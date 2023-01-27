ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Families of Baby Boomers face several difficult long-term care decisions

APPLETON, Wis. — Michelle Graf has a message, and it’s loaded with tough love. “Families are going to have to step up. Families are going to have to do more caregiving, even if they don’t want to,” said Graf, the owner and a senior care adviser at CarePatrol of the Fox Cities, a service that finds care solutions for seniors.
The Urban Legend Of Haunchyville, Wisconsin Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

One Wisconsin "town" has a particularly spooky legend attached to it. Wisconsin doesn't have any shortage on urban legends. There's even a "ghost ship" that's completely landbound in Prairie du Chien. The town of Haunchyville, Wisconsin itself is the legend. It's rumored to be a village in the woods (near...
Oneida County ADRC seeking volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers

ONEIDA COUNTY – The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Oneida County is encouraging adults of all ages to consider volunteering to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound older individuals in the area. Volunteer drivers make deliveries within the greater Rhinelander area – Cassian, Lake Tomahawk, Minocqua, Nokomis,...
High Egg Prices Leading To More Backyard Chickens

As eggs become more expensive at the store, more and more people in Wisconsin are looking to their backyards. The folks at Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire say people are becoming more and more interested in raising chickens of their own. Usually, the store sells about 900 chickens a...
DATCP accepting applications for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants

WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24 that it is accepting applications for 2023 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin (BLBW) grants. Applications will be accepted through March 31. DATCP will award a total of up to $200,000.00 in BLBW grant...
Wisconsin woman finds hope after clinical trial for cancer treatment

LANNON, Wis. — The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is working to advance care for patients battling cancer. After missing a mammogram due to COVID-19 back in 2020, a Wisconsin woman found out she had breast cancer after waiting nearly six months to reschedule her appointment.
Gerald ‘Jerry’ R. Crass

Gerald “Jerry” R. Crass, age 84, of Tomahawk, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, surrounded by his family at Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital. Jerry was born in Tomahawk on Sept. 18, 1938, to the late Julius and Rosella (Bebeau) Crass. He was married to Judy Hoff on Oct. 27, 1962; she survives.
Gilbert A. Erickson

Gilbert A. Erickson, age 80, of Tomahawk, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Country Terrace Assisted Living. Gilbert was born on June 17, 1942, in Chicago, Ill. to the late John and Beatrice (Woehrle) Erickson. Gil grew up in the Chicago area and attended school there. He was a 1960 graduate of East Leyden High School in Franklin Park, Ill.
The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho

Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Lloyd E. Jacobson

Lloyd E. Jacobson, age 93, of Tomahawk, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at his home under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice. Lloyd was born in Evansville, Wis., on Jan. 6, 1930, to the late Edmund and Edna (Thomas) Jacobson. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1948 where he proudly served one-year active duty and six years in the Reserves. Lloyd was married to Vila M. Allen on March 17, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa; she preceded him in death on Jan. 14, 2017.
There May be no Medical Marijuana for Wisconsin This Year

(Milwaukee, WI) — This may not be the year for medical marijuana in Wisconsin. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said over the weekend that he doesn’t think the votes are there. Vos is one of a growing number of Republicans lawmakers who’ve said they support the idea of a strict medical-only marijuana program in the state. But he said on Sunday that he doesn’t see the proposal becoming law unless lawmakers can find some kind of ‘middle ground.’ Wisconsin’s governor has said he wants a fully-legal, recreational marijuana program in the state.
Trail cam network captures Wisconsin wildlife

VINLAND, Wis. — The sharp cold air and crunchy snow weren’t enough to keep Don Burrows inside recently. He left the glow of his warm fireplace behind to do something he loves, check his trail cameras. Burrows enjoys deer hunting and became interested in trail cameras when they first came to market.
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship

There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
