Deputies identify man killed in overnight shooting near Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — Deputies have identified the man who was killed in a shooting along an Orange County roadway Monday evening. Investigators said 36-year-old Travis Rashard Grubs was found lying in the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Deputies said Grubs, who had been...
1 person killed in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road of of North Hiawassee Rd. just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map...
Deltona man accused of killing father, shooting at deputies to be in court Tuesday
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of killing his father before getting into a shootout with law enforcement will be back inside a courtroom Tuesday. Investigators said Jonny Santiago killed his father in Volusia County and dumped the body 30 miles away near Lake Avalon in Orange County last summer.
Deputies: 1 man dies after 2 found shot in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to a shooting at 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Fairlane Avenue. Officials said two men, one in his 30s and another in his 20s, were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
Casselberry police identify victim in Saturday shooting
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry police have identified the victim after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Police said Dereck Lavon Cummings II, 31, was found dead near a damaged car at the Carrington Park Condominiums. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Casselberry police said they responded to a...
WESH
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Eustis
A man died Monday night after being repeatedly shot in Eustis. According to Eustis police, officers were called to a home at 202 Palm Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered 39-year-old Wseni Laguerre suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his own driveway as his family was inside, according to Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri.
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Hit-and-run driver, passengers found in woods after crashing into car
DELTONA, Fla. (CBS12) — With the help of a drone, deputies said they were able to apprehend three people that ran into the woods following a hit-and-run in Deltona. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, Jan. 29, a woman was driving south down Catalina Boulevard when an oncoming car drifted across the yellow lines and collided with her vehicle. Luckily her and her child inside were unharmed, but the driver and two passengers fled the car and hid in the woods.
WESH
Police: Florida homeowner shoots, injures alleged burglar
HAINES CITY, Fla. — In a dramatic turn of events, police saved the life of an alleged burglar after he was shot by a homeowner in Haines City early Friday morning, authorities said. Haines City Police Chief Goreck shared more information about the incident at a press conference Friday...
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO searching for man who fled into the woods near I-95
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran into the woods along Interstate 95 southbound in the early afternoon Monday. Two subjects — a male and a female — fled from a stolen vehicle near the Days Inn near the 100 block of Garden Street North in Palm Coast early afternoon on Jan. 30. The female was taken into custody but the male is still at large at this time, according to Ava Hanner, public information officer for FCSO.
police1.com
15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Fla. deputies sentenced to 20 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old involved in a shootout with Florida deputies in June 2021 accepted a plea deal last week, which stipulates she will face 20 years in prison followed by 40 years of probation. News 6 Orlando previously reported that Nicole Jackson, who was 14 at...
‘The system is flawed’: Inmate beaten by officers in viral video speaks out
ORLANDO, Fla. — Otis Miller has been in state prison for 22 years, serving a 45-year sentence for charges related to possession of cocaine within a thousand feet of a school. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Prior to 2019, he was just one of 80,000 inmates,...
Casselberry police investigate deadly Saturday morning shooting
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Casselberry after police respond to a deadly Saturday morning shooting. Around 5:30 a.m., Casselberry police, with assistance from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a shooting call at the Carrington Park Condominiums on Caper Lane. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
wogx.com
Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter
A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
click orlando
‘Very real danger:’ 16-year-old clocked at 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A speeding crackdown on Interstate 4 over the weekend included a citation for a teenager going 132 mph, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday that more than 20 drivers were stopped for speeding on I-4 over a 2.5-hour period.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Traffic Stop Led Officers to Drugs, Stolen Gun
The Orlando Police Department recently shared another example of successful proactive policing for a safer city. Earlier this month, police officers with the West Patrol Division- Echo Alpha Days squad were in the area of LB McCleod Road and Vineland Road proactively patrolling. They conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Here’s a photo of the stolen gun and drugs that police found:
WESH
Competency hearing being held for man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of murdering a Daytona Beach couple during bike week last year was in court Monday for a competency hearing. Jean Macean, 33, allegedly stabbed and slashed the couple as they rode bicycles home from Main Street Events. His court-appointed public defenders are...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Man tries to hide drugs in woman's home
Burglary, cocaine possession. The Bunnell Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an active burglary. When the officers and deputies got there, the female homeowner told deputies that she came home to the suspect in her home, according to the arrest report. She told the officers that she'd known the suspect since high school, but that he was not living or allowed in the home.
WESH
New video released of deadly shooting involving deputy in Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. — Warning: The videos in this article may be difficult for some to watch. The Lake County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving deputies. The video shows the moment when SWAT opened fire during a standoff. Watch the full body cam video...
Teen who fired at Florida deputies sentenced to 20 years
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree […]
