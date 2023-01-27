Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Freezing rain to continue overnight
Central Texas is still under a winter storm warning until Thursday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Widespread freezing rain, Winter Storm Warning extended
At least 56 reports of freezing rain from I-35 to the Hill Country as a winter storm makes its way through Central Texas. Zack Shields has the latest on the Winter Storm Warning in his full forecast.
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas during winter storm warning
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the Austin Metro Area and has reported three outages affecting three customers. You can report […]
fox7austin.com
Texas winter weather: Ice storms, freezing rain expected across Central and North Texas
Houston - A winter storm warning was issued across a large portion of Texas. An ice storm along with freezing rain is expected for central and north Texas while areas around Houston will see several cold and rainy days. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Arctic...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: City officials, plumbers prepare for wintry weather
AUSTIN, Texas - City officials and plumbers are preparing for the coming winter weather and sharing tips on how to be prepared. Officials said being prepared and staying prepared are important. When the temperatures drop, think people, pets, plants, and pipes. Freezing temperatures brings the possibility of pipes bursting in...
LIST: Power outages across Central Texas amid Winter Storm Warning
AUSTIN, Texas — All of Central Texas area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This warning comes with overnight lows in the 30s, potential accumulation of black ice and freezing rain. The winter weather is impacting power across the area. Here's a...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Ice threat increases, Winter Storm Warning extended until Thursday
There is a good chance we stay freezing all day. As the Western Low gets closer tonight and tomorrow the freezing rain will become more widespread and intense. Zack Shields shows us what to expect in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
City of Austin opening Cold Weather Shelters Monday and Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters overnight on Monday and Tuesday, January 30 and 31. To register, visit One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 - 8 p.m. CapMetro will transport people who have registered from the OTC...
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
“While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning."
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Wintry temps, precipitation incoming
A Winter Storm Watch is set to start at noon Monday for most of Central Texas, with near freezing temperatures and possible freezing rain. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast so you can stay safe.
easttexasradio.com
Winter Weather Update And Warnings
Travel conditions will continue to worsen as additional sleet, and freezing rain deteriorates roads areawide. It would be best if you avoided travel now through Wednesday. Stay home! If you have to be out on the streets over the next few days, slow down, watch for ice and black ice, and give yourself plenty of time for driving.
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
fox7austin.com
Gov. Abbott provides update on Texas' winter storm response
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Abbott will provide an update on the state's response to the severe winter weather conditions impacting Texas this week. The state emergency operations center was ramped up yesterday in advance of the storm. A lot of the focus for the past 24 hours has been on...
LIVE RADAR: Winter Storm Warning issued for all of North Texas
The potential for freezing rain and sleet will begin on Monday, with a cold rain expected further east and south. Impacts to the PM commute are possible as bridges and overpasses may become slick.
Winter weather making way through South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Winter weather is making its way through South Texas Monday morning. The Hill Country will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 9 a.m., with freezing rain expected. As the temperatures continue to drop, it could make for some dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather...
fox7austin.com
H-E-B stores modify hours due to wintry weather
AUSTIN, Texas - Several Central Texas H-E-B stores are modifying their hours due to wintry weather across Texas. Additionally, curbside and home delivery may have limited availability in certain areas. You can view the modified times below:. The following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
fox7austin.com
TxDOT provides update on road conditions in Central Texas
Freezing drizzle and rain is making driving conditions dangerous. TxDOT is out right now treating the roads as fast as they can, but there are still icy patches and many roads are closed.
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
