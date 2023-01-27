MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has published corrected case closure rates for 2020-2022 and updated crime report numbers for 2018-2022 for the Matthews Police Department. The town announced this month that it needed to update and correct previously reported information following an internal personnel investigation that found the police department used a category called “closed by other means” that inflated closed and cleared case rates as high as 75%.

