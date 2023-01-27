Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned HouseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
advantagenews.com
Linda Branham
Linda Elaine Branham, 72, died at 7:01 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home. Born March 9, 1950 in Alton, she was the daughter of Thomas and Anne (Olson) Lewis. Surviving are four children, Katrina Troy (Marcus) of Alton, Michael Branham (Laura) of Alton, Ashleigh Branham of Bethalto, and Terrah Soffray (Brian) of Jerseyville, grandchildren, Brandon Troy, Katilyn Millsap, Nolan Conrad, Chase Withrow, Logan Branham, Lillyn Soffray, Kylie Soffray, and Taylor Soffray, three great grandchildren, and a sister, Patricia Lewis of Godfrey. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Ruth Lehman
Ruth Ann Lehman, 84, passed away January 25, 2023 at St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton. Born October 20, 1938 in Hartford, she was the daughter of Louis L. and Vera Mae (Davis) Schneider. On August 21, 1956 in Hartford, she married John D. Lehman. He preceded in death on...
advantagenews.com
Luriel Bott
Luriel Louise Bott, 96, of Brighton, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on October 4, 1926, in Alton the daughter of the late Montgomery and Mercy (Moores) Stubblefield. Luriel married Eugene bott in 1946. He preceded her in death in 1995. She...
advantagenews.com
Jackie Dugger
Jackie "Jack" Dean Dugger, 87, of Brighton, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:10 am at Calhoun Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hardin, IL. He was born July 3, 1935 in Collinsville to the late Don and Iva (Barber) Dugger. He married Karen Joyce (Peterson) on June 29, 1962 and was blessed with 46 years together before her death on Nov. 21, 2008.
advantagenews.com
Debra Allred
Debra L. "Debbie" Allred, 62, passed away 9:50 am, Friday, January 27, 2023 at her home. Born November 15, 1960 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert and Betty (Masiero) Allred. She is survived by a son, Noah Frymire of East Alton; three daughters, Melinda (Claude) Burney of Jerseyville,...
advantagenews.com
Louis Huck
Louis Harold Huck, 82, passed away 12:14 am, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Heritage Manor in Carlinville. A 1958 graduate of Roxana High School, he served in the U.S. Army from 1963-65, attended DeVry Technical Institute and then worked 40 years for the Olin Corporation as an adjuster and forklift operator.
advantagenews.com
Clarence Farris
Clarence “Jack” Farris, 74, died at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born November 15, 1948 in Alton the son of the late Issac and Naomi (Swaringham) Farris. Jack was a postal worker for the Alton Post office for 35 years, he served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer and a Vietnam veteran. He was a lifetime member of the Alton VFW Post 1308 for 50 years. On June 24, 1989 in Alton he married Deb Ann Weirich and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Travis Farris (Connie) of Granite City, Lance Farris of Alton, two step children, Steven Williams and Raylene Williams, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Farris and two brothers, Bob Smith and Denny Smith. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers or the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Steven Hornsey
Steven Matthew Hornsey, 55, of Alton, IL died on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL. Steven enjoyed playing golf and fishing. He was an avid Rock n Roll music fan. Survivors include 4 brothers: Mark (Kathy) Hornsey of Granite City, Tom Hornsey of Alton, Bill...
advantagenews.com
Ethel Bilbruck
Ethel Bilbruck, 94, passed away on January 28, 2023, at 5:36 am in Bethalto, IL surrounded by her family. She was born February 22, 1928, in Godfrey, the daughter of Mathis & Anna (Miklende) Kudelka Sr. Ethel worked at Winchester/Olin Corporation as an Inspector. She is survived by a son...
advantagenews.com
Ernie Pyles
Ernie E. Pyles, 69, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis at 2:17 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born April 30, 1953, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Clyde and Mary Pyles. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carla Pyles. Ernie retired from the American Red Cross in St. Louis after 15 years of dedicated service in maintenance. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Justin and Leanne Pyles of Imperial, Missouri and Ryan and Michelle Pyles of Fenton, Missouri; two step daughters, Amy Killian of Godfrey and Kelly and husband, Greg Shulte of Colorado; three grandchildren, Blake, Brooklyn and Morgan Pyles; step grandchildren, Reese Killian, Jackson, Liam and Harper Shulte; his Godson, Tyler Williams of Glen Carbon; other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
Penny Irvin
Penny Marlene Lupcho Irvin, age 62, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Bethalto, IL. She was born November 21, 1960 in Rock Spring, WY. Our Dear Penny has gone to be with the ancestors. She had a difficult life and struggled to survive everything that the devil threw at her. She is survived by two brothers, Steve John, and Joseph James. Three children, with ex-husband Bryant Irvin who preceded her in death, D.J. Irvin, Stephanie Irvin, and Jennifer Irvin, and four grandchildren, and her tiny best friend, a wire haired mut named Spot who is being well cared for. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Lupcho, Father, Steve Lupcho, and loving companion, Terry Bass.
