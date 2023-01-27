ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itDl8_0kTMYKMA00

Wausau Pilot & Review

A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name and age have not been released, was treated for minor injuries.

A portion of Hwy. 47 was closed for about four hours Thursday to allow the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources to investigate the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a crash reconstruction at the scene. Officials have not said if any charges are expected.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by multiple agencies, including the Newbold Fire Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Rhinelander Fire Department, the DNR, the Oneida County Highway Department, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

This is the second of two fatal crashes reported Friday in the northwoods. Hours before the crash, a 59-year-old Phelps woman was killed when she drove her snowmobile off a trail in Vilas County and struck a tree.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the victims.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

4th fatal snowmobile crash reported in four-day stretch

One person died Sunday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in Arbor Vitae, the fourth fatal crash in a four-day span in the northwoods. Sunday’s crash, reported at about 7 p.m., took the life of a 54-year-old Illinois man. Vilas County officials say the man struck a tree and died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
ARBOR VITAE, WI
WJFW-TV

Fatal snowmobile accident in Arbor Vitae

ARBOR VITAE - One person died in a snowmobile accident Sunday in Arbor Vitae. Just after 7 p.m., the Vilas County 911 center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree on trail 17 near Schuman Rd. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful, and the operator was pronounced deceased.
ARBOR VITAE, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis

TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Jan. 30

Domestic violence, disorderly conduct, battery, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, bail jumping and drunken driving are among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Jan. 30. A 33-year-old Orlando, Florida, woman was taken into custody Jan. 29 on charges of domestic violence, related disorderly...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes

(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a snowmobile accident in the town of Nokomis Friday night. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Trail 51 near the intersection of Cty Hwy L and Heafford Rd just after 11 p.m. Deputies determined a snowmobile was attempting to pass another snowmobile at a high speed. The driver of the passing snowmobile was unable to negotiate a curve in the trail and was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a fence post. Witnesses attempted life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
939thegame.com

Goplin Trial Begins in Langlade County

ANTIGO, WI (WSAU) — A jury trial is underway for the man suspected of killing his mother in late 2021. Proceedings began Monday in a Langlade County courtroom where 39-year-old Derek Goplin faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon. Investigators say Goplin stabbed his mother during an argument, then left the home.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar man charged with fleeing law enforcement and causing a multiple-vehicle crash in the process is sentenced to jail time and probation and is also ordered to pay restitution. 20-year-old Chad Myszka pleaded no contest and was found guilty of fleeing law enforcement, hit-and-run...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Illinois man killed in Oneida County snowmobile vs. vehicle crash

MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man killed Thursday while snowmobiling. Investigators said Michael Green, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 47 near McNaughton with a group of snowmobilers when he was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: One dead in Phelps snowmobile crash

A 59-year-old woman is dead after a snowmobile crash Thursday in Vilas County, one of two fatalities reported within hours of one another in the northwoods. The first crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps. First responders began CPR on the woman and paged a helicopter to the crash scene. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

UPDATE: Newbold snowmobile crash victim's name released

NEWBOLD, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office released the name of the snowmobiler who was killed in a vehicle crash Thursday night. Authorities say 57-year-old Michael Green from Oak Lawn Illinois was killed in the crash. The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Highway 47 and Bridge...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed in Kane County crash

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
KANE COUNTY, IL
939thegame.com

Lincoln County Man Arrested for Vehicle Theft, Obstructing Officer

TOWN OF ROCK FALLS, WI (WSAU) — An 18-year-old Merrill man was arrested in Lincoln County for taking a vehicle and obstructing an officer on Saturday. It started with a report of a vehicle in a ditch along State Highway 107, which was reported as stolen earlier in the day. When officers confronted the man, he gave “conflicting accounts” of what had happened.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Home badly damaged in Athens fire

A home in Athens was badly damaged by fire Tuesday, while crews were forced to battle the blaze in bitterly cold temperatures. The first call was transmitted at about 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 31, summoning firefighters to the 900 block of Plisch Street. Witnesses reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the manufactured home and windows were heard breaking as the fire spread.
ATHENS, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha County deputies respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-94 near Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Slippery travel led to a multi-vehicle crash in Kenosha County today. Headaches for afternoon drivers headed into Wisconsin, when State Patrol shut down all northbound lanes after a multi-vehicle crash in Pleasant Prairie, right across from the Pleasant Prairie Premium outlet mall. Drivers saying it's winter in Wisconsin, and we need to slow down when snowy weather hits.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy