Cuyahoga County, OH

Strongsville to pay CT Consultants more than $200,000 for Whitney Road covered bridge reconstruction

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The city has hired a Mentor engineering, architectural and planning firm to oversee the reconstruction of a one-lane covered bridge on Whitney Road. CT Consultants Inc. will act as the project’s construction manager. The city will pay the firm no more than $202,074, under a contract approved by City Council earlier this month.
Parma City School District appoints Angela Schwark to board

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma City School District Board of Education swore in its newest member during a special meeting on Monday night. Angela Schwark was elected by a majority vote of the board following a search process that narrowed down a field of 18 applicants to seven finalists, with three candidates receiving second interviews. Schwark currently serves as a ministry assistant for global outreach and men's ministry at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights.
Cleveland State University: Incident resolved at Milton Manor

CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University says police have resolved an emergency situation at the Milton Manor building in the 2300 block of Prospect Avenue. "Resume normal activity," CSU said in an updated tweet at 11:37 a.m. It comes after the university sent a series of tweets labeled as "CSU...
Cleveland City Council authorizes $4 million to 'reconstruct' 311 request system

CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is looking to completely overhaul its 311 call center, and now they have the funding to try it. City Council on Monday approved $4 million in spending to "reconstruct" 311, a number residents routinely call to request services for non-emergency matters such as potholes and or building code violations, among others. Officials say the proposed overhaul will make 311 "a one stop shop for all non-emergency City services."
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros defied board's authority by awarding himself bonus, hospital says in court filing

CLEVELAND — The dispute between MetroHealth and former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros over allegations of misappropriation of funds continues in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Boutros was fired in November, one month before his planned retirement, after claims that he authorized more than $1.9 million in bonus payments to himself over a four-year period beginning in 2018, without disclosing those payments to MetroHealth's Board of Trustees.
Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Huntington Building in Cleveland receives $15 million to create affordable housing downtown

CLEVELAND — As Cleveland looks to create affordable housing downtown, the city has received $15 million in funding to do just that. On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), announced that that the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program has awarded a $15 million loan to the City of Cleveland for the Centennial Project. The project aims to rehabilitate the historic downtown Huntington Building located at 925 Euclid Ave. into affordable housing for low- to moderate-income households.
Deadline approaches for 'dog license' purchases says Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reminds all Ohio dog owners that the deadline for purchasing a required license for your dog is fast approaching. Tuesday, January 31 is the deadline to purchase the licenses without late fees for all dogs aged three months and older. Licenses purchased after the deadline will be assessed a $20 penalty fee, effectively doubling the cost of the license.
Man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man died early Monday after a shooting on the city’s East side. Cleveland EMS said the victim was found around midnight in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. There are no...
