New Steve Austin Series To Premiere On A&E, Upcoming WWE Legends And Rivals Lineup
More information has been revealed regarding WWE programming on A&E. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that "Stone Cold Takes on America," a new series featuring Steve Austin will premiere on A&E on Sunday, April 9 and run through Sunday, June 11. Austin recently filmed content as a weatherman and drive...
Nick Gage Had Never Tried Sonic Until 2022, Ordered A Reese's Sonic Blast
Nick Gage has traveled around the world, likely trying a variety of food for many different countries and states. As a wrestler on the road, Gage has plenty of fast food options in front of him as he's going from town to town. Given his travels and all his options, he had not experienced Sonic until 2022.
Risa Sera Talks Prominence, STARDOM, Wrestling Overseas, And More | Interview
Risa Sera has become one of the most popular freelance wrestlers in all of Japan after leaving Ice Ribbon at the end of 2021 to form Prominence alongside Suzu Suzuki, Akane Fujita, Mochi Natsumi, and Kurumi Hiiragi. When the group appeared at STARDOM's Supreme Fight 2022, it was the moment...
Rick Boogs Returns On 1/30 WWE Raw, Defeats The Miz
After being sidelined with injury for nearly ten months, Rick Boogs made his return to WWE on the January 30, 2023 episode of Monday Night Raw. Boogs made his surprise return to the company after Adam Pearce put him in a singles bout against The Miz. Boogs would go on...
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Hulk Hogan's Rep Says Everything Is Okay With Hulk And He's Able To Walk Without A Cane
On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle claimed that Hulk Hogan couldn't feel his lower body and needed a cane to walk around. "Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body. He uses his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. So now he can't feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that's pretty serious, man." said Angle.
Aubrey Edwards Talks AEW Games Division, Reffing, Dancing, More | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
AEW Rampage Viewership On 1/27 Slightly Down, Demo Rating Goes Up
The numbers are in for the January 27 episode of AEW Rampage. Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 458,000 viewers, which is slightly down from the 464,000 viewers the show drew on January 20. Friday's episode posted a 0.14 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from...
WWE NXT (1/31/2023) Results: Creed Brothers vs Indus Sher, New Day Invitational, Cora Jade Competes.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 1/31/2023 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show. - New Day Invitational...
Samoa Joe On WWE Releases: My Understanding Is Management Was Playing Out Their War With Careers Of Others
Samoa Joe had a whirlwind couple of hours on April 15, 2021 as he was released by WWE, but almost immediately hired back by Triple H, who brought him back to NXT. Joe would officially return to the company in June. Joe would end up returning to the ring, and...
WWE Raw On 1/30 Records Decline In Average Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 30 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 30 averaged 2.114 million viewers. This number is down from the 2.344 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a massive 0.64 rating in...
Kofi Kingston: We're In A Elder Statesmen Role In NXT, It's Our Responsibility To Pass Knowledge Down
Kofi Kingston discusses the New Day's current run in NXT. Since arriving on the brand last month, the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have made a big impact in NXT. Woods and Kingston won the NXT Tag Team Championships at the brand's Deadline show and have since went on to have matches with teams like Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs.
Kofi Kingston: We've Wanted A Match With The Young Bucks For A Long Time
New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) are arguably the most decorated trio in WWE history and any combination of the three are viewed as one of the top tag teams in the world. New Day has wrestled some of the top teams and duos throughout their run,...
Cody Rhodes WWE 2K23 Entrance Revealed, Max Caster Concert News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 30, 2023. - Cody Rhodes recently shot a video with UpUpDownDown where he reacted to his entrance in WWE 2K23. The video can be seen linked above. - If you're going to be in San Francisco for AEW Revolution weekend, Max...
The Dark Order Spill Secrets, Cody Rhodes Set For Logan Paul Podcast, New Nia Jax Shirt | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 29, 2023:. - The Dark Order's Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds were the latest guests on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Thursday, January...
The Godfather Says He Has Signed A Five-Year Legends Contract With WWE
The Godfather has signed a new deal with WWE. Charles Wright, also known as The Godfather and Papa Shango, had a prominent career with WWE across multiple stints throughout the 1990s. His run as The Godfather during the Attitude Era was particularly memorable. Wright was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, and he has continued to make appearances for the company over the years. Most recently, he was seen on WWE Raw XXX on January 23, 2023.
AEW Dark (1/31) Stream And Results: Top Flight, Konosuke Takeshita, Shane Taylor Promotions, More
AEW Dark (1/31) Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & JD Griffey) vs. Dante Casanova & Mr. G. Red Velvet vs. Sofia Castillo. Renee Michelle vs....
Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together
Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
NWA Powerrr LIVE (1/31) Stream & Results: A Contact Signing, Champion Series Finals, A Wedding, More
NWA Powerrr Live (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) vs. Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) vs. Kamille & Thom Latimer. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for their...
Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) To Be Featured In Street Fighter 6 As In-Game Commentator
Zelina Vega is the latest in-game commentator added to the upcoming Street Fighter 6 video game. WWE made the announcement about Vega's involvement in Street Fighter 6 during her entrance at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event. Vega was dressed up as Juri Han from the popular fighting game series...
