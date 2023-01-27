ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida man caught peeking in woman's window now facing stalking charges, deputies say

DEBARY, Fla. - A Central Florida man who was recently arrested after deputies said he was peeking in a woman's window in DeBary is now facing two new charges of stalking. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Steven P. Johnson, 29, was arrested Monday night on the charges on top of his existing charges for loitering/prowling and resisting an officer without violence.
DEBARY, FL
Bay News 9

Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal

CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
CLERMONT, FL
AL.com

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
MULBERRY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Toasty and sunny end to January in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 86 degrees. We have a great weather day ahead! Tuesday will feature more sunshine with winds out of the southwest bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread 80s. We remain dry through the first half of this week. Keep your sunscreen handy. BEACHES:. A mix...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Dezerland Action Park Orlando Hosts FAMILYFEST

The parenting expo FamilyFest Orlando is promising to be more fun than ever before because it’s being hosted at Orlando indoor attraction Dezerland Action Park. FamilyFest Orlando will take place at Dezerland Action Park on Saturday, January 28th from noon to 6pm. The annual event will be in Orlando, Florida for the first time and features dozens of displays with family resources promoting helpful parenting goods and services, along with the latest “mompreneur” products.
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?

We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

US 17-92 reopens in DeBary after water main repaired

DEBARY, Fla. – A water main break shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 in DeBary Tuesday, forcing police to divert traffic onto Interstate 4. The water main break was in the 800 block of the road, also known as Charles R. Beall Boulevard, about a mile north of the St. Johns River Bridge.
DEBARY, FL

