Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Anime Shares New Character Trailer
Based on the manga by Kouji Seo, The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses anime announced its April 2023 premiere plans in November of last year. In the meantime, we have a new character trailer, this time previewing Shiragiku Ono, voiced in the anime by Azumi Waki (Anne Shelley in My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!).
otakuusamagazine.com
The Big Feelings of the Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Anime
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale is one of this season’s sweetest treats. Based on the light novels by Miri Mikawa and aki, it follows a young sugar sculptor named Anne Halford as she aims to win the kingdom’s highest honor for her art. Along the way, she buys a warrior fairy named Challe Fen Challe as a bodyguard. Most of the drama of the series is between these two—but there’s so much more going on.
otakuusamagazine.com
My Happy Marriage Anime Reveals More Cast Members, New Trailer
If you’re looking forward to the My Happy Marriage anime—which adapts the light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka—you’ll be delighted to learn that we have some new information! In addition to a new trailer, four new cast members have been revealed for the series that’s set to make its way to broadcast this July.
otakuusamagazine.com
Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime Reveals Upcoming Characters in Trailer
A new teaser video has dropped for the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku anime, showing us upcoming characters and their actors. According to the trailer, Chikahiro Kobayashi plays Yamada Asaemon Shion, Yūsuke Kobayashi plays Yamada Asaemon Tenza, Makoto Koichi plays Nurugai, and Daiki Yamashita plays Yamada Asaemon Senta. Here are...
otakuusamagazine.com
Magical Girl Raising Project Restart Gets Anime
a series of novels in the Magical Girl Raising Project light novel series by Asari Endou, is getting the anime treatment. That’s the word from a franchise event on Sunday. Meanwhile, on Twitter, Magical Girl Raising Project anime director Hiroyuki Hashimoto reported he would be serving as director for Magical Girl Raising Project Restart.
otakuusamagazine.com
Natsuki Kizu’s given Manga to End This March
Natsuki Kizu’s musical boys’ love manga given has been running since it debuted in Cheri+ back in April 2013, and it’s about to bring that decade-long story to an end. According to the magazine, the final chapter will be published in the May issue that hits shelves in Japan on March 30.
otakuusamagazine.com
Luffy Raises His Fist in Live-Action One Piece Poster
It may not be a front-facing shot, but we officially have our first look at some of the live-action One Piece cast in costume thanks to a new poster for Netflix’s upcoming series. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) is front and center in the main visual, raising his fist as he prepares to set sail on a grand journey sometime in 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
My Dress-Up Darling Anime Celebrates One Year with Special Exhibition
The My Dress-Up Darling anime adaptation is nearly a year old, and it’s got some big plans to celebrate. Chief among them is an immersive exhibition that’s set to be held at the Space Galleria on the 8th floor of Animate Ikebukuro in Tokyo from March 16 to April 17.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime Film Hits North America on Valentine’s Day
The Kaguya-sama anime film—Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-—was previously announced for theatrical screenings outside of Japan in February, and now we have a specific date for North America. The feature adapting the arc of the same name from Aka Akasaka’s manga has locked in a very appropriate premiere date of February 14, with tickets available now.
otakuusamagazine.com
Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong on Display in Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip
It’s a timeless video game showdown as Mario attempts to take down Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is coming to theaters this April. Things don’t go quite as planned for everyone’s favorite plumber, but maybe a little Cat Suit power-up can turn the tables? See if Donkey Kong is impressed and listen to Seth Rogen’s version of the character for the first time in the new clip below.
otakuusamagazine.com
Dub Casts Revealed for By the Grace of the Gods, Ningen Fushin and BOFURI
Crunchyroll has been busy releasing and revealing the English dub casts for the second season of By the Grace of the Gods, Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity Will Save the World, and the second season of BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense.
Comments / 0