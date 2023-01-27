Read full article on original website
Chick-Fil-A pledges 3 Broome County locations
Following years of speculation as to whether a Chik-Fil-A restaurant might locate either on the Vestal Parkway or in the renovated Oakdale Commons, the answer may be both plus 1.
North Syracuse School District looking into name change
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Northstars are looking to revamp their school districts name into something that’s already the talk of the town. The district is already predominantly referred to as “CNS” so why not let it stick? That’s their plan. The North Syracuse Central School District would like to adjust its name to […]
cnyhomepage.com
Redevelopment of St. Elizabeth Medical Campus
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –the City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System are coming together to redevelop the St. Elizabeth Campus in South Utica. The city’s industrial development agency and MVHS have agreed to share the cost of hiring a consultant team. With assistance from Mohawk Valley, the city has put out a request for proposals to find a specialized firm with knowledge in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation.
wxhc.com
Cortland County SPCA Gives Further Details on Recent Contract Expiration with City
The Cortland County SPCA has released a statement regarding the recent contract expiration with the City of Cortland for animal control. Recently, the City of Cortland announced that Country Acres Animal Shelter will be contracted for animal services within the city limits. The Cortland County SPCA, which is a private,...
Concerns rise as county weighs teardown of historic house for parking
ITHACA, N.Y.—It sounds like something out of a 1960s urban renewal program: the teardown of a 150 year-old building in the heart of Ithaca for surface parking. Yet, it’s 2023 and Tompkins County is leaning toward making that decision for a historic property in Ithaca’s DeWitt Park neighborhood.
wxhc.com
Homer Fire Department Offering CPR/AED Class in Scott
The Homer Fire Department has announced they will be offering to the public a CPR and AED class at the Scott Town Hall on Saturday, February 4th from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The class will be taught by American Heart Association (AHA) instructors from the fire department. Those who successfully complete the class will receive a certification from AHA for CPR/AED.
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home
VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
Hotel could make way for student housing on Parkway
One of the oldest hotels on the Vestal Parkway may be coming down to make way for high-end student housing.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man convicted in Lansing home invasion attempted robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Binghamton man sentenced for cutting woman with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to prison for domestic violence.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
St. Joe’s to buy part of big Onondaga County orthopedic surgery center for $25 million
St. Joseph’s Health will pay about $25 million to buy a stake in an outpatient surgery center in North Syracuse owned by the Syracuse area’s largest orthopedic medical practice. The deal between St. Joe’s and Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists will give St. Joe’s a 25% ownership share of the...
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
‘You don’t move on’: Family of student who died by suicide sparks change in Central NY school district
Manlius, N.Y. – After one of his closest friends died in March 2022, Liam Qi sunk into a deep grief. The Fayetteville-Manlius High School junior burst into tears when he saw photos of his friend, Jay Lu. He would stay up all night. He was withdrawn and started to fall behind at school, his friends and family said.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man accused of lying about ID, resisting arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is behind bars after allegedly lying to police about his identity. Police say they stopped 36-year-old Brian Borders early Sunday morning near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street. Officers say Borders, who was riding a bicycle, violated traffic law. When...
