Education advisors tell Matthews to advocate for mental health
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Committee on Education is requesting town leaders to approach Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Mecklenburg County and the N.C. General Assembly and advocate for increased funding and reporting on student mental health initiatives. Joanna Schimizzi, chair of the committee, said a lot of families aren’t aware of available...
Matthews corrects and updates crime stats from 2018 to 2022
MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has published corrected case closure rates for 2020-2022 and updated crime report numbers for 2018-2022 for the Matthews Police Department. The town announced this month that it needed to update and correct previously reported information following an internal personnel investigation that found the police department used a category called “closed by other means” that inflated closed and cleared case rates as high as 75%.
Novant Health program connects clinic patients to food
CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is rolling out a new campaign that helps connect neighbors to nourishing food. Novant Health has been screening patients who visit clinics for food insecurity since January 2022. Through Novant Health Nourishes, patients who screen positive will be offered help in accessing resources and in urgent cases, an emergency pack with a four-day supply of food.
Infinite Turtles from Matthews naturally adapt to robotics
MATTHEWS – A group of high school students from Matthews are representing the town in state and global competitions in which aspiring engineers design, build and code robots. The Infinite Turtles are among a few FIRST Tech Challenge teams in the Charlotte region. They were formed from a nonprofit,...
