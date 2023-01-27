ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Pet of the Week: Coconut!

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsIU3_0kTMcwxc00

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a playful kitty named Coconut!

Coconut is a mostly pure, white-coated cat with a bit of chocolate color framing her face (kind of like a coconut!). Just like the fruit she’s named after, Coconut is a sweet girl with healing properties, according to her pals.

Plus, white cats are known to bring good luck and good fortune to their owners! I mean, how could such a cute face NOT bring good fortune?

Interested in adopting Coconut? Well, she’s currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i95 ROCK

Why is There An Alien and Watermelon Behind the Carvel in Torrington?

One of my favorite things about living in Torrington is the focus and attention that the city has decided to devote to the arts, especially in the downtown area. Beautiful murals, statues, and sculptures have been installed all over. You can find the backstory on most of the artwork, but I can't get any info about my favorite piece- The alien proudly presenting a giant slice of Watermelon, what, you haven't seen it?
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Nyberg – Lovell Hunter brings expert craftsmanship to watch industry

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — For Lovell Hunter, his love of watches began when his father encouraged him to work for Tiffany’s. There, a professional showed him a watch that had a wheel that turns only once every four years. Now, Hunter is a Swiss precision watchmaker who only creates a handful of watches each year. […]
DERBY, CT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
granbydrummer.com

Robins in the winter?!

Hikers on Holcomb Farm’s Tree Trail pass a large kiosk on their way up the initial hill. The kiosk’s front side has a map of the trails; the back side has seasonal information on trees, biological processes and birds. The new bird information that went up this month is about robins that we see in Granby during the winter.
GRANBY, CT
WTNH

Foster Grandparent Program brings love, wisdom to local schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four days a week, for four years now, Classie Sanders has been quietly moving through a second-grade classroom at Hartford’s M.D. Fox Elementary School. “I do whatever the teacher asks me to do,” she said. The 72-year-old is part of the Foster Grandparent Program at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut. […]
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Branford school celebrates Catholic School Week with Willy Wonka fun

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s the state of Catholic School Week, which is a national celebration of Catholic education. A Branford school is taking it to the next level. Inside East Shoreline Catholic Academy in Branford, the school gymnasium has been transformed into the Willy Wonka Factory. The school used the classic story as a […]
BRANFORD, CT
FOX 61

Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Drag Queen Bingo night at Madison church causes controversy

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local church is stirring up controversy with a colorful and inclusive upcoming event. The First Congregational Church in Madison is hosting a Drag Queen Bingo night on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a press release from the church on Zip06. Last year, the church held a Mardi Gras pancake dinner […]
MADISON, CT
i95 ROCK

Jacked Up: Danbury Car Rests on Blocks in North Street Parking Lot

I was scrolling through my news feed yesterday and saw this car all jacked up. My first reaction was a hearty chuckle and then I looked closer and realized this was in Danbury. Since I will not stand for crimes in my city, I started burning up the phones (no one does that). Eventually, I was able to find the man who posted this photo, his name is Robert Wohlrab. I asked Robert, "can you tell me what you thought when you saw the car like that? When was this? Was there anything or anyone around that might explain why it was like that?" This is how Robert responded:
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy