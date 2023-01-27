Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for Lincoln homicide
Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago.
fox42kptm.com
Suspect in West Omaha Target shooting dead, no other injuries reported
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The suspect entered the West Omaha Target with an AR-15 and lots of ammo and began firing, according to Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, was shot dead when officers arrived on scene a few minutes after the initial 911 call at 11:59 a.m.
1011now.com
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
2 Omaha officers wounded, suspect killed in shootout
OMAHA, Neb. (AP)— Two Nebraska police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout during an attempted burglary, police said. The Omaha World-Herald reported Omaha Police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage business around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
kfornow.com
Shooting Reported Inside Omaha Retail Store
OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Police are on the scene of a reported shooting early Tuesday afternoon at a retail store in southwest Omaha. According to the Omaha Police Department’s Twitter account, officers are at the scene inside the Target off of 178th and West Center Road about reports of a shooting. Police are clearing the store and the investigation is in the early stages.
WOWT
Police respond after reports of shots fired at west Omaha Target
Dozens of Omaha Police officers arrived at a Target store in west Omaha just after noon on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Two Omaha Police officers shot, third person killed. An officer-involved shooting ended with one person dead Monday night. Rusty's Morning Forecast. Updated: 8 hours ago. Cold start but a...
KSNB Local4
York woman found dead, suspect in custody
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night. The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m. After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds....
1011now.com
Downtown Lincoln church vandalized over weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism at a downtown church. Officers were dispatched to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, at 11th and M Streets, on a report of a check security around 7 p.m. Saturday night. LPD said a passerby noticed a glass...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha staff member reportedly injured during student disturbance
OMAHA, Neb. -- A staff member was reportedly injured while trying to separate two Omaha students that were having a disturbance. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched a school in the 3000 block of Spaulding St. around 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a reported disturbance turned cutting. Officers...
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating Sunday evening robbery of Family Dollar
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police are investigating a Sunday evening robbery of a North Omaha Family Dollar, according to a press release from OPD. Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, a man came into the Family Dollar, 6618 N 30th St., showed a handgun and demanded money. The man is...
New details in Cari Allen murder investigation revealed in court
Monday was at a pre-trial hearing for Aldrick Scott, who is facing a first-degree murder charge for the murder of Cari Allen and two other charges.
WOWT
Police looking for suspect in North Omaha Family Dollar armed robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to a Family Dollar on North 30th Street at 8:46 p.m. Sunday in response to a robbery. An employee told the police that a...
WOWT
PACE cooperating with FBI investigation of Omaha Police officers, councilman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organization that connects Omaha Police officers with families through sports said Monday that it is cooperating with an investigation into two OPD officers and a city councilman — an investigation that is not targeting the organization. In a letter posted at the top of...
1011now.com
Woman loses more than $50,000 in internet pop-up scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman fell victim to an internet pop-up scam where she lost more than $50,000. According to LPD, last week a 66-year-old man called police to report a fraud. Police said the man explained that his 85-year-old mother fell for an...
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
News Channel Nebraska
Widow of motorcyclist killed wants witnesses to come forward
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lifelong love of motorcycles is why loved ones say 71-year-old Ira Burks had the experience to never take it easy when riding in traffic. “They ran him off the road and that’s why he went into the mailbox,” said Sandra Burks, Ira’s widow. “He was a perfect driver, he wouldn’t have run off the road. I’m telling you, my husband was a perfect driver.”
