ffnews.com
National Bonds and Arab Women Authority Sign Strategic Partnership to Empower Arab Women on their Financial Journey
National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company – has signed an agreement with the Arab Women Authority, the leading NGO aimed at empowering Arab women across the MENA region, to equip women with valuable financial management skills and savings tools. The partnership will see...
ffnews.com
Lloyds Bank Appoints New Managing Director Merchant Services
Lloyds Bank Business & Commercial Banking has appointed Melinda Roylett as Managing Director, Merchant Services. Melinda will be based in London and report into Elyn Corfield, CEO, Business & Commercial Banking. Lloyds Bank has the ambition to provide all of its UK business customers across all segments with market-leading merchant...
ffnews.com
AMLYZE Partners With Ondato to HAMLYZE Partners With Ondato to Help Financial Institutions Match Businesses Growth With Risk Exposureelp Financial Institutions Match Businesses Growth With Risk Exposure
AMLYZE, a RegTech startup providing a fully integrated suite of products for fintechs, neo-banks, and virtual assets service providers (VASPs), and Ondato, the leading tech company streamlining KYC and AML-related processes, have established a new partnership. This partnership brings together two leading financial crime prevention and compliance services providers with...
ffnews.com
Newfront Appoints Former Marsh Leader as US Growth Leader
Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, welcomes Cole Wagner as U.S. Growth Leader and Executive Vice President. Wagner joins from Marsh and brings more than 20 years of experience building high-performing teams and developing successful marketplace strategies. “As Newfront continues its incredible trajectory, having a top...
ffnews.com
Strike Expands Send Globally to the Philippines, Bringing Lightning-Fast Money Transfers from the U.S.
Strike, the world’s leading digital payments platform built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, today announced the expansion of its “Send Globally” product to the Philippines. Send Globally now enables fast, secure, and low-cost money transfers between the U.S. and the Philippines, revolutionizing traditional cross-border payment services. The...
ffnews.com
Archax Launches Regulated Digital Asset Custodian
Archax, the first FCA regulated digital asset exchange, broker and custodian, today announced the official launch of its custody service. Targeted at professional investors and institutions, the solution provides custody for a broad range of digital assets – from cryptocurrencies to NFTs to digital securities – as well as traditional securities and client cash.
ffnews.com
Banking Transformed Podcast: Global Trends that will Disrupt Finance in 2023
Recently, our editor-in-chief Ali Paterson joined Jim Marous for an episode of the Banking Transformed Podcast to discuss the global trends that will disrupt finance in 2023. From potential disruptive technologies to opportunities in embedded finance. Ali reveals the trends that he believes will impact the finance industry in the coming year and offers insights into the evolving role of banks and financial institutions in the digital age.
ffnews.com
PensionBee customers pledge over £50m in assets to new Impact Plan
Customer pledges pave the way for PensionBee to deliver its new Impact Plan two weeks after it was announced to existing customers. Thousands of customers have already committed over £50m in switches, fulfilling the requirement to seed and launch the plan. The plan has been created for PensionBee, in...
ffnews.com
Cloud processor powerhouse Enfuce enters 2023 with several senior hires to drive hyper growth
Enfuce, the European card issuing and processing powerhouse, has bolstered its management team with pivotal senior appointments as it gears up for further rapid expansion in 2023. The Finnish-based cloud-native platform pioneer has appointed Andy Patton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Jessica Collingwood as Chief People Officer (CPO), Vanessa Schotes as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Fern Blackler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), all of whom have exceptional track records gained at companies including American Express, Virgin Group, Celonis and The London Stock Exchange.
ffnews.com
Insurtech COVU Leverages OpenAI to Streamline Insurance Agency Operations
COVU, the only all-in-one AI-enabled digital platform for insurance agencies, has released a new executive forecast on the industry shift toward using generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help insurance agencies streamline operations, customer service, and cross-selling opportunities. COVU is a pioneering insurtech startup that gives independent agencies comprehensive support...
ffnews.com
Insurance and Savings Solutions Provider Utmost Group Upgrades With Client Screening From Napier in Just 21 Days
Following a period of explosive growth, Utmost Group, a leading provider of insurance and savings solutions, has upgraded its financial compliance capabilities in association with Napier, the leader in configurable anti-financial crime compliance. Napier’s client screening solution, which went live in just 21 days, has been introduced both to bolster...
ffnews.com
First Isle of Man Insurtech Accelerator Program finishes on a high
The first-ever Isle of Man Insurtech Accelerator Program has concluded with a demonstration day (demo day) for scale-ups to pitch their transformative and cutting-edge technologies to the business community. The event marked the culmination of the intensive four-month Insurtech Accelerator Program, organised in partnership with F10, designed to connect cutting-edge...
ffnews.com
Revolv3 announces strategic partnership with Worldpay
Subscription billing SaaS platform, Revolv3, today officially announced the kick-off of their strategic partnership with Worldpay. As stated in the October 2022 Nilson Report, Worldpay is the world’s largest payment processor. The partnership is a display of Revolv3’s progress in expanding the available number of options for payment routing, providing dynamic routing, and improved authorization rates for merchants and Industry Software Vendors (ISVs).
ffnews.com
InsurX wins Insurathon competition to find most innovative InsurTech start-up
InsurX has been announced as the winner of global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright’s sixth annual Insurathon, a competition to identify and support the most innovative tech start-ups and scale-ups within the insurance sector. InsurX is a digital exchange for the London insurance market, which enables brokers and carriers...
ffnews.com
Kani Payments Strengthens Senior Team With New Chief Commercial Officer After Doubling Profits In 2022
Kani Payments, the global data reconciliation and reporting platform, today announces the appointment of Marc McCarthy as its new Chief Commercial Officer, following an exceptionally strong growth phase for the company, which saw them double profits in 2022. McCarthy’s appointment is another significant hire for Kani Payments after it appointed Dan Clappison as Chief Operating Officer in late 2022.
ffnews.com
Nadia Benaissa joins Paymentology as Global Head of Marketing
Paymentology, the first global issuer-processor, today announces the appointment of Nadia Benaissa as Global Head of Marketing, and member of its leadership team. Nadia is a seasoned marketing expert with a passion for fintech, bringing with her more than 20 years’ experience across five continents, in payments, banking and fintech. As the global Head of Marketing at Paymentology, Nadia will spearhead the company’s continued expansion across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
ffnews.com
Payoneer Strengthens Organization With New Executive Hires
Payoneer Global Inc., the financial technology company empowering the world’s small businesses to transact, do business and grow globally, today announced new executive hires within its Go-To-Market and Corporate Development teams. These changes will strengthen Payoneer’s customer focus and position the Company to continue to drive sustainable profitable revenue growth.
ffnews.com
Liberis raises additional €30M in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank UK to expand into Germany, Poland, and beyond
Liberis, a leading global embedded business finance platform, today announced that it has secured additional financing from Silicon Valley Bank UK to grow its European business. The funding helps ensure that Liberis can continue to offer market leading financing options to merchants, in its continued expansion across the Nordics and...
ffnews.com
TransUnion Announces Investment in Bud to Drive Innovation and Growth in Open Banking
TransUnion, a global insights and information company, has announced a strategic investment in Bud Financial Limited (Bud), a leader in Open Banking and data intelligence. This dynamic partnership will help drive innovation and growth in the personal finance market and support better outcomes for consumers, with greater financial inclusion. Open...
