). Just like the fruit she’s named after, Coconut is a sweet girl with healing properties, according to her pals.
Plus, white cats are known to bring good luck and good fortune to their owners! I mean, how could such a cute face NOT bring good fortune?
Interested in adopting Coconut? Well, she's currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter's website .
