Casselberry, FL

WESH

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Eustis

A man died Monday night after being repeatedly shot in Eustis. According to Eustis police, officers were called to a home at 202 Palm Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered 39-year-old Wseni Laguerre suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his own driveway as his family was inside, according to Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri.
EUSTIS, FL
cw34.com

Dramatic Video: Hit-and-run driver, passengers found in woods after crashing into car

DELTONA, Fla. (CBS12) — With the help of a drone, deputies said they were able to apprehend three people that ran into the woods following a hit-and-run in Deltona. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, Jan. 29, a woman was driving south down Catalina Boulevard when an oncoming car drifted across the yellow lines and collided with her vehicle. Luckily her and her child inside were unharmed, but the driver and two passengers fled the car and hid in the woods.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Police: Florida homeowner shoots, injures alleged burglar

HAINES CITY, Fla. — In a dramatic turn of events, police saved the life of an alleged burglar after he was shot by a homeowner in Haines City early Friday morning, authorities said. Haines City Police Chief Goreck shared more information about the incident at a press conference Friday...
HAINES CITY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO searching for man who fled into the woods near I-95

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran into the woods along Interstate 95 southbound in the early afternoon Monday. Two subjects — a male and a female — fled from a stolen vehicle near the Days Inn near the 100 block of Garden Street North in Palm Coast early afternoon on Jan. 30. The female was taken into custody but the male is still at large at this time, according to Ava Hanner, public information officer for FCSO.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Traffic Stop Led Officers to Drugs, Stolen Gun

The Orlando Police Department recently shared another example of successful proactive policing for a safer city. Earlier this month, police officers with the West Patrol Division- Echo Alpha Days squad were in the area of LB McCleod Road and Vineland Road proactively patrolling. They conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Here’s a photo of the stolen gun and drugs that police found:
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Man tries to hide drugs in woman's home

Burglary, cocaine possession. The Bunnell Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an active burglary. When the officers and deputies got there, the female homeowner told deputies that she came home to the suspect in her home, according to the arrest report. She told the officers that she'd known the suspect since high school, but that he was not living or allowed in the home.
BUNNELL, FL
WESH

New video released of deadly shooting involving deputy in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — Warning: The videos in this article may be difficult for some to watch. The Lake County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving deputies. The video shows the moment when SWAT opened fire during a standoff. Watch the full body cam video...
CLERMONT, FL
WFLA

Teen who fired at Florida deputies sentenced to 20 years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

