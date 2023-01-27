Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
losalamosreporter.com
2023 Community Seed Swap Feb. 4 At Unitarian Church Of Los Alamos
This annual event is FREE and opened to ALL. If you don’t have seeds to swap, no problem! Come anyway and check us out. Take some to start your own seed collection for next year. Some people also bring bulbs, tubers and rhizomes. Others bring small gardening items like pots and seed-starting kits to share. Flyers on how to start seeds indoor and Winter Sowing seeds outdoor are available.
losalamosreporter.com
Live In Los Alamos Presents David Berkeley, Susan Holmes And Ben Wright Feb. 24 At Fuller Lodge
Tickets are now on sale for the David Berkeley concert slated for Feb. 24 at Fuller Lodge in Los Alamos. Courtesy photo. Live in Los Alamos presents singer-songwriter David Berkeley with Susan Holmes and Ben Wright Friday Feb. 24 at Fuller Lodge. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Los Alamos Schools Credit Union (cash or check only) or from liveinlosalamos.com ($23.50) Tickets at the door are $25.
losalamosreporter.com
Skyeanne Webb Receives 2023 ‘Spirit Of The West’ Award During Saturday’s CommUNITY Assets Event
Skyeanne Webb was presented with the ‘Spirit of the West’ award Saturday at the CommUNITY Asset Awards event. Webb is a special education teacher at Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Chad Lauritzen. Natali Steinberg, left, and Carie Fanning were the recipients of the 2023 Director’s Awards Saturday. Photo...
losalamosreporter.com
Tyre Nichols And Why Youth Mental Health First Aid Should Be Prioritized
Open Letter To Los Alamos Public Schools Board and Administration. When the five of us met on January 23, we found humor in Carter Payne being late to our meeting as a result of being ticketed by the Los Alamos Police for expired tags. I remember Carter feeling frazzled and embarrassed about being pulled over in the Los Alamos High School parking lot, however he was not afraid. Carter was not fearful for his life.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Public Schools Board: Meet Christine Bernstein
Los Alamos Public Schools Board Sec. Christine Bernstein. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Christine Bernstein marked the start of her fourth year this month representing District 3 on the Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) Board. Bernstein was elected Board Secretary at the Jan. 10 board meeting. She also is a board representative...
losalamosreporter.com
LAHS Senior Alex Livescu Awarded Honorable Mention, $1,000 Scholarship In National NGPF Competition
Los Alamos High School Senior Alex Livescu/Courtesy photo. Los Alamos High School (LAHS) student Alex Livescu was awarded Honorable Mention and a $1,000 Scholarship in the Next Gen Personal Finance Payback Challenge Scholarship Competition. He was one of 40 students across the country to be selected for the prize. In...
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Is Hiring Accounting Technicians For Accounts Payable And Bookkeeping
The Los Alamos Public Schools Business Office is looking for accounting technicians for Accounts Payable and Bookkeeping. The Accounts Payable position would include responsibility for invoice and purchase order verification, data entry, communication with vendors and district staff, check processing, records management and report preparation.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Warns Community About New Phone Scam
The Los Alamos Police Department would like to warn the community about a new scam. Officers have received reports that individuals are getting called from Express Scripts asking for personal identifying information such as birthdates and Social Security numbers. In December, many LANL retirees were notified that Smith’s/Kroger Pharmacies would...
Comments / 0