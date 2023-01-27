To paraphrase fictional meteorologist Phil Connors, "It's (almost) Groundhog Day...again." Thursday, Feb. 2 marks one of Pennsylvania's most-hallowed of winter traditions, when rodents from across the commonwealth step out of their burrows to predict how much longer the season will last. According to Pennsylvania Dutch superstition, if a groundhog sees...

