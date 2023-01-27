Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountybloom.com
Adventist Health Clearlake Opens Rapid Care Clinic in Clearlake
Adventist Health Clear Lake Hospital is excited to announce the opening of its new Rapid Care clinic on January 9. Located at 15230 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 101 in Clearlake, hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays. Rapid Care will provide walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries, treating patients 60 days and older. Services include treatment for:
KTVU FOX 2
Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties
A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
KCRA.com
Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion
DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
Fire causes $200,000 in damages to Santa Rosa home
A Santa Rosa home suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages on Friday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Early morning house fire in Sebastopol kills 2
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. - A house fire in Sebastopol killed two earlier Sunday shortly before 5 a.m., officials said. Sebastopol Fire responded to a house located on Highway 116 for reports of a fire. Two people, a man and a woman, were killed after a converted carport they were sleeping in caught fire.
Late night fire engulfs empty Santa Rosa commercial building
SANTA ROSA -- An empty Santa Rosa commercial building, frequented by squatters, was engulfed by a massive fire Saturday night that could be seen from a mile away.Santa Rosa fire officials said they began receiving numerous 911 calls reporting the blaze at 1235 Central Ave. at around 11:48 p.m. The first engine arrived in under four minutes and found an abandoned metal warehouse with a large amount of fire visible on the outside of the structure.A call was quickly made for additional resources. In all, 5 engines, a 1 fire investigator and 22 firefighters responded to the scene.Firefighters initially fought the fire with high flow hoses from the exterior, then once the fire was under control, they entered the warehouse to search for occupants and finish extinguishing any burning material.The fire was brought under control in 45 minutes, but crews remained on scene for two hours to extinguish hot spots.Fortunately, there were no people inside even though there was evidence that homeless individuals had been occupying the abandoned building.Due to the extent of the damage, the specific cause of the fire was unable to be determined.
Willits News
Mendocino County history: A Ukiah earthquake, and other news from January 1923
At 1:04 a.m. on Jan. 22, 1923, an earthquake rattled Ukiah, interrupting residents’ sleep and stopping clocks around town, but otherwise doing no damage. The following news stories are reprinted from that week’s edition of the Ukiah Republican Press. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1923 – Ukiah Republican Press.
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
mendofever.com
Stolen Firearm, Female Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 01.26.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Jan. 30, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Carina Barjas, 41, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. FRAUD: Evan C. Hale, 40, of...
mendofever.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Will Conduct Full-Length Warning Siren Test on February 6, 2023
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full-length test of the warning sirens in Middletown, Anderson Springs, Cobb, Loch Lomond, and Kelseyville Riviera (formerly known as the Clear Lake Riviera). The test will last three minutes. In the event of an actual emergency, the warning siren is one way the community may be alerted to danger from wildfire, earthquake, or other hazards.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash Near Guerneville Kills Driver
River Road Head-on Crash Causes Injuries and a Fatality. Two people were taken to hospitals and another man died in a Guerneville head-on crash northwest of Novato on January 25. The accident occurred along River Road, close to Bonita Avenue, around 10:45 a.m. The incident report released by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a GMC Canyon was going west along River Road and speeding when the driver veered into the opposing lane into the path of a Chevrolet Blazer S-10.
ksro.com
Homeless Man Who Caught on Fire in Santa Rosa Identified
The Sonoma County Coroner has identified a man who died after catching on fire last week. Fifty-four-year-old Christopher Mardirosian was a homeless person who mainly lived on the streets of Santa Rosa. He was found dead after flames were reported behind a business last Saturday morning. Police believe Mardirosian was using a lighter to do narcotics, perhaps fentanyl, when he passed out after ingesting the drugs. Police found a flammable gel in a bag next to the man’s body, and believe that may have helped the flames spread.
ksro.com
Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine
The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
Lamborghini driver accused of DUI after fiery overnight crash in Petaluma
PETALUMA – A driver in a Lamborghini sports car was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a fiery crash in Petaluma early Friday morning.According to Petaluma Police, officers were called to a traffic collision in the area of Casa Grande Road and Ely Boulevard South around 12:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a lime green Lamborghini overturned and fully engulfed in flames. Several other nearby parked vehicles also sustained major damage.Police said an investigation determined that the sports car was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control at a nearby roundabout before striking the parked vehicles.Officers also...
ksro.com
Three Arrested in Santa Rosa Stabbing Death Wednesday Night
A 22-year-old man has been stabbed to death after a fight in Santa Rosa. Last night, witnesses called police to the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road where a fight broke out. Two males drove off in a car before police got to the scene and one was left with stab wounds and was found unresponsive. He was declared dead at a local hospital. Police found the fleeing car on the 100 block of West Barham Avenue and located three suspects inside a nearby residence. All three seemed to have targeted the victim and were arrested for murder. Two of the suspects are 17-year-old juveniles.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Deputies De-Escalate Armed Man Using Drone Technology
The following is a post on the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. On 01-20-2023 at around 4:22 PM, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the report of a man armed with a rifle in the area of the 2800 block of North State Street in Ukiah. Sheriff’s Deputies...
Comments / 0