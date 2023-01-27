ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

FOX 61

Woman injured after falling through hole in Stratford bridge

STRATFORD, Conn. — A woman is recovering from serious injuries after she fell through a bridge under construction in Stratford, officials said. Fire crews were called to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge around 8 a.m. It was reported that a 55-year-old woman had fallen through a hole in the bridge and landed on a construction barge just below.
STRATFORD, CT
NECN

Woman Injured Falling Through Hole in Bridge in Connecticut

A woman who was working on the Devon Bridge has serious injuries after falling through a hole in the bridge and landing on a barge 40-to-50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department. Stratford Fire Rescue was called out to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge just before 8...
STRATFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Jacked Up: Danbury Car Rests on Blocks in North Street Parking Lot

I was scrolling through my news feed yesterday and saw this car all jacked up. My first reaction was a hearty chuckle and then I looked closer and realized this was in Danbury. Since I will not stand for crimes in my city, I started burning up the phones (no one does that). Eventually, I was able to find the man who posted this photo, his name is Robert Wohlrab. I asked Robert, "can you tell me what you thought when you saw the car like that? When was this? Was there anything or anyone around that might explain why it was like that?" This is how Robert responded:
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-95 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash

Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Merritt Parkway Rollover

2023-01-31@12:07am–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A rollover accident with entrapment report northbound on the Merritt Parkway between exits 43 and 44, close to the Redding Road overpass. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Exhaust Fan Fire At Condo

2023-01-29@4:39pm–#Fairfield CT– A bathroom exhaust fan caught fire causing a smokey condition in the condo at Knapps Highway. There was no extension and firefighters helped ventilate the smoke. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies After Serious Crash on Route 8 in Shelton

Connecticut State Police said a man has died after a serious crash on Route 8 Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. Troopers said the car veered into the median where it hit several trees and...
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fallen Bristol Officer Receives National Honor at Firearm Survival Summit

For the first time in nearly three months, a physically recovered Alec Iurato emerged at the National Firearms Summit in Washington D.C. to receive a prestigious award for his bravery in an ambush attack. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police investigate armed home invasion on Brooks Street

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating an armed home invasion incident that took place Monday morning while a woman and her two children were in the house. Bridgeport emergency crews said they received a 911 call around 9 a.m. with reports of a burglary in progress at a home on the 600 block […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

