The parenting expo FamilyFest Orlando is promising to be more fun than ever before because it’s being hosted at Orlando indoor attraction Dezerland Action Park. FamilyFest Orlando will take place at Dezerland Action Park on Saturday, January 28th from noon to 6pm. The annual event will be in Orlando, Florida for the first time and features dozens of displays with family resources promoting helpful parenting goods and services, along with the latest “mompreneur” products.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO