Pascagoula, MS

WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, February 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There’s no bill that’s been introduced this legislative session that has...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

MDOT highlights former WLBT reporter in honor of Black History Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former WLBT reporter was highlighted by the Mississippi Department of Transportation in honor of Black History Month. The department profiled two employees, Terrance Yarbrough, the director of human resources, and David Kenney, a public information officer. Prior to joining MDOT, Kenney worked as a TV...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Patients Alliance, University of Mississippi partner for cannabis research studies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new partnership could help determine the best ways to use medical marijuana in treating illness. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new partnership with the University of Mississippi and Releaf App on a new research program that the groups say, “will help the industry, regulators, practitioners, and patients by providing evidence of what products work best for certain... conditions.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Over $1.2m in Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grants awarded

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has announced the 2023 grantees for the Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grant program (MHSPG). In 2021, the Legislature authorized the creation of the MHSPG program to acquire sites related to Civil War battles, Native American archaeology, and civil rights...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker announces retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After nearly 38 years in office, Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker is stepping down. On Tuesday, District 69 Rep. Alyce Clarke announced her retirement, capping a historic career at the Mississippi State Capitol. “Now don’t just think of me as the lottery lady. Don’t think...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Gov. Tate Reeves says state of our state is ‘stronger than ever’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his State of the State address Monday evening. ”The state of our state is stronger than ever,” said Reeves. As is customary, Governor Tate Reeves used part of his time to brag on the state. And these metrics set the stage for his calls to action for lawmakers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard has located the four overdue boaters, WLOX News learned just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. Officials said Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 42, Richard Allen, 37, Piper Nicole Farr, 12, and...
GULFPORT, MS
WLBT

Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula. Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLBT

Gov. Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State address Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is set to give his annual State of the State address Monday. He will discuss the status and progress of Mississippi under his leadership. Reeves is expected to outline his goals for lawmakers at the state capitol during this legislative session. Full details...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

State Sen. Chris McDaniel announces campaign for Lt. Gov.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Chris McDaniel has been a State Senator in Mississippi for 16 years, and he said he knows exactly what the job requires. On Monday, McDaniel made an announcement in Jackson, telling voters he wants to take another role in the state as lieutenant governor. “I...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Senator Chris McDaniel joins race for Lt. Governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The name Chris McDaniel is one some Mississippians may recognize either as a state senator or a man who’s had several campaigns for U.S. Senate over the years. “We are here because of our great conservative legacy. From Kirk Fordice all the way to Tate...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: More rain to impact South Mississippi through Thursday, and this weekend we are forecasting a rise in temperatures as Highs return to the 60s by Sunday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!. Dense Fog Advisory is in store for several of our counties!. Our unsettled weather pattern returns Tuesday through Thursday as another front begins to build and slowly move through the area. We can expect light to moderate rainfall to impact us during this time with temperatures hanging in the low 50s through Friday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

