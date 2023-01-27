ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music and beer festival, boat show, plus 8 things to do this weekend

By Dara Bitler
DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the UllrGrass Music and Beer Festival to the Winter Brew Fest to the X Games, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise , snow chances arrive for the Front Range later on Saturday with cool highs around the 30-degree mark.

Accumulations in the city will be minimal to possibly an inch into Sunday morning. A big cooldown moves in on Sunday with highs struggling to get out of the upper teens with cloudy skies.

Cold case: Who murdered Paul Cortez 12 years ago?

Things to do this weekend

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.

