Los Alamos, NM

2023 Community Seed Swap Feb. 4 At Unitarian Church Of Los Alamos

This annual event is FREE and opened to ALL. If you don’t have seeds to swap, no problem! Come anyway and check us out. Take some to start your own seed collection for next year. Some people also bring bulbs, tubers and rhizomes. Others bring small gardening items like pots and seed-starting kits to share. Flyers on how to start seeds indoor and Winter Sowing seeds outdoor are available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Live In Los Alamos Presents David Berkeley, Susan Holmes And Ben Wright Feb. 24 At Fuller Lodge

Tickets are now on sale for the David Berkeley concert slated for Feb. 24 at Fuller Lodge in Los Alamos. Courtesy photo. Live in Los Alamos presents singer-songwriter David Berkeley with Susan Holmes and Ben Wright Friday Feb. 24 at Fuller Lodge. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Los Alamos Schools Credit Union (cash or check only) or from liveinlosalamos.com ($23.50) Tickets at the door are $25.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Tyre Nichols And Why Youth Mental Health First Aid Should Be Prioritized

Open Letter To Los Alamos Public Schools Board and Administration. When the five of us met on January 23, we found humor in Carter Payne being late to our meeting as a result of being ticketed by the Los Alamos Police for expired tags. I remember Carter feeling frazzled and embarrassed about being pulled over in the Los Alamos High School parking lot, however he was not afraid. Carter was not fearful for his life.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos Public Schools Board: Meet Christine Bernstein

Los Alamos Public Schools Board Sec. Christine Bernstein. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Christine Bernstein marked the start of her fourth year this month representing District 3 on the Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) Board. Bernstein was elected Board Secretary at the Jan. 10 board meeting. She also is a board representative...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LAPS Is Hiring Accounting Technicians For Accounts Payable And Bookkeeping

The Los Alamos Public Schools Business Office is looking for accounting technicians for Accounts Payable and Bookkeeping. The Accounts Payable position would include responsibility for invoice and purchase order verification, data entry, communication with vendors and district staff, check processing, records management and report preparation.
LAPD Warns Community About New Phone Scam

The Los Alamos Police Department would like to warn the community about a new scam. Officers have received reports that individuals are getting called from Express Scripts asking for personal identifying information such as birthdates and Social Security numbers. In December, many LANL retirees were notified that Smith’s/Kroger Pharmacies would...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

