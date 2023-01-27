ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

North Syracuse School District looking into name change

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Northstars are looking to revamp their school districts name into something that’s already the talk of the town. The district is already predominantly referred to as “CNS” so why not let it stick? That’s their plan. The North Syracuse Central School District would like to adjust its name to […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Redevelopment of St. Elizabeth Medical Campus

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –the City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System are coming together to redevelop the St. Elizabeth Campus in South Utica. The city’s industrial development agency and MVHS have agreed to share the cost of hiring a consultant team. With assistance from Mohawk Valley, the city has put out a request for proposals to find a specialized firm with knowledge in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation.
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

Homer Fire Department Offering CPR/AED Class in Scott

The Homer Fire Department has announced they will be offering to the public a CPR and AED class at the Scott Town Hall on Saturday, February 4th from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The class will be taught by American Heart Association (AHA) instructors from the fire department. Those who successfully complete the class will receive a certification from AHA for CPR/AED.
HOMER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home

VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man convicted in Lansing home invasion attempted robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business

A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
ENDICOTT, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man accused of lying about ID, resisting arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is behind bars after allegedly lying to police about his identity. Police say they stopped 36-year-old Brian Borders early Sunday morning near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street. Officers say Borders, who was riding a bicycle, violated traffic law. When...
ITHACA, NY

