John Johnson III and 3 other players the Browns must make big decisions on for 2023: Mary Kay Cabot

Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Women's Commission for Education and Training & the Black Women's Commission Launch the Put the Guns Down CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Can Browns reach playoff level in 2023? Mary Kay Cabot, Fred Greetham on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and Fred Greetham...
What the NFL pool report said about replayed third down, intentional grounding in Bengals-Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL referee Ron Torbert took questions from ESPN reporter Ben Baby after the AFC Championship Game regarding two specific plays in the Bengals’ loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Specifically, he was asked about the replayed third down play which resulted...
Yardbarker
This Is The Missing Piece Of The Cavs Offense
Fans who have watched the Cavs closely this season may have noticed that there seems to be something missing from their offense. Even when Cleveland is winning games there still seems to be an area that could be improved upon. This comes down to the lack of catch-and-shoot players that...
‘Super Bowl window is wide open for the next 15 years!’ : How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 23-20 AFC title loss to the Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but too many self-inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Joe Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first-half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
Browns to send 4th player to 2023 Pro Bowl
Also representing the Browns in the Feb. 5 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas are defensive end Myles Garrett, guard Joel Bitonio and running back Nick Chubb.
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: claim the $1,000 new player offer on NBA this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Buckeye State bettors can enjoy a red-hot February sports calendar with a $1,000 first bet offer through our exclusive BetMGM Ohio...
Browns GM Andrew Berry's Twin Brother Making Move to NFL
Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry's brother is working his way toward a front office role in the NFL.
Man accused of throwing bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam placed in court diversion program
CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio attorney accused of throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam from the stands during last season's home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium has entered a court diversion program. According to the Cleveland Municipal Court, 51-year-old Jeffrey Miller has been qualified to enter...
CBS Sports
Guardians superfan John Adams, who drummed at Cleveland home games for nearly 50 years, dies at 71
John Adams, a Cleveland baseball superfan that served as a ballpark drummer for nearly 50 years, died at 71, the Cleveland Guardians announced Monday. Adams' drum, a fixture in the outfield bleachers, could be heard at Cleveland home games dating back to the 1973 season. "For nearly five decades the...
7 players Browns fans should watch at Reese’s Senior Bowl this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Reese’s Senior Bowl is taking place this week in Mobile, Alabama, one of the first big events of the draft season. It offers a prime opportunity to get a look at players firsthand in a practice setting during the week and there are plenty of names you’ll hear this week who will populate Days 2 and 3 of the draft.
How Bengals’ AFC Championship run provided invaluable career start for several young players
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- First impressions are everything. Going to the NFL is a transition for even some of the most talented athletes coming out of the college ranks. Jumping right in and making an impact is even more difficult. Last year, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase showed out from his first game en route to an All-Pro season that led the Bengals to their Super Bowl run.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets continues ahead of Super Bowl
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl doesn’t kick off until Feb. 12, but the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer allows first-time Ohio bettors...
Kevin Love scratched late against Los Angeles Clippers, will be inactive for another game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love, who was set to return from a two-game absence because of lower back spasms, has been scratched late and is now inactive for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Love hasn’t played since Tuesday. He is averaging a career-worst...
