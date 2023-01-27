ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

28 displaced after fire damages homes in Freemansburg

FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - More than two dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out in a row of homes in Freemansburg, Northampton County, Tuesday. Flames were reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Ramblewood Lane, emergency dispatchers said. 13 agencies responded to the three-alarm fire. Everyone...
FREEMANSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Crews responding to Freemansburg condo complex fire

Crews were dispatched Tuesday morning to a fire that broke out in a Freemansburg Borough condominium and townhome complex. The fire began just after 11:45 a.m. at 660 Ramblewood Lane at River Pointe Townhomes. Initial reports indicate flames ignited somewhere in the basement area of a two-story apartment complex. Freemansburg...
FREEMANSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person flown to hospital after house fire in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A person was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County Monday night. The fire broke out at the house on the 100 block of Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Multiple fire companies responded to the scene. No...
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Lehigh County crash

The Lehigh County coroner has identified the two men killed Sunday in a crash on Hamilton Boulevard/ Route 222 in Lehigh County. Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, died Sunday afternoon in the crash at Hamilton Boulevard and Folk Road in Upper Macungie Township, the coroner said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man killed in overnight Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead in Wilkes-Barre Monday. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Monday around 11:53 p.m., officers were called to the area of Coal Street and Logan Court for reports of shots being fired. As police were responding they say […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope

SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Allentown Footchase Leads To Arrest

A man sits in a Lehigh County jail cell following a brief pursuit with police in Allentown, authorities say. City police witnessed a man draw a handgun during an argument near South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street just after midnight on Sunday Jan. 29, the department said in a statement.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash

BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. There's no word on the woman's condition or...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Fake is Real’ fentanyl awareness campaign launched by Northampton County

Ben Miller was 17 when he was prescribed Vicodin after his wisdom teeth were extracted. After being overprescribed painkillers by Bethlehem Township-based Dr. Ajeeb Titus, who is serving a related prison term, he doctor-shopped for more scripts and tried Suboxone to curb his cravings, before being cut off cold turkey over a failed drug screen, his mother said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
