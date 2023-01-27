Sugar Apple Fairy Tale is one of this season’s sweetest treats. Based on the light novels by Miri Mikawa and aki, it follows a young sugar sculptor named Anne Halford as she aims to win the kingdom’s highest honor for her art. Along the way, she buys a warrior fairy named Challe Fen Challe as a bodyguard. Most of the drama of the series is between these two—but there’s so much more going on.

