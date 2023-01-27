Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
28 displaced after fire damages homes in Freemansburg
FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - More than two dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out in a row of homes in Freemansburg, Northampton County, Tuesday. Flames were reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Ramblewood Lane, emergency dispatchers said. 13 agencies responded to the three-alarm fire. Everyone...
Crews responding to Freemansburg condo complex fire
Crews were dispatched Tuesday morning to a fire that broke out in a Freemansburg Borough condominium and townhome complex. The fire began just after 11:45 a.m. at 660 Ramblewood Lane at River Pointe Townhomes. Initial reports indicate flames ignited somewhere in the basement area of a two-story apartment complex. Freemansburg...
One hospitalized after fire in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County. Crews were called to the home on Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m. on Monday. One person was home at the time and was taken to the hospital with burns. Several pets...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person flown to hospital after house fire in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A person was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County Monday night. The fire broke out at the house on the 100 block of Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Multiple fire companies responded to the scene. No...
‘I killed Ricky Hunter. He had it coming.’ Easton homicide trial is underway.
Jahrod Kearney came home with blood stains on his shirt and shoes, according to the woman with whom he shared a home. She will testify that Kearney said that night, “I killed Ricky Hunter. He had it coming,” according to Northampton County Chief Deputy District Attorney William Blake.
2 dead following Lehigh County crash involving tractor trailer, coroner says (UPDATE)
Two people are dead following a crash Sunday afternoon along Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said. Upper Macungie Township police said the crash occurred at 4:02 p.m. at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard/ Route 222 and Folk Road. A sedan traveling south on...
Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Lehigh County crash
The Lehigh County coroner has identified the two men killed Sunday in a crash on Hamilton Boulevard/ Route 222 in Lehigh County. Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, died Sunday afternoon in the crash at Hamilton Boulevard and Folk Road in Upper Macungie Township, the coroner said.
Man killed in overnight Wilkes-Barre shooting
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead in Wilkes-Barre Monday. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Monday around 11:53 p.m., officers were called to the area of Coal Street and Logan Court for reports of shots being fired. As police were responding they say […]
Massive Search Launched For Allentown Dad Missing Since Christmas
An Allentown dad of two hasn't been seen since just after Christmas, and loved ones are asking the community to aid in their search.Adam Zimpfer, 40, was last seen on Dec. 27, his friends and family say. He's described as being between about 6 feet tall, and weighing about 180 pounds with brown eye…
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release name of woman killed in fire in Berks County
ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a fire last week in Berks County. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 124 Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township. "There was heavy fire upon arrival of the first...
Popular YouTube star James Phyrillas hospitalized after fatal Lehigh County crash
A popular YouTube star remains hospitalized Tuesday following a double fatal crash over the weekend that claimed his brother and friend. Family and friends say James Phyrillas was driving the sedan Sunday that crashed with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard/Route 222 and Folk Road in Upper Macungie Township.
Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope
SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
Cousins Nabbed In Santander Bank Heist In Palmer Township: Reports
A man facing eviction had his cousin drive him to rob a Santander Bank in Palmer Township — which happened as another Santander Bank across town was also robbed, according to police and news reports. It was not immediately clear if the incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26 were related.
Allentown Footchase Leads To Arrest
A man sits in a Lehigh County jail cell following a brief pursuit with police in Allentown, authorities say. City police witnessed a man draw a handgun during an argument near South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street just after midnight on Sunday Jan. 29, the department said in a statement.
Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash
BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. There's no word on the woman's condition or...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
‘Fake is Real’ fentanyl awareness campaign launched by Northampton County
Ben Miller was 17 when he was prescribed Vicodin after his wisdom teeth were extracted. After being overprescribed painkillers by Bethlehem Township-based Dr. Ajeeb Titus, who is serving a related prison term, he doctor-shopped for more scripts and tried Suboxone to curb his cravings, before being cut off cold turkey over a failed drug screen, his mother said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
