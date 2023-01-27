ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas during winter storm warning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the Austin Metro Area and has reported three outages affecting three customers. You can report […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: City officials, plumbers prepare for wintry weather

AUSTIN, Texas - City officials and plumbers are preparing for the coming winter weather and sharing tips on how to be prepared. Officials said being prepared and staying prepared are important. When the temperatures drop, think people, pets, plants, and pipes. Freezing temperatures brings the possibility of pipes bursting in...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin opening Cold Weather Shelters Monday and Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters overnight on Monday and Tuesday, January 30 and 31. To register, visit One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 - 8 p.m. CapMetro will transport people who have registered from the OTC...
AUSTIN, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected

This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
HOUSTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Winter Weather Update And Warnings

Travel conditions will continue to worsen as additional sleet, and freezing rain deteriorates roads areawide. It would be best if you avoided travel now through Wednesday. Stay home! If you have to be out on the streets over the next few days, slow down, watch for ice and black ice, and give yourself plenty of time for driving.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous.  Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
PLANO, TX
fox7austin.com

Gov. Abbott provides update on Texas' winter storm response

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Abbott will provide an update on the state's response to the severe winter weather conditions impacting Texas this week. The state emergency operations center was ramped up yesterday in advance of the storm. A lot of the focus for the past 24 hours has been on...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

H-E-B stores modify hours due to wintry weather

AUSTIN, Texas - Several Central Texas H-E-B stores are modifying their hours due to wintry weather across Texas. Additionally, curbside and home delivery may have limited availability in certain areas. You can view the modified times below:. The following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning

(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
TEXAS STATE

