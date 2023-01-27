Read full article on original website
County finishes $6.4 million Memphis Avenue bridge replacement project in Brooklyn: Photos
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Less than nine months after it was officially closed to through traffic when an inspection revealed a dangerous structural deficiency, the Memphis Avenue bridge officially reopens at 5 p.m. today (Jan. 30) in Brooklyn. “It’s ahead of schedule, which in today’s day and age is even more...
Strongsville to pay CT Consultants more than $200,000 for Whitney Road covered bridge reconstruction
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The city has hired a Mentor engineering, architectural and planning firm to oversee the reconstruction of a one-lane covered bridge on Whitney Road. CT Consultants Inc. will act as the project’s construction manager. The city will pay the firm no more than $202,074, under a contract approved by City Council earlier this month.
Parma City School District appoints Angela Schwark to board
PARMA, Ohio — The Parma City School District Board of Education swore in its newest member during a special meeting on Monday night. Angela Schwark was elected by a majority vote of the board following a search process that narrowed down a field of 18 applicants to seven finalists, with three candidates receiving second interviews. Schwark currently serves as a ministry assistant for global outreach and men's ministry at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights.
Cleveland State University: Incident resolved at Milton Manor
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University says police have resolved an emergency situation at the Milton Manor building in the 2300 block of Prospect Avenue. "Resume normal activity," CSU said in an updated tweet at 11:37 a.m. It comes after the university sent a series of tweets labeled as "CSU...
Cleveland City Council authorizes $4 million to 'reconstruct' 311 request system
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is looking to completely overhaul its 311 call center, and now they have the funding to try it. City Council on Monday approved $4 million in spending to "reconstruct" 311, a number residents routinely call to request services for non-emergency matters such as potholes and or building code violations, among others. Officials say the proposed overhaul will make 311 "a one stop shop for all non-emergency City services."
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
Melt Bar & Grilled shuts down 2 locations, including one in Canton
CLEVELAND — In an effort to downsize and put themselves "in a much better position for continued success," Melt Bar & Grilled announced Tuesday they have permanently closed two of their locations. The restaurant in Canton's Belden Village served its last grilled cheese sandwich over the weekend, locking its...
Missing man found dead in Lake Erie
The body of a missing man was found in Lake Erie Monday.
Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros defied board's authority by awarding himself bonus, hospital says in court filing
CLEVELAND — The dispute between MetroHealth and former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros over allegations of misappropriation of funds continues in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Boutros was fired in November, one month before his planned retirement, after claims that he authorized more than $1.9 million in bonus payments to himself over a four-year period beginning in 2018, without disclosing those payments to MetroHealth's Board of Trustees.
Neighbors worry about biosolids in Lorain County
For the past several months, fears have hovered over one community in southeast Lorain County, after a company known for its use of biosolids bought nearly 150 acres last June.
Cleveland Heights residents sue neighbors over backyard pizza oven
The old saying goes, "don't take the law into your own hands, take 'em to court", and that's exactly what residents in a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood are doing.
cleveland.com
Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Cleveland-area nonprofit accused of running an employment scam
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An organization listing a Cleveland address is being accused of running an employment scam where employees went unpaid and were charged hundreds of dollars to use company-owned equipment. Thrive LGBT, a nonprofit created in February of 2022, is being investigated by the Cleveland Better Business Bureau...
spectrumnews1.com
New Akron Community Entertainment District designed to dovetail with Merriman Valley master plan
AKRON, Ohio — A proposal to create Akron’s fourth Community Entertainment District in the Merriman Valley met with strong support during an Akron City Council public hearing Monday. If approved by council, the CED would cover more than 24 acres along Merriman and Riverview roads, including Liberty Commons....
Huntington Building in Cleveland receives $15 million to create affordable housing downtown
CLEVELAND — As Cleveland looks to create affordable housing downtown, the city has received $15 million in funding to do just that. On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), announced that that the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program has awarded a $15 million loan to the City of Cleveland for the Centennial Project. The project aims to rehabilitate the historic downtown Huntington Building located at 925 Euclid Ave. into affordable housing for low- to moderate-income households.
WKYC
Deadline approaches for 'dog license' purchases says Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reminds all Ohio dog owners that the deadline for purchasing a required license for your dog is fast approaching. Tuesday, January 31 is the deadline to purchase the licenses without late fees for all dogs aged three months and older. Licenses purchased after the deadline will be assessed a $20 penalty fee, effectively doubling the cost of the license.
Pizza oven dispute in Cleveland Heights goes to trial: Couple alleges 'intolerable smoke and fumes'
CLEVELAND — The trial regarding a neighborhood dispute about a back yard pizza oven in Cleveland Heights is now underway with opening statements held Tuesday morning in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. The complaint in the Grandview Avenue case was filed by plaintiffs Brooks and Mika Jones nearly two...
cleveland19.com
Man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man died early Monday after a shooting on the city’s East side. Cleveland EMS said the victim was found around midnight in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. There are no...
What is a landlord’s liability to keep their properties and tenants safe?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Renters and potential renters often have a laundry list of wants and needs, such as the number of bedrooms, carpet or hardwood, square-footage and neighborhood. But it can be easy to forget other important factors like safety. Renters insurance may cover losses inside an individual apartment, but...
cleveland19.com
Dozens of Euclid apartment tenants say they’ve been left without heat for months
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of residents at a local apartment building say they’re sick of being ignored. They claim they haven’t had heat since before that nasty blizzard, and with more bitter cold on the way, they’re worried. With no where else to turn, they contacted...
WKYC
