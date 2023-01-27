Paymentology, the first global issuer-processor, today announces the appointment of Nadia Benaissa as Global Head of Marketing, and member of its leadership team. Nadia is a seasoned marketing expert with a passion for fintech, bringing with her more than 20 years’ experience across five continents, in payments, banking and fintech. As the global Head of Marketing at Paymentology, Nadia will spearhead the company’s continued expansion across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

