Woman injured after falling through hole in Stratford bridge
STRATFORD, Conn. — A woman is recovering from serious injuries after she fell through a bridge under construction in Stratford, officials said. Fire crews were called to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge around 8 a.m. It was reported that a 55-year-old woman had fallen through a hole in the bridge and landed on a construction barge just below.
NECN
Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge
A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge. The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.
ctexaminer.com
Hundreds of Elevator Incidents in Stamford, Dozens in Harbor Point With Little Accountability
Of the three elevator incidents that occurred on three consecutive January days at The Beacon high-rise in Harbor Point, Charlie Novicki’s was the only one that didn’t require a Stamford Fire Department rescue. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t alarming. Novicki said his incident began when he...
Jacked Up: Danbury Car Rests on Blocks in North Street Parking Lot
I was scrolling through my news feed yesterday and saw this car all jacked up. My first reaction was a hearty chuckle and then I looked closer and realized this was in Danbury. Since I will not stand for crimes in my city, I started burning up the phones (no one does that). Eventually, I was able to find the man who posted this photo, his name is Robert Wohlrab. I asked Robert, "can you tell me what you thought when you saw the car like that? When was this? Was there anything or anyone around that might explain why it was like that?" This is how Robert responded:
Eyewitness News
New Haven police: Man set fire in basement of home, then damaged police cruiser following his arrest
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for intentionally setting a fire in a home in New Haven then causing $1,500 worth of damage to a police cruiser. Ryan Bowser, 22, was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree criminal mischief. The arson case happened on...
NBC Connecticut
I-95 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash
Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
Ridgefield Restaurant Worker Loses Home In Fire: Thousands Raised From Fundraiser
A beloved Ridgefield restaurant employee and mother of three who lost her home in a fire is now receiving a slew of donations from her community to help her rebuild. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Orfa Escobedo-Diaz, a well-known employee of Bailey's Backyard, located in Ridgefield at 23 Bailey Ave., lost her home after a fire destroyed it.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport to be Home to New Restaurant, Likely this Spring, as Fat Angelo's to Open Third State Location
A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, confirmed they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu. items,...
Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport
CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
DoingItLocal
Merritt Parkway Rollover
2023-01-31@12:07am–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A rollover accident with entrapment report northbound on the Merritt Parkway between exits 43 and 44, close to the Redding Road overpass. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Exhaust Fan Fire At Condo
2023-01-29@4:39pm–#Fairfield CT– A bathroom exhaust fan caught fire causing a smokey condition in the condo at Knapps Highway. There was no extension and firefighters helped ventilate the smoke. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
Police: Suspect broke into Bridgeport home while family was inside
Officers say a woman and two children were in the home at the time.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Serious Crash on Route 8 in Shelton
Connecticut State Police said a man has died after a serious crash on Route 8 Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. Troopers said the car veered into the median where it hit several trees and...
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
NBC Connecticut
Fallen Bristol Officer Receives National Honor at Firearm Survival Summit
For the first time in nearly three months, a physically recovered Alec Iurato emerged at the National Firearms Summit in Washington D.C. to receive a prestigious award for his bravery in an ambush attack. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin...
News 12
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms Fairfield store, 3 other Connecticut locations closing
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors, the national home furnishing chain confirmed Tuesday. Customers of the Bed Bath & Beyond in Fairfield say the store had posted signage in their windows on Monday which read “store closing.”. A customer sent News 12 a photo of the front...
Drunk Driver Slams Into Guardrail On Westchester Highway: Police
A man is facing charges after driving drunk and hitting a guardrail on a busy highway exit ramp in Westchester County, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a one-car crash in White Plains by Interstate 287 west on the Exit 6 ramp, according to state police.…
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Bridgeport police investigate armed home invasion on Brooks Street
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating an armed home invasion incident that took place Monday morning while a woman and her two children were in the house. Bridgeport emergency crews said they received a 911 call around 9 a.m. with reports of a burglary in progress at a home on the 600 block […]
