Watch Lil Baby Make His SNL Debut
The Atlanta rapper Lil Baby made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend as the musical guest opposite host Michael B. Jordan. Lil Baby’s immersive new album It’s Only Me came out back in October, and he performed two tracks from it, “California Breeze” and “Forever,” both of which peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 the week after his album was released. Check out the performances of both tracks and his SNL promo below.
Patti Smith Writes A Moving, Poetic Eulogy For Tom Verlaine
On Saturday, Tom Verlaine, the hugely influential guitarist and Television frontman, died at the age of 73. The person who broke the news of Verlaine’s death was Jesse Paris Smith, Patti Smith’s daughter. Over the years, Verlaine was one of Patti Smith’s closest contemporaries. Verlaine and Smith both came out of the New York rock world at the same time, and they were briefly a couple. They collaborated many times over the years. Verlaine played guitar on Patti Smith’s 1974 debut single “Hey Joe,” and he also played on her most recent album, 2012’s Banga.
Geoff Rickly Announces Debut Novel Someone Who Isn’t Me
Geoff Rickly — the leader of the bands Thursday and No Devotion, among others — has just announced that he’ll publish his debut novel later this year. Someone Who Isn’t Me will be released on July 25 via Rose Books, a new independent press run by Chelsea Hodson. Here’s the book’s official description:
Balming Tiger – “Trust Yourself”
K-pop supergroup (and Band To Watch) Balming Tiger are not only set to play SXSW 2023, but they’re also currently planning their first full compilation album, which is scheduled to drop in the first half off this year. Today, they’re sharing a bouncy new single, “Trust Yourself,” which a press release claims is meant to send “inspiration to those in need of motivation and comfort.”
Thomas Bangalter – “L’Accouchement” (Performed By Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine)
Last week, Thomas Bangalter — one-half of the now defunct Daft Punk — announced Mythologies, an orchestral album that was commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet that premiered last year. No new music was shared at the time of the announcement, but Bangalter recently shared Mythologies first excerpt, a piece called “L’Accouchement.” It is performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and was conducted by Romain Dumas. Check it out below.
Frankie Rose – “Sixteen Ways”
It’s been six years since Frankie Rose, the dreamy indie-popper and former Vivian Girls/Crystal Stilts/Dum Dum Girls member, released Cage Tropical, her last solo album. Soon, however, Rose is coming back with her new LP Love As Projection, and we’ve already posted first single “Anything.” Today, Rose has shared another new track.
Barrett Strong, Motown Songwriter And “Money (That’s What I Want)” Singer, Dead At 81
Barrett Strong, the singer and songwriter who helped create many of the most iconic hits in the history of the Motown label, has died. As the Associated Press reports, the Motown Museum revealed the news of Strong’s death yesterday. In a statement, Motown founder Berry Gordy said, “Barrett was not only a great singer and piano player, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitfield, created an incredible body of work, primarily with the Temptations. Their hit songs were revolutionary in sound and captured the spirit of the times, like ‘Cloud Nine’ and the still relevant ‘Ball Of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today).'” No cause of death has been revealed. Strong was 81.
Stream The Second Act Of Smashing Pumpkins’ New 33-Song Rock Opera ATUM
Last year, Smashing Pumpkins announced a characteristically ambitious new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. They shared the first act from it back in November, which was preceded by the single “Beguiled.” “Beguiled” actually appears in act two of ATUM, which drops today and includes 10 other new tracks.
Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?,” Innit
It’s been nearly a decade since the Arctic Monkeys released their purring, stomping jealous-lover jam “Do I Wanna Know?” In that time, it’s probably become the band’s signature song, even as the Arctic Monkeys themselves have taken off in different aesthetic directions. “Do I Wanna Know?” has more than a billion streams, and it’s the only Arctic Monkeys song that’s ever made the Hot 100. Over the years, a whole lot of artists have covered “Do I Wanna Know?,” including Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Chvrches, and Hozier. Now, Kelly Clarkson has taken a stab at it, too.
