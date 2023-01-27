Music and beer festival, boat show, plus 8 things to do this weekend

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the UllrGrass Music and Beer Festival to the Winter Brew Fest to the X Games, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise , snow chances arrive for the Front Range later on Saturday with cool highs around the 30-degree mark.

Accumulations in the city will be minimal to possibly an inch into Sunday morning. A big cooldown moves in on Sunday with highs struggling to get out of the upper teens with cloudy skies.

Things to do this weekend

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.

