ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Bush’s Chicken robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Police are searching for a man suspected of aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched around 6:16 a.m. Monday to the Bush’s Chicken located at 4609 S. 31st Street. When officers arrived, they spoke to two employees – who said a man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple home damaged during shooting

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place at 5:22 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officers say two shooters were dropped off by a house in the 600 block of S. 15th Street, near the intersection with Avenue F. The two opened fire at the...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Arlington kidnap victim found in Bellmead, suspect arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a woman reported kidnapped in Arlington has been located in Waco, and the man suspected of abducting her has been arrested. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said local authorities got a call from Arlington Police for help in locating the 32-year-old kidnapping victim after they developed information she might be in Waco.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Cove Police, Fire vehicles involved in collision

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several collisions on icy roads have already occurred throughout Central Texas – including one involving Copperas Cove Police and Fire units. The Police Department said that one of its vehicles and one fire unit were struck on Monday while both were assisting...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Man held on robbery charge related to body found dumped

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report 19-year-old Alijah Veshawn Benson has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence connected with the discovery of a body in a Waco creek in January. Special Crimes Detectives discovered that the suspects in...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are warning area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Sonya Spotts. The deadly accident happened in the area of S. 32nd...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of abduction from police parking lot

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Train-pedestrian crash results in one death

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco police officers are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday evening. The crash took place at 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of S. 32nd Street and Clay Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old Sonya Spotts, who had already died....
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Lacy Lakeview Dollar General robbery

LACY LAKEVIEW (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a robbery suspect. The department says that around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, the man pictured below robbed the Dollar General – located at 101 N Lacy Drive. The suspect was carrying a firearm. The...
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
KWTX

Early morning shooting leaves building damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building damaged. This happened around 12:45 a.m., on the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. Officers responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots were fired. No injuries have been reported but a...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco police search for missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Driver in Temple crashes had used cocaine and marijuana

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Temple Police officers are investigating a series of crashes that happened Thursday evening. They all took place in the southbound lanes around 7 p.m. One man was in custody on Friday morning after he was checked out at a local hospital. He has...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple shooting suspect arrested, victim in critical condition

TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31 Street, police say. According to police, one man was shot and...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple shooting victim dies from injuries, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, the victim in Wednesday morning's Temple shooting, 27-year old Michael Powell, has died from his injuries on Thursday, Jan. 26. The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31st Street, police say. According to police, Powell was shot...
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy