click orlando
Seminole home broken into after woman lured outside by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
fox35orlando.com
'Welcome to Florida' billboard stirs controversy with image of dead manatee
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A few new billboards along Interstate 95 in Florida's Brevard County may have you doing a double-take. The signs read "Welcome to Florida. Home to bears. Toxic water. Dead manatees." Bear Warriors United is the group behind the billboards. The wildlife and environmental non-profit organization whose...
fox35orlando.com
'Ash is just nonstop': Fire burning in Florida neighborhood for 2 months
FAVORETTA, Fla - For more than two months Flagler County residents have had a mulch pile burning near their homes and many homeowners say it's impacting their health. Just after Thanksgiving, a mulch fire started burning in Favoretta, a neighborhood in Flagler County, and it hasn't stopped burning since. "It...
click orlando
Masked culprits rob USPS worker in Altamonte Springs, officials say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A United States Postal Service worker was robbed by as many as four people wearing ski masks in Altamonte Springs, according to a spokesman with USPS Inspection Service. USPS said the robbery happened Friday just an hour after an attempted robbery of an Orlando postal...
‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator that became part of the Gatorland family more than 20 years ago has died, the park recently announced. Chester the alligator died Dec. 7 as a result of an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said. The park estimated he was 60 years old. The massive...
Orlando to consider plans for reconstructing 100-year-old church in Parramore
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials will consider plans this week to reconstruct parts of a 100-year-old historically Black church. The roof of the Black Bottom House of Prayer in Parramore collapsed last October after the city’s preservation board approved its historical landmark application. The church was damaged...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
FLORIDA - If you're traveling to Florida, there are many all-you-can-eat buffets in Florida to choose from. There's Villa de Flora in Kissimmee and Shinju Japanese Buffet in Miami,. There's also the Crystal Buffet Hibachi and Grill in Melbourne. Read on for some recommendations.
Orlando has some of the most overpriced homes in the country, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. — Experts say two local cities have some of the most overpriced homes in the country and those people hoping for a dramatic drop in prices, may be out of luck. A report out of Florida Atlantic University found that both Orlando and Deltona made the list of the top 20 cities with overpriced homes.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando club promoter Derek 'Antwaun Miles' Cummings killed in Casselberry shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man caught peeking in woman's window now facing stalking charges, deputies say
DEBARY, Fla. - A Central Florida man who was recently arrested after deputies said he was peeking in a woman's window in DeBary is now facing two new charges of stalking. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Steven P. Johnson, 29, was arrested Monday night on the charges on top of his existing charges for loitering/prowling and resisting an officer without violence.
Bay News 9
Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal
CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Toasty and sunny end to January in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 86 degrees. We have a great weather day ahead! Tuesday will feature more sunshine with winds out of the southwest bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread 80s. We remain dry through the first half of this week. Keep your sunscreen handy. BEACHES:. A mix...
click orlando
‘It’s not just the family that is hurting, it’s Orlando:’ Family of well-known promoter speaks out after he was shot, killed
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is surrounding the family of a man shot dead over the weekend during a candlelit vigil where the mother of the victim is now calling for answers. “Why,” Tuwanan Ware said. “You know, again he went to work, children, and here.”. Ware...
How much Winter Park’s biggest house may cost to build
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. An under-construction Winter Park mansion owned by Central Florida real estate veterans and Blue Origin astronauts Marc and Sharon Hagle will be one of the priciest in the city’s history.
fox35orlando.com
westorlandonews.com
Dezerland Action Park Orlando Hosts FAMILYFEST
The parenting expo FamilyFest Orlando is promising to be more fun than ever before because it’s being hosted at Orlando indoor attraction Dezerland Action Park. FamilyFest Orlando will take place at Dezerland Action Park on Saturday, January 28th from noon to 6pm. The annual event will be in Orlando, Florida for the first time and features dozens of displays with family resources promoting helpful parenting goods and services, along with the latest “mompreneur” products.
disneybymark.com
What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?
We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
fox35orlando.com
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide inside Kissimmee mobile home community, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the deaths of three people at a residence inside a mobile community in Kissimmee which detectives are calling a murder-suicide. Deputies were called to a home on Troy Ct. in the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park just before...
click orlando
US 17-92 reopens in DeBary after water main repaired
DEBARY, Fla. – A water main break shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 in DeBary Tuesday, forcing police to divert traffic onto Interstate 4. The water main break was in the 800 block of the road, also known as Charles R. Beall Boulevard, about a mile north of the St. Johns River Bridge.
