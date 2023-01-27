Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Ada after he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase Friday. According to law enforcement, Gary Underwood fled from an officer while he was being pulled over in the area of North Country Club Road and B Street in Ada. Ada...
okcfox.com
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
KXII.com
Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) -The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth lab in a man’s car. Officers said the driver was pulled over in a traffic stop on Highway 76 near Faith Hill road. They then discovered that the driver’s license was...
KTEN.com
Truck crash jams traffic on icy Denison highway
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A tractor-trailer jackknifed on icy U.S. 75 Monday night, leading to a big backup. The Denison Police Department said the accident happened in the northbound lanes near the FM 84 exit. Authorities said a wrecker and the Texas Department of Transportation were at the scene.
KXII.com
Body found in Sherman identified
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
KXII.com
1 dies in Love County rollover crash
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man died Sunday afternoon after a car rolled over in Love County. The sheriff’s office said it happened near Jimtown and Batson road. When deputies arrived, a truck was laying upside down, and the man was pinned inside. According to a Facebook post,...
KTEN.com
Child found in Ardmore dumpster
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore police say they are investigating after a child was recovered from a trash dumpster on Saturday. Officials said the child was in stable condition after being recovered from the trash bin on Harris Street. Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Carter County...
KXII.com
Law enforcement seize 10 pounds of meth
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 10 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $450 thousand were seized in Sherman Tuesday. Sherman Police said on January 24 Officer Anderson and his K9 partner Jaeger assisted another law enforcement agency with a narcotics investigation. After a search warrant was issued to...
KXII.com
Police say no foul play suspected after body found in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating after a body was found in Sherman Sunday morning. The body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. Police said they don’t suspect foul play was involved.
KOCO
OHP: More than a dozen vehicles involved in crash on I-35 near Thackerville
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a crash Monday on Interstate 35 near Thackerville after a winter storm brought sleet and freezing rain to Oklahoma. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said a car spun out and crashed into a wall on I-35 near the Oklahoma-Texas...
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
KXII.com
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
KXII.com
I-35 Narrows to one lane in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department is warning that I-35 will be narrowing to one lane in Love County starting Monday, January, 30. According to ODot, there will be two separate closures, both on the northbound lanes of the highway. On January 30th starting at 8:00 a.m. north of...
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
KXII.com
Carter County man charged with trafficking fentanyl
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, police say. According to court documents, Jesse Ray Collins-Harris, 26, was arrested on Sunday and charged with trafficking illegal drugs, by knowingly possessing in excess of one gram of fentanyl, a controlled dangerous substance. Collins-Harris faces...
KXII.com
Road signs changes coming to HWY 75
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the yield signs at several entrance and exit ramps will soon become stop signs. TX Dot crews will change signs on both sides of 75...
KTEN.com
Denison police investigate fatal shooting
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning. Police said officers found 24-year-old Anthony Taylor dead around 2 a.m. at an address in the 2900 block of Layne Drive. "Also at the scene was the suspect and several other...
KTEN.com
Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
tpr.org
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
KXII.com
Warming Shelters open in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Shelters are setting up across Texoma and opening their doors to get people out of the cold. In Denison, Light Fellowship Church, at 801 W. W. Owings St., is providing a warm place to stay until Wednesday. The Salvation Army, at 5700 Texoma Pkwy in...
Comments / 11