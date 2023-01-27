ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ffnews.com

Lloyds Bank Appoints New Managing Director Merchant Services

Lloyds Bank Business & Commercial Banking has appointed Melinda Roylett as Managing Director, Merchant Services. Melinda will be based in London and report into Elyn Corfield, CEO, Business & Commercial Banking. Lloyds Bank has the ambition to provide all of its UK business customers across all segments with market-leading merchant...
ffnews.com

AMLYZE Partners With Ondato to HAMLYZE Partners With Ondato to Help Financial Institutions Match Businesses Growth With Risk Exposureelp Financial Institutions Match Businesses Growth With Risk Exposure

AMLYZE, a RegTech startup providing a fully integrated suite of products for fintechs, neo-banks, and virtual assets service providers (VASPs), and Ondato, the leading tech company streamlining KYC and AML-related processes, have established a new partnership. This partnership brings together two leading financial crime prevention and compliance services providers with...
ffnews.com

Newfront Appoints Former Marsh Leader as US Growth Leader

Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, welcomes Cole Wagner as U.S. Growth Leader and Executive Vice President. Wagner joins from Marsh and brings more than 20 years of experience building high-performing teams and developing successful marketplace strategies. “As Newfront continues its incredible trajectory, having a top...
ffnews.com

Archax Launches Regulated Digital Asset Custodian

Archax, the first FCA regulated digital asset exchange, broker and custodian, today announced the official launch of its custody service. Targeted at professional investors and institutions, the solution provides custody for a broad range of digital assets – from cryptocurrencies to NFTs to digital securities – as well as traditional securities and client cash.
ffnews.com

Banking Transformed Podcast: Global Trends that will Disrupt Finance in 2023

Recently, our editor-in-chief Ali Paterson joined Jim Marous for an episode of the Banking Transformed Podcast to discuss the global trends that will disrupt finance in 2023. From potential disruptive technologies to opportunities in embedded finance. Ali reveals the trends that he believes will impact the finance industry in the coming year and offers insights into the evolving role of banks and financial institutions in the digital age.
ffnews.com

PensionBee customers pledge over £50m in assets to new Impact Plan

Customer pledges pave the way for PensionBee to deliver its new Impact Plan two weeks after it was announced to existing customers. Thousands of customers have already committed over £50m in switches, fulfilling the requirement to seed and launch the plan. The plan has been created for PensionBee, in...
ffnews.com

Cloud processor powerhouse Enfuce enters 2023 with several senior hires to drive hyper growth

Enfuce, the European card issuing and processing powerhouse, has bolstered its management team with pivotal senior appointments as it gears up for further rapid expansion in 2023. The Finnish-based cloud-native platform pioneer has appointed Andy Patton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Jessica Collingwood as Chief People Officer (CPO), Vanessa Schotes as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Fern Blackler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), all of whom have exceptional track records gained at companies including American Express, Virgin Group, Celonis and The London Stock Exchange.
ffnews.com

Insurtech COVU Leverages OpenAI to Streamline Insurance Agency Operations

COVU, the only all-in-one AI-enabled digital platform for insurance agencies, has released a new executive forecast on the industry shift toward using generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help insurance agencies streamline operations, customer service, and cross-selling opportunities. COVU is a pioneering insurtech startup that gives independent agencies comprehensive support...
ffnews.com

Insurance and Savings Solutions Provider Utmost Group Upgrades With Client Screening From Napier in Just 21 Days

Following a period of explosive growth, Utmost Group, a leading provider of insurance and savings solutions, has upgraded its financial compliance capabilities in association with Napier, the leader in configurable anti-financial crime compliance. Napier’s client screening solution, which went live in just 21 days, has been introduced both to bolster...
ffnews.com

First Isle of Man Insurtech Accelerator Program finishes on a high

The first-ever Isle of Man Insurtech Accelerator Program has concluded with a demonstration day (demo day) for scale-ups to pitch their transformative and cutting-edge technologies to the business community. The event marked the culmination of the intensive four-month Insurtech Accelerator Program, organised in partnership with F10, designed to connect cutting-edge...
ffnews.com

Revolv3 announces strategic partnership with Worldpay

Subscription billing SaaS platform, Revolv3, today officially announced the kick-off of their strategic partnership with Worldpay. As stated in the October 2022 Nilson Report, Worldpay is the world’s largest payment processor. The partnership is a display of Revolv3’s progress in expanding the available number of options for payment routing, providing dynamic routing, and improved authorization rates for merchants and Industry Software Vendors (ISVs).
ffnews.com

InsurX wins Insurathon competition to find most innovative InsurTech start-up

InsurX has been announced as the winner of global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright’s sixth annual Insurathon, a competition to identify and support the most innovative tech start-ups and scale-ups within the insurance sector. InsurX is a digital exchange for the London insurance market, which enables brokers and carriers...
ffnews.com

Kani Payments Strengthens Senior Team With New Chief Commercial Officer After Doubling Profits In 2022

Kani Payments, the global data reconciliation and reporting platform, today announces the appointment of Marc McCarthy as its new Chief Commercial Officer, following an exceptionally strong growth phase for the company, which saw them double profits in 2022. McCarthy’s appointment is another significant hire for Kani Payments after it appointed Dan Clappison as Chief Operating Officer in late 2022.
ffnews.com

Nadia Benaissa joins Paymentology as Global Head of Marketing

Paymentology, the first global issuer-processor, today announces the appointment of Nadia Benaissa as Global Head of Marketing, and member of its leadership team. Nadia is a seasoned marketing expert with a passion for fintech, bringing with her more than 20 years’ experience across five continents, in payments, banking and fintech. As the global Head of Marketing at Paymentology, Nadia will spearhead the company’s continued expansion across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
ffnews.com

Payoneer Strengthens Organization With New Executive Hires

Payoneer Global Inc., the financial technology company empowering the world’s small businesses to transact, do business and grow globally, today announced new executive hires within its Go-To-Market and Corporate Development teams. These changes will strengthen Payoneer’s customer focus and position the Company to continue to drive sustainable profitable revenue growth.
ffnews.com

TransUnion Announces Investment in Bud to Drive Innovation and Growth in Open Banking

TransUnion, a global insights and information company, has announced a strategic investment in Bud Financial Limited (Bud), a leader in Open Banking and data intelligence. This dynamic partnership will help drive innovation and growth in the personal finance market and support better outcomes for consumers, with greater financial inclusion. Open...

Comments / 0

Community Policy