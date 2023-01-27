Read full article on original website
abc45.com
Man Dies After Being Shot in Parking Lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday just after 10:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at the 1000 block of Geneva Rd. While officers responded to the scene, gunshot victim Demetrius Alexander Williams arrived at a nearby hospital. Williams would die in spite of life-saving measures being performed. It was learned that Williams had been shot in a parking lot at 1800 Geneva Rd.
abc45.com
One Dead, Two in Critical Condition After Liberty Street Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday at 5:18 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at 1254 N. Liberty Street. After arriving on-scene, officers located 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. with a gunshot wound. Rice would die from his injuries even with life-saving measures. Two more victims would be hospitalized from this shooting. A 17-year-old juvenile victim was transported by Forsyth County EMS and is in critical condition. Rodney Lee Lindsay Jr., 23, was taken in by friends and is also currently in critical condition.
abc45.com
Juvenile Dies at Stokes County Rodeo
KING, N.C. — On Saturday Stokes County EMS were called to a rodeo on South Main Street at the King American Legion. Crews responded with King Fire Department, to a reported CPR in progress. This CPR was reportedly in response to a cardiac arrest suffered by a juvenile bull rider. Stokes County EMS received the call just before 8:30 p.m. and an ambulance was on scene at 8:34 p.m. The patient was taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Emergency Room, arriving just after 9:00 p.m.
abc45.com
A Winston-Salem man was shot while driving on the highway
Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 421 North Saturday morning. Officers found 31-year-old Charlios Fletcher on the off-ramp of Highway 421 North near Jonestown Rd., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, officers found Fletcher was traveling North on Highway 421 near Old Vineyard Road when a dark-colored Nissan passenger vehicle pulled alongside his car and several passengers of the Nissan vehicle fired numerous rounds into Fletcher's car. Fletcher was able to drive north on Highway 421 to the off-ramp toward Jonestown Rd, where he called 911.
abc45.com
Three Greensboro Police employees arrested this month
A Greensboro Police Department crime analyst is in jail on Sexual Exploitation charges. A GPD spokesperson said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations arrested Matthew Hammonds yesterday. Chief Thompson said Hammonds was fired from the Greensboro Police Department on 1/31 after the charges were made public. Investigators have charged him with three counts of felony Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
abc45.com
Several people injured after a shooting in Greensboro
Greensboro — A shooting in Greensboro has left one person dead. Officers responded to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 W. Market Street reference a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found 36-year-old Cedric Monroe suffering from gun shot wounds including several other gunshot victims. Monroe along with the other victims were transported to the hospital. Monroe later died from his injuries.
abc45.com
Homicide investigation underway in Greensboro
Greensboro — Another deadly shooting in Greensboro left one person dead Saturday afternoon. Greensboro Police arrived at 3500 Lyhaven Dr., where they found 26-year-old Kalup Maynard suffering from a gunshot wound. Maynard was transferred to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. There is no additional information...
abc45.com
Greensboro Police searching for two men responsible for robbing Sonic
Greensboro — Greensboro Police are searching for two men responsible for robbing a Sonic early Sunday morning. officers responded to the Sonic on 4500 W. Gate City Blvd in reference to a robbery. According to police two men entered the restaurant and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Announces New Police Chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City officials announced that Assistant Chief William Penn, Jr. will be promoted to Winston-Salem’s new police chief. Effective immediately, this appointment will be followed up with a formal swearing in ceremony at a later date. Penn was selected from four finalists, including Assistant Police Chief...
abc45.com
Reidsville Police K9 gets Body Armor
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police Department’s K9 officer Elo has received a very generous donation. Elo now owns a bullet and stab-protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Elo’s vest contribution was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, IL and is embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem City Councilman Jeff MacIntosh talks violence and housing
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem City Councilman Jeff Macintosh has had his pulse on the city for the past ten years. He's hanging it up after his current term expires, but Macintosh knows there is still work to be done in the meantime. “We’re no different than any other community...
abc45.com
Novant Health launches new food pantry program
Winston-Salem, NC — Novant Health has officially launched Novant Health Nourishes, a campaign designed to help those who are facing food insecurity. According to Second Harvest Food Bank there are roughly 13% of residents in Guilford and Forsyth County are food insecure. With the recent cost of inflation many people across the United States are experiencing food insecurities.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Dash Unveil 2023 Field Staff
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash have announced their field staff for the upcoming 2023 season. Guillermo Quiroz will make his debut as Manager, alongside Pitching Coach John Ely, and Hitting Coach Jason Krizan. Carson Wooten returns as the Athletic Trainer, Logan Jones has also been hired as the team’s Performance Coach.
abc45.com
Wake Forest Announces 2023 Football Schedule
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Demon Deacon nation can begin planning for another highly-anticipated football season. Coming off an exciting 8-5 record in 2022, this energy can still be felt across Wake Forest and the larger community. The Atlantic Coast Conference also made it official that Wake Forest’s spring game will...