advantagenews.com
Patricia Braundmeier
Patricia "Pat" A. Braundmeier, age 76 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her residence in Highland, IL. She was born on Thursday, May 9, 1946, in Green Bay, WI, the daughter of Henry and Bertha (nee Miller) Figura. On Friday, August 26, 1966, she married Francis "Bo"...
advantagenews.com
Ruth Minarsch
Ruth J. Minarsch, age 93 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL. She was born on Wednesday, December 18, 1929, in Casa Grande, AZ, the daughter of Cornelius and Oma (nee Rapier) Vickers, Sr.. Ruth was born at Casa Grande, AZ...
advantagenews.com
Doris Wood
Doris Marie (Squires) Wood of Granite City, Illinois entered into eternal rest on January 28, 2023, at the age of 87, with family by her side at Addington Place of Edwardsville, Illinois. John and Ruth (Schnarre) Squires were blessed with their daughter, Doris, on April 13, 1935. Doris enjoyed attending church as a member of Dewey Avenue Methodist, organizing dinners and baking for classmate reunion parties, volunteering at Community Care, traveling with friends to gather information on genealogy, being active in Scouts as a leader and neighborhood chairman, and doing ceramics with her best and most loyal friend, Alice Milankovic. Doris married Everett Dean Wood on October 20, 1956, in Granite City, Illinois. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2011. Together they raised two daughters, Dawn (Darrell) Tyler of Punta Gorda, Florida and Dana (Joe) Failoni of Edwardsville, Illinois, providing them with examples of love, kindness and generosity. She was a loved and cherished mother to Dawne and Dana, and she loved her sons-in-law, Darrell and Joe like sons. She adored her grandchildren, Travis Tyler of Granite City, Illinois, Melissa Tyler of Richardson, Texas, Michael Failoni and fiancé, Samantha Swigonski of Edwardsville, Illinois and Jordyn Failoni of Edwardsville, Illinois. Her great grandchildren, Benjamin and Sofia were her pride and joy. She is survived by her brother, James (Carol) Squires, her sister, Cheryl (and the late Harold) Humphreys, who held a special place in her heart; as well as her sister-in-law, Janet (Kenny) Davis and Jolene (and the late Charles Wood) Bray; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. She welcomed friends, neighbors and family, creating a place to visit, to eat good food and hear endless stories. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Pastor Greg Dickerman officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Granite City Public Library or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com.
advantagenews.com
The grand dame of Alton radio
Her father was a grocer. Her mother’s family was replete with grocers. Her brothers became grocers. She married a grocer. And, despite managing her husband’s grocery during World War II, Helen Hamer Walters took a very different career path which led her to become the grande dame of Alton radio.
advantagenews.com
Closings, cancellations and delays for Jan. 30
The following schools and organizations have made decisions on their operations due to the weather and road conditions. (updated 6:30am) East Alton Wood River High School - remote learning. Edwardsville School District - closed. Evangelical School - Godfrey - closed. Father McGivney High School - remote learning. Gillespie School District...
advantagenews.com
Bethalto Chamber of Commerce
Your browser does not support the audio element. Joni Stanley from the Bethalto Chamber joins to show to preview an upcoming fundraiser for the group on Feb. 24 and promote membership in the group.
advantagenews.com
Grand opening held for new Foxes Boxes bakery location
Few things are as inspirational as genuine entrepreneurial success. The story of Foxes Boxes bakery is the unlikely tale of two people from separate continents finding not only each other but also a mutual passion for farming and baking which has led to a very popular and successful business in the local Riverbend area.
advantagenews.com
David Livingstone named chief of Civil Division at State’s Attorney’s Office
Edwardsville, IL — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Tuesday that David Livingstone has been appointed chief of the Civil Division at the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Livingstone previously was a partner at the Stobbs, Sinclair & Livingstone law firm in Alton. His experience there included...
advantagenews.com
Free eagle tours offered at Pere Marquette
Free eagle watching tours are being offered again this winter based out of Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton. The day-long tours will take visitors primarily through Calhoun County and other nearby hot-spots for viewing eagles and other birds that migrate through the region this time of year. Scott Isringhausen...
Comments / 0