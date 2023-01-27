Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pro Skier Kyle Smaine Killed in AvalancheGearJunkieSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Chamber honors winners of 15th Blue Ribbon Awards
STATELINE, Nev. — The winners of the 15th annual Blue Ribbon Awards were announced Thursday, Jan. 26, during a private awards ceremony for finalists at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. In place of the annual awards dinner, the community was invited to tune in virtually. The Blue Ribbon Awards...
visitcarsoncity.com
Prison Hill in Every Season
Join me in a hypothetical question: You have to pick ONE of Carson City’s outdoor recreation spots and stick to it for a whole year straight. Where are you headed?. Now, I bet half of your minds just thought of Ash Canyon or Kings Canyon, and you wouldn’t be wrong to choose them. Can someone say “embarrassment of riches?” Carson City has quite the roster of trails for all activities. But just for a moment, I’d like to direct our attention two miles east to Prison Hill.
activenorcal.com
Beloved Tahoe Skier Killed in Avalanche in Japan
Professional skier Kyle Smaine, who resided and skied in South Lake Tahoe, was killed in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday. He was 31 years old. On a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism, Smaine was free skiing in the Japan backcountry with fellow skier Adam Ü when they decided to embark on a final run. While transitioning their skis to uphill mode, a large avalanche was triggered above them by a group of Austrian skiers.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New research says feeding mountain chickadees is OK
RENO, Nev. — New research recently released shows feeding mountain chickadees has no negative impact on the species as long as a few simple rules are followed. Chickadee Ridge overlooking Lake Tahoe has become a popular snowshoe and cross-country ski destination for those hoping to experience feeding the tiny black-capped birds, often from the palm of one’s hand. The new research from the University of Nevada, Reno goes against what Nevada Department of Wildlife officials have said over the years that for the sake of wildlife, they shouldn’t be fed.
thelostlongboarder.com
Douglas County Skatepark in Gardnerville, NV
The skatepark in Gardnerville, Nevada is a large 30,000 sq ft cement skatepark with a great diversity of obstacles and features. Riders of all skill levels and riding styles can have a good time at the Douglas County Skatepark. The distant mountains make for a peaceful backdrop to the large skatepark.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
LTCC mourns passing of wilderness educator Dr. Culp
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College’s faculty, staff, and students are mourning the passing of Wilderness Education and Outdoor Leadership director and faculty lead Dr. Clinton Culp. Culp experienced a non-trauma medical emergency on Friday, Jan. 27, while leading an avalanche instructor training class near...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 30, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Both Western Nevada College and the University of Nevada, Reno, are on delayed starts this morning due to icy conditions on the roads.They're opening at 10 a.m. Douglas School bus Route 202 at Lake Tahoe will be picking up students at main stops only. I heard...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Steamers Bar & Grill revamped, reopens in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime South Lake Tahoe staple Steamers Bar & Grill is starting off the new year officially open. After several months of being closed, the local spot opened their doors for the community to come back and enjoy Steamers on Jan. 6. “We are excited...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Frigid temps, wind to create dangerous conditions in High Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Roads are icy, temperatures are in the single digits Monday morning at Lake Tahoe and officials are warning High Sierra winds will create dangerous conditions in the backcountry. All schools are running a regular schedule on Monday except in Incline Village where classes will...
2news.com
EmployNV to Host Seven Hiring Events starting Tuesday
EmployNV Business Hub and Winners Crossing invites jobseekers to a hiring event for Cashiers. The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, Reno, NV 89502. Wages range from $16.00 to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Bread & Broth thanks Sierra Sotheby’s for support
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth could not be more thankful to the many individuals, families, organizations, and businesses that support our efforts to ease hunger in the Tahoe South Shore community. The $300 donation made by our Monday Meal Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsors is...
2news.com
Construction On Mall Drive In Sparks
RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.
mynews4.com
Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
2news.com
Chance for Snow and Frigid Temperatures
After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra. The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and...
mynews4.com
Crews knock down early morning trailer fire in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an early morning trailer fire broke out in Sun Valley on Sunday. Authorities said the fire started in a trailer which was adjacent to a house but they were able to keep the fire from spreading.
2news.com
City Of Reno & RTC Add New Traffic Signal To Busy Streets
RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. RTC Flips Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows and Wilbur May Pkwy. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in and around the newly signalized intersection as people get used to the new traffic signal.
2news.com
More Low Temperatures Expected Across Area Monday Night
Here are the low temperatures Monday morning, with 3 degrees in Reno, and -6 in Stead, the coldest it's been since December 10th, 2013 says the National Weather Service in Reno. It will be even colder Monday night with many of our Reno valleys dropping below zero by Tuesday morning.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County manager: Seniors 65 and older make up quarter of population
STATELINE, Nev. — More than a quarter of Douglas County’s population is over the age of 65 and is expected to climb from 26.4 to 38.7% in the near future. That aging population has resulted in a nearly 20% decline in the number of students attending Douglas County schools over the last dozen years, Douglas County Manager Patrick Cates said at last week’s annual State of the Counties hosted by the Northern Nevada Development Authority.
2news.com
School delays and cancellations for Monday, January 30
Some schools and school districts are announcing delays and or cancelations for Monday, January 30 due to winter weather conditions. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect. The Washoe County School District released the following message:. Hello Washoe County School District families,. This is...
Comments / 0