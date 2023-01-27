ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 18

Helix
1d ago

Welp CA, I know you won’t do it, but here’s your chance to prove to the other 49 states that you aren’t certifiably insane. There’s my dead end dreaming for the day.

Reply(1)
12
GoldenAdept
1d ago

One of the most despised people in the USA along with pelosi and a few others when are they gonna get a hint we don’t want them in office

Reply(1)
11
Jebekarue
1d ago

lmao, that's funny. He thinks he gonna run again lmao. He will be lucky to not be in prison with his buddy Joe.🖕

Reply
6
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy