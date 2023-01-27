Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footageEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Multnomah County says temperature not the only factor when opening warming shelters
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County says although their temperature threshold of 25 degrees may seem low, that's not the only factor they consider when deciding when to open warming shelters. At the Multnomah County Central Library Monday we found many people inside who were just trying to stay out...
KATU.com
Pacific Power awards electric mobility grants to Oregon communities
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power is distributing more than $2 million in electric mobility grants to communities and service providers across the state. This round of grants includes the communities of Sweet Home, Pendleton and Grass Valley, which will now be able to build electric vehicle charging stations where few or none exist.
KATU.com
Oregon Air National Guard to conduct nighttime training over next few weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Air National Guard will conduct night training over the next two weeks. F-15 Eagles from the 142nd Wing will fly nighttime missions from January 30 to February 3 and again from February 7 to 9. Officials say the night flying allows the Citizen-Airmen based...
KATU.com
Fire burns through North Portland home early Monday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire has left eight people without a home tonight in north Portland. The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday along North Mississippi Avenue in the Albina neighborhood. Portland Fire & Rescue crews got the flames out in about 20 minutes. There were no...
KATU.com
Goose Hollow power outage affects thousands, leaves traffic lights dark
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Goose Hollow neighborhood was left in the dark during an early-morning power outage on Tuesday. According to Portland General Electric, the outage was initially reported at 3:25 a.m. By 6 a.m., almost 1,900 customers were left without power. A KATU photojournalist on the scene reported...
KATU.com
Deputies recover body of man who went missing in North Fork of Lewis River on Sunday
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Clark County deputies say they found a man dead a day after a boat capsized and he went missing in the North Fork of the Lewis River. Someone called 911 at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday after seeing the small aluminum boat capsize near river mile 13 of the North Fork of the Lewis River.
KATU.com
Portland Police Chief addresses accountability concerns following death of Tyre Nichols
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell joined community leaders at a vigil to honor the life of Tyre Nichols on Tuesday. The group spoke out on the need for change. Nichols died in a Memphis hospital earlier this month. Body cam footage showing five now fired, charged...
KATU.com
Portlanders gather at Dawson Park, demand an end to police brutality
Portland, ORE — Cold and windy weather did not stop Portlanders from demonstrating on Saturday. A group of people gathered at Dawson park with signs and speeches to share their message demanding an end to police brutality. "We're here to bring attention to the brutal police murder of Tyre...
KATU.com
Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County
DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
KATU.com
3rd major crash along Highway 224 near Eagle Creek sends one to hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Clackamas Fire crews were dispatched to a head-on crash on Highway 224 near Eagle Creek. Officials say one person had to be removed from a vehicle and was taken by LifeFlight to a local hospital. Eight days ago, another serious crash...
KATU.com
Gladstone man missing since November found dead
The remains of a 31-year-old Gladstone man were found Sunday in the Mount Hood National Forest months after he was reported missing. Kyle Kirchem’s family reported him missing Nov. 22. They told Gladstone police he was in a mental health crisis and had left home without his cellphone. His...
KATU.com
Remembering Raja McCallister, fatally shot the night before Thanksgiving 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Family described Raja McCallister as kind and loving father and brother. "He went to his little cousin's basketball games and football games. And when I was young, he used to come to games and things like that when I played sports. So yeah, he was the kind of guy to show up," said Krystal Menefee, McCallister's younger sister.
KATU.com
Mental fitness hearing scheduled for woman who allegedly pushed 3-year-old onto MAX tracks
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County Judge will assess on Tuesday whether Brianna Workman is fit to stand trial on assault and other charges for allegedly attacking a toddler at a MAX station in December. In an incident caught on security video, Workman, the suspect, is seen shoving an...
KATU.com
WNBA commissioner to visit Portland as league weighs expansion
PORTLAND, Ore. — Women's National Basketball Association commissioner Cathy Engelbert is set to visit Portland for a chat with high-profile basketball stakeholders in Oregon as the league weighs expansion. At least one lawmaker is pushing heavily for a new franchise in the Rose City. Senator Ron Wyden (D) of...
KATU.com
Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon
NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
KATU.com
Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel
SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
KATU.com
Clark Co. deputies called to 2 crashes in 2 hours, both involving reckless driving: report
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Clark County deputies were called to a pair of crashes within two hours on Saturday afternoon, and the sheriff’s office said the drivers involved may have been driving recklessly ahead of both collisions. The first crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. along NE...
Comments / 0