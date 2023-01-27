ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Gage Had Never Tried Sonic Until 2022, Ordered A Reese's Sonic Blast

Nick Gage has traveled around the world, likely trying a variety of food for many different countries and states. As a wrestler on the road, Gage has plenty of fast food options in front of him as he's going from town to town. Given his travels and all his options, he had not experienced Sonic until 2022.
Rick Boogs Returns On 1/30 WWE Raw, Defeats The Miz

After being sidelined with injury for nearly ten months, Rick Boogs made his return to WWE on the January 30, 2023 episode of Monday Night Raw. Boogs made his surprise return to the company after Adam Pearce put him in a singles bout against The Miz. Boogs would go on...
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback

Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Hulk Hogan's Rep Says Everything Is Okay With Hulk And He's Able To Walk Without A Cane

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle claimed that Hulk Hogan couldn't feel his lower body and needed a cane to walk around. "Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body. He uses his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. So now he can't feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that's pretty serious, man." said Angle.
Aubrey Edwards Talks AEW Games Division, Reffing, Dancing, More | Interview

Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
AEW Rampage Viewership On 1/27 Slightly Down, Demo Rating Goes Up

The numbers are in for the January 27 episode of AEW Rampage. Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 458,000 viewers, which is slightly down from the 464,000 viewers the show drew on January 20. Friday's episode posted a 0.14 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from...
The Godfather Says He Has Signed A Five-Year Legends Contract With WWE

The Godfather has signed a new deal with WWE. Charles Wright, also known as The Godfather and Papa Shango, had a prominent career with WWE across multiple stints throughout the 1990s. His run as The Godfather during the Attitude Era was particularly memorable. Wright was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, and he has continued to make appearances for the company over the years. Most recently, he was seen on WWE Raw XXX on January 23, 2023.
Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together

Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
