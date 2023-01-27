Read full article on original website
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
‘Queen’ Wadsworth and the Lady Warriors pound Pamlico
AHOSKIE – She may be a queen off the court, but once Morgan Wadsworth steps inside the lines, the beauty becomes a beast. Wadsworth scored early and often, pouring in a game-high 28 points to lead Ahoskie Christian School to a 58-17 rout of Pamlico Christian Academy here Friday night.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
SVCC welcomes new dean
Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) recently welcomed Dr. Charletta Barringer-Brown as the new Dean of Humanities, Social Sciences and Business. Dr. Barringer-Brown comes to SVCC after serving as a tenured professor in the department of political science and public administration at Virginia State University (VSU). While at VSU, Dr. Barringer-Brown also served as the faculty director of general education.
rew-online.com
North Carolina Officials Applaud the Start of $35 Million Project by WinnDevelopment to Transform a Historic Mill into Affordable Apartments
WinnCompanies, an award-winning national developer and manager of affordable, mixed-income and market rate apartment communities, today broke ground on its first-ever. adaptive reuse project in North Carolina, starting construction on a $35 million project that will create 139 affordable apartments in a long-vacant, historic textile mill. Becky S. Smith, the...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bennie H. Britt, Sr.
BONAIRE, GA – Bennie Harold Britt, Sr., 70, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home in Bonaire, Georgia. He was born on June 22, 1952, in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, to the late Harold and Bennie Jean (Martin) Britt, the oldest of five children. Bennie is a graduate of Northampton County High School and Wilson Technical Institute.
coastalreview.org
History for Lunch program to cover P.W. Moore High
Dr. Glen Bowman at Elizabeth City State University is to present information about academics and athletics at Elizabeth City’s P.W. Moore High School between 1934 and 1954 during the Feb. 15 History for Lunch at the Museum of the Albemarle. The program, “Progress & Growth: P.W. Moore High School,...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia
A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
What concerts are coming to North Carolina in 2023?
(WGHP) — Some of the biggest names in music are coming to North Carolina in 2023. We checked in with the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see who’s […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina community holding prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols’s death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A prayer vigil and meeting is happening at an Eastern Carolina church for the family of Tyre Nichols. On Monday at 11:45 a.m., the Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community and Pitt County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are hosting a meeting to address the beating and death of Tyre Nichols.
Enjoy the sunshine this weekend because there's a chance for winter weather next week
NORFOLK, Va. — If you want to do something outdoors under nicer weather conditions than normal for this time of year, you might want to make plans for this weekend. It will be fairly cold to start the day Saturday, with temperatures in the lower to mid-30s, but with lots of sunshine, it should reach at least the mid-50s by afternoon.
Warren County bus driver can pay off house after winning $150,000 in lottery
WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — A Warrenton woman is looking forward to paying off her mortgage after winning $150,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. For Paula Harris, a $5 scratch-off became a $150,000 surprise. “I was so excited,” Harris said. “Now I can pay off my house.”
Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
WITN
New DMV plate agency in Hertford County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County. The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.
Rifle cartridge found on school bus at Southampton elementary school
Deputies are now investigating after a rifle cartridge was found on a school bus at an elementary school in Southampton County.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie welcomes new leader
AHOSKIE – The Leigh Etheridge era in Ahoskie is officially underway. Etheridge, a native of Roanoke Rapids who has spent her entire professional career working within the public sector, was sworn in Wednesday afternoon as Ahoskie’s Town Manager. “We are happy to welcome Ms. Etheridge to our town,”...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Multiple firearms seized in arrests
WINTON – Increased patrols by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office in problem areas of the county resulted in the recent arrests of six adults as well as charges bought against a juvenile. Sheriff Dexter Hayes said eight firearms were seized during saturation patrols that were carried out Jan....
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
Portsmouth’s casino may see competitive edge with smoking, expert says
"It does allow a competitive advantage for some properties to still have that as an amenity for their guests, and we're seeing that all over the country."
WITN
13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina boy was shot while walking Saturday night. Rocky Mount Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Cokey Road in response to multiple shots fired calls. Officers say that while on scene, they were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that...
