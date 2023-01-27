ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Pacific Power awards electric mobility grants to Oregon communities

PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power is distributing more than $2 million in electric mobility grants to communities and service providers across the state. This round of grants includes the communities of Sweet Home, Pendleton and Grass Valley, which will now be able to build electric vehicle charging stations where few or none exist.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fire burns through North Portland home early Monday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire has left eight people without a home tonight in north Portland. The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday along North Mississippi Avenue in the Albina neighborhood. Portland Fire & Rescue crews got the flames out in about 20 minutes. There were no...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Goose Hollow power outage affects thousands, leaves traffic lights dark

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Goose Hollow neighborhood was left in the dark during an early-morning power outage on Tuesday. According to Portland General Electric, the outage was initially reported at 3:25 a.m. By 6 a.m., almost 1,900 customers were left without power. A KATU photojournalist on the scene reported...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portlanders gather at Dawson Park, demand an end to police brutality

Portland, ORE — Cold and windy weather did not stop Portlanders from demonstrating on Saturday. A group of people gathered at Dawson park with signs and speeches to share their message demanding an end to police brutality. "We're here to bring attention to the brutal police murder of Tyre...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County

DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Gladstone man missing since November found dead

The remains of a 31-year-old Gladstone man were found Sunday in the Mount Hood National Forest months after he was reported missing. Kyle Kirchem’s family reported him missing Nov. 22. They told Gladstone police he was in a mental health crisis and had left home without his cellphone. His...
GLADSTONE, OR
KATU.com

Remembering Raja McCallister, fatally shot the night before Thanksgiving 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Family described Raja McCallister as kind and loving father and brother. "He went to his little cousin's basketball games and football games. And when I was young, he used to come to games and things like that when I played sports. So yeah, he was the kind of guy to show up," said Krystal Menefee, McCallister's younger sister.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

WNBA commissioner to visit Portland as league weighs expansion

PORTLAND, Ore. — Women's National Basketball Association commissioner Cathy Engelbert is set to visit Portland for a chat with high-profile basketball stakeholders in Oregon as the league weighs expansion. At least one lawmaker is pushing heavily for a new franchise in the Rose City. Senator Ron Wyden (D) of...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon

NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel

SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
SALMON CREEK, WA

