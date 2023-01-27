ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Illinois State Police asks to consolidate federal gun ban lawsuits

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — As more legal challenges to Illinois’ new semiautomatic weapons ban, the Illinois State Police is asking the courts to consolidate the federal lawsuits into one.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law on January 10th in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where 30 were also injured.

The law bans the sale or possession of more than 170 semi-automatic guns and requires current owners of the weapons to register with the state police by January 1st, 2024.

Many county sheriff’s across the state say they will not enforce the ban, as it conflicts with the 2nd, 5th, and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which grants citizens the right to bear arms, the right against self-incrimination, and the right to equal protection under the law.

The 24 million AR-15 semiautomatic rifles in U.S. circulation far outnumber the 16 million Ford F-150 trucks, the nation’s top-selling vehicle, according to a lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association.

Proponents of the law have labeled the guns as “assault weapons,” but gun shop owners have argued that true assault weapons – those used by the U.S. military – are already illegal. They are fully automatic machine guns like the M16 and the AK47, which were banned by the federal government in 1986.

On Thursday, Illinois State Police (ISP) filed a motion to consolidate three federal lawsuits, including one brought by the Illinois State Rifle Association.

“Consolidating the cases will prevent unnecessary duplication of litigation in four different cases, promoting judicial economy. And as each case is at the initial stages of litigation, no party will be prejudiced by the consolidation,” the ISP said in its motion.

Guns are viewed far more favorably in central and southern Illinois where there are larger populations of hunters and sport shooters, compared to northern metropolitan areas, particularly Chicago, which continues to battle deadly handgun violence.

The gun ban is also facing legal challenges at the state level. Last Friday, a circuit court judge in Effingham County issued a temporary restraining order shielding 860 plaintiffs, including gun store owners, from the law.

The case will advance to a preliminary injunction hearing on February 1st.

Several other state-level lawsuits have been filed, challenging the

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
police1.com

Ill. sheriff agrees to enforce 'all state and local laws,' including state's firearms ban

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face possible censure from the DuPage County Board after he agreed to enforce "all state and local laws" after a discussion which included talk about the state's new assault weapons ban with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, according to a joint statement from the three released Monday.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois State Police enforcing state’s gun ban, reveal one case under investigation

(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police say they took enforcement action against a business for openly advertising the sale of newly banned weapons, but no additional information was provided. In a YouTube video Friday, gun-rights advocate Todd Vandermyde revealed he’d been told that the state is taking actions to enforce the state’s ban on certain semiautomatic guns and magazines. “It appears that there was a gun shop that was...
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Vermilion/Macon County during February. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
MACON COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

BREAKING: Temporary restraining order against Illinois' gun ban upheld by appellate court

(The Center Square) – The temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban issued by an Effingham County judge has been upheld by the Fifth District Appellate Court of Illinois. While justices dissented with the lower court's ruling on three of the four subject matter counts, it upheld the court's decision on the fourth, keeping the TRO in place. Illinois enacted a ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Illinois leads states in utility shutoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report found that gas and electricity shutoffs soared in Illinois last year. The report cites ComEd and Nicor Gas as extreme examples of ordering shutoffs for non-payment in 2022. ComEd reportedly cancelled service for more than 225,000 customers through October of last year. That is up 27% from the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges

New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Salon

"Constitutional sheriffs" refuse to enforce new gun control law — but have no legal justification

This article was originally published on The Conversation. A gun control law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois in January 2023 immediately faced opposition from a group key to the law's enforcement: sheriffs. They are county-level, locally elected public officials who run jails, provide courthouse security, and, in many counties, are the primary providers of law enforcement services.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Car dealer Carvana admits guilt over breaking Illinois laws

(The Center Square) – Online used car dealer Carvana has admitted to violating Illinois law and has agreed to follow new consumer protection restrictions. The agreement allows Carvana to continue conducting business in Illinois and ends a legal dispute that began last May when the Illinois Secretary of State suspended its business license.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Man recovering after shooting invader; school food worker charged with theft

Man recovering after shooting invader An elderly man is in critical condition after he was attacked during a home invasion in which he shot one of his attackers. According to Chicago police, the man answered a knock at his door when two people barged into his residence. Once inside, the man and two people began fighting when the homeowner, who is a FOID card holder, shot a male subject in...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
DECATUR, IL
advantagenews.com

CUB challenges Ameren Illinois gas and electric rate increase request

One of Illinois’ utility watchdogs is promising to study a new rate hike request by central and southern Illinois’ largest energy provider. Ameren Illinois has asked the Illinois Commerce Commission for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and is asking for a four-year electric rate hike of about $435.6 million. It is not known yet what that would mean for the average household.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
CHICAGO, IL
