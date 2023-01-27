CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is looking to completely overhaul its 311 call center, and now they have the funding to try it. City Council on Monday approved $4 million in spending to "reconstruct" 311, a number residents routinely call to request services for non-emergency matters such as potholes and or building code violations, among others. Officials say the proposed overhaul will make 311 "a one stop shop for all non-emergency City services."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO