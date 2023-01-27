Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 DrawToby HazlewoodMississippi State
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in MississippiKristen WaltersOcean Springs, MS
Related
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, February 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There’s no bill that’s been introduced this legislative session that has...
WLBT
MDOT highlights former WLBT reporter in honor of Black History Month
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former WLBT reporter was highlighted by the Mississippi Department of Transportation in honor of Black History Month. The department profiled two employees, Terrance Yarbrough, the director of human resources, and David Kenney, a public information officer. Prior to joining MDOT, Kenney worked as a TV...
WLBT
Patients Alliance, University of Mississippi partner for cannabis research studies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new partnership could help determine the best ways to use medical marijuana in treating illness. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new partnership with the University of Mississippi and Releaf App on a new research program that the groups say, “will help the industry, regulators, practitioners, and patients by providing evidence of what products work best for certain... conditions.”
WLBT
Over $1.2m in Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grants awarded
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has announced the 2023 grantees for the Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grant program (MHSPG). In 2021, the Legislature authorized the creation of the MHSPG program to acquire sites related to Civil War battles, Native American archaeology, and civil rights...
WLBT
Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker announces retirement
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After nearly 38 years in office, Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker is stepping down. On Tuesday, District 69 Rep. Alyce Clarke announced her retirement, capping a historic career at the Mississippi State Capitol. “Now don’t just think of me as the lottery lady. Don’t think...
WLBT
Gov. Tate Reeves says state of our state is ‘stronger than ever’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his State of the State address Monday evening. ”The state of our state is stronger than ever,” said Reeves. As is customary, Governor Tate Reeves used part of his time to brag on the state. And these metrics set the stage for his calls to action for lawmakers.
WLBT
MDEQ director questions why EPA seeking 53-year-old data in civil rights probe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The head of a state agency at the center of a federal civil rights investigation says EPA is disregarding its own rules in its latest request seeking information. In particular, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Chris Wells is asking why EPA’s Office of External...
WLBT
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard has located the four overdue boaters, WLOX News learned just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. Officials said Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 42, Richard Allen, 37, Piper Nicole Farr, 12, and...
WLBT
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his teenage victim. Now, Dan Charles Cochran Jr. is under arrest, charged with sexual battery and molestation. The investigation started earlier this month when deputies were called to speak with...
WLBT
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula. Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.
WLBT
Gov. Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State address Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is set to give his annual State of the State address Monday. He will discuss the status and progress of Mississippi under his leadership. Reeves is expected to outline his goals for lawmakers at the state capitol during this legislative session. Full details...
WLBT
State Sen. Chris McDaniel announces campaign for Lt. Gov.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Chris McDaniel has been a State Senator in Mississippi for 16 years, and he said he knows exactly what the job requires. On Monday, McDaniel made an announcement in Jackson, telling voters he wants to take another role in the state as lieutenant governor. “I...
WLBT
Committee deadline day at State Capitol: A look at some of the bills that did and didn’t survive
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are a lot of deadline days throughout the legislative session. But Tuesday’s deadline is the one where the largest majority of general bills die on the calendar. You won’t be able to wager from the comfort of your home just yet. But Rep. Casey...
WLBT
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog now faces animal cruelty charges. Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators say McClain is charged with aggravated cruelty to a...
WLBT
Senator Chris McDaniel joins race for Lt. Governor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The name Chris McDaniel is one some Mississippians may recognize either as a state senator or a man who’s had several campaigns for U.S. Senate over the years. “We are here because of our great conservative legacy. From Kirk Fordice all the way to Tate...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: More rain to impact South Mississippi through Thursday, and this weekend we are forecasting a rise in temperatures as Highs return to the 60s by Sunday.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!. Dense Fog Advisory is in store for several of our counties!. Our unsettled weather pattern returns Tuesday through Thursday as another front begins to build and slowly move through the area. We can expect light to moderate rainfall to impact us during this time with temperatures hanging in the low 50s through Friday.
Comments / 0