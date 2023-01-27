It has been two years and a month since the Wizards traded John Wall to the Houston Rockets and they should feel good about how that deal has worked out since. They got Russell Westbrook, who broke Oscar Robertson's triple-doubles record, then traded him to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, who has enjoyed a borderline All-Star season in 2022-23. They have also added salary cap flexibility without Wall's supermax contract on the books.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO