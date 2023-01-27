Read full article on original website
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
NBC Sports
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call
LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph, Warriors hold off OKC for big win
The Warriors survived a late scare Monday night to post a 128-120 victory over the Thunder at Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City. Holding a comfortable double-digit lead through the first half and most of the third quarter, the Warriors had to dig in after the Thunder pulled within two in the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
Tatum plays coy with reaction to LeBron no-call in Celtics-Lakers
You didn't think Jayson Tatum would admit to it, did you?. The Boston Celtics forward appeared to foul Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden, but the officials missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the C's pulled out a 125-121 victory.
NBC Sports
Kerr: Fearless DiVincenzo becoming Dubs fan favorite
Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players. His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert &...
NBC Sports
Wiggins understands Wiseman's confusion about place with Dubs
James Wiseman's Warriors future remains uncertain as the 21-year-old continues to bounce back and forth from the G League to the NBA this season. The 7-foot-1 center hasn't played since Dec. 28 and has remained on the bench over the Warriors' last 13 games. Wiseman's situation has led to confusion...
NBC Sports
Gretzky surprises Caps’ TV booth, talks Ovechkin’s record chase
NBC Sports Washington’s broadcast booth of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin were preparing to send viewers to the studio for the first intermission of Sunday’s game between the Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs when an unexpected guest arrived: Wayne Gretzky. The Hall of Famer surprised Beninati and Laughlin...
NBC Sports
Sensing confusion, Kerr has one-on-one chat with Wiseman
SAN FRANCISCO – After languishing on the bench in back-to-back games, James Wiseman’s immediate future with the Warriors is as gray as the skies over the Bay Area on Sunday. The same might be said of his mind. Realizing this, coach Steve Kerr pulled Wiseman aside for a...
NBC Sports
Needing defense, Kings reportedly eyeing 76ers Thybulle for trade
At 28-21, the Sacramento Kings sit as the No.3 seed in the West with the second-best offense in the league — they seemed destined to break their 16-year playoff drought and very well could even host a first-round playoff series. However, their 23rd-ranked defense (using Cleaning the Glass’ numbers)...
NBC Sports
Three things to Know: Latest NBA trade rumors roundup
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Latest NBA trade rumors roundup. We...
NBC Sports
How Draymond motivated JK to be better during Dubs practice
Draymond Green is a master at getting the best out of his teammates -- just ask 20-year-old Jonathan Kuminga. In an exclusive interview with The Athletic's Shams Charania, Kuminga discussed Draymond challenging him to be the best version of himself night in and night out. "I really appreciate that because...
NBC Sports
Joe Mazzulla delivers powerful statement on Tyre Nichols
The Boston Celtics welcomed their archrival Los Angeles Lakers to TD Garden on Saturday. But heading into the marquee matchup, basketball was an afterthought for C's interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla took time before the game to speak on Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old who was senselessly beaten by five Memphis...
NBC Sports
Splash Brothers make it rain in Warriors' win vs. Thunder
Steve Kerr said he didn't have flashbacks watching Steph Curry and Klay Thompson drain 3-pointers at Paycom Center on Monday night in the Warriors' 128-120 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it was hard not to think of the past when watching the Splash Brothers shine against their old rivals.
NBC Sports
How Wizards' results could affect their draft pick
It has been two years and a month since the Wizards traded John Wall to the Houston Rockets and they should feel good about how that deal has worked out since. They got Russell Westbrook, who broke Oscar Robertson's triple-doubles record, then traded him to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, who has enjoyed a borderline All-Star season in 2022-23. They have also added salary cap flexibility without Wall's supermax contract on the books.
NBC Sports
Steph's hilarious realization after breaking Wilt's FG record
Steph Curry is no stranger to breaking records. In fact, there aren't many records left that he already hasn't claimed. Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' 128-120 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Paycom Center, Curry passed Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Warriors legend Wilt Chamberlain for most field goals made (7,217) in franchise history.
NBC Sports
Why trading Carlo would be a mistake for Bruins in most scenarios
The Vancouver Canucks have been a popular team for NHL trade rumors and speculation all season, and that's likely to continue up until the March 3 NHL trade deadline. The Canucks have two players in particular -- star center Bo Horvat and veteran defenseman Luke Schenn -- who have been linked to contending teams in various rumors.
