WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday at 5:18 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at 1254 N. Liberty Street. After arriving on-scene, officers located 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. with a gunshot wound. Rice would die from his injuries even with life-saving measures. Two more victims would be hospitalized from this shooting. A 17-year-old juvenile victim was transported by Forsyth County EMS and is in critical condition. Rodney Lee Lindsay Jr., 23, was taken in by friends and is also currently in critical condition.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO