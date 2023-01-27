ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smokey Robinson, 'King of Motown,' to release new solo album

NEW YORK — (AP) — It's been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson's last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon.

Robinson will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28, the music legend behind hits like “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” announced Friday.

“Gasms” features new songs produced and written by Robinson himself. The former vice president of Motown Records released his last collaborative album nine years ago, “Smokey & Friends,” which featured musicians like Elton John, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Mary J. Blige.

The upcoming album's first single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” is now available on streaming services.

Robinson is a legendary music producer, songwriter, record label executive and solo musician who's penned over 4,000 songs and been inducted into the the Rock ‘n’ Roll and Songwriters' halls of fame.

The musician has worked with other historic Motown artists like the Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway and Marvin Gaye.

Robinson will soon be honored alongside fellow Motown musician Berry Gordy as the 2023 “Persons Of The Year” at the Recording Academy’s annual MusiCares event on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

