Join me in a hypothetical question: You have to pick ONE of Carson City’s outdoor recreation spots and stick to it for a whole year straight. Where are you headed?. Now, I bet half of your minds just thought of Ash Canyon or Kings Canyon, and you wouldn’t be wrong to choose them. Can someone say “embarrassment of riches?” Carson City has quite the roster of trails for all activities. But just for a moment, I’d like to direct our attention two miles east to Prison Hill.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO