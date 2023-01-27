Doris Marie (Squires) Wood of Granite City, Illinois entered into eternal rest on January 28, 2023, at the age of 87, with family by her side at Addington Place of Edwardsville, Illinois. John and Ruth (Schnarre) Squires were blessed with their daughter, Doris, on April 13, 1935. Doris enjoyed attending church as a member of Dewey Avenue Methodist, organizing dinners and baking for classmate reunion parties, volunteering at Community Care, traveling with friends to gather information on genealogy, being active in Scouts as a leader and neighborhood chairman, and doing ceramics with her best and most loyal friend, Alice Milankovic. Doris married Everett Dean Wood on October 20, 1956, in Granite City, Illinois. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2011. Together they raised two daughters, Dawn (Darrell) Tyler of Punta Gorda, Florida and Dana (Joe) Failoni of Edwardsville, Illinois, providing them with examples of love, kindness and generosity. She was a loved and cherished mother to Dawne and Dana, and she loved her sons-in-law, Darrell and Joe like sons. She adored her grandchildren, Travis Tyler of Granite City, Illinois, Melissa Tyler of Richardson, Texas, Michael Failoni and fiancé, Samantha Swigonski of Edwardsville, Illinois and Jordyn Failoni of Edwardsville, Illinois. Her great grandchildren, Benjamin and Sofia were her pride and joy. She is survived by her brother, James (Carol) Squires, her sister, Cheryl (and the late Harold) Humphreys, who held a special place in her heart; as well as her sister-in-law, Janet (Kenny) Davis and Jolene (and the late Charles Wood) Bray; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. She welcomed friends, neighbors and family, creating a place to visit, to eat good food and hear endless stories. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Pastor Greg Dickerman officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Granite City Public Library or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO