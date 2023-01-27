Read full article on original website
Families of Baby Boomers face several difficult long-term care decisions
APPLETON, Wis. — Michelle Graf has a message, and it’s loaded with tough love. “Families are going to have to step up. Families are going to have to do more caregiving, even if they don’t want to,” said Graf, the owner and a senior care adviser at CarePatrol of the Fox Cities, a service that finds care solutions for seniors.
The Urban Legend Of Haunchyville, Wisconsin Is Pure Nightmare Fuel
One Wisconsin "town" has a particularly spooky legend attached to it. Wisconsin doesn't have any shortage on urban legends. There's even a "ghost ship" that's completely landbound in Prairie du Chien. The town of Haunchyville, Wisconsin itself is the legend. It's rumored to be a village in the woods (near...
Have You Heard The Legend About One Wisconsin Town That Completely Disappeared?
Legends say one Wisconsin town and all of its residents completely vanished in the early 1990s, but is there any truth behind the stories?. Sometimes we come across things on social media that really confuse and/or infuriate us, but sometimes you find something that fascinates you like this post I saw shared on the Strange Wisconsin Facebook Group...
Oneida County ADRC seeking volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers
ONEIDA COUNTY – The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Oneida County is encouraging adults of all ages to consider volunteering to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound older individuals in the area. Volunteer drivers make deliveries within the greater Rhinelander area – Cassian, Lake Tomahawk, Minocqua, Nokomis,...
High Egg Prices Leading To More Backyard Chickens
As eggs become more expensive at the store, more and more people in Wisconsin are looking to their backyards. The folks at Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire say people are becoming more and more interested in raising chickens of their own. Usually, the store sells about 900 chickens a...
DATCP accepting applications for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants
WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24 that it is accepting applications for 2023 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin (BLBW) grants. Applications will be accepted through March 31. DATCP will award a total of up to $200,000.00 in BLBW grant...
Wisconsin woman finds hope after clinical trial for cancer treatment
LANNON, Wis. — The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is working to advance care for patients battling cancer. After missing a mammogram due to COVID-19 back in 2020, a Wisconsin woman found out she had breast cancer after waiting nearly six months to reschedule her appointment.
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
Gerald ‘Jerry’ R. Crass
Gerald “Jerry” R. Crass, age 84, of Tomahawk, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, surrounded by his family at Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital. Jerry was born in Tomahawk on Sept. 18, 1938, to the late Julius and Rosella (Bebeau) Crass. He was married to Judy Hoff on Oct. 27, 1962; she survives.
Gilbert A. Erickson
Gilbert A. Erickson, age 80, of Tomahawk, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Country Terrace Assisted Living. Gilbert was born on June 17, 1942, in Chicago, Ill. to the late John and Beatrice (Woehrle) Erickson. Gil grew up in the Chicago area and attended school there. He was a 1960 graduate of East Leyden High School in Franklin Park, Ill.
'Adopt, foster': Poorly Drawn Pets campaign raising money for Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wendy Zhu doesn't claim to be a professional artist, but when it comes to the Wisconsin Humane Society's Poorly Drawn Pets Campaign, she may have missed the memo. "Maybe just a drawn pet," Zhu laughed, drawing away on her iPad. "I'm probably one of the very...
The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho
Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Lloyd E. Jacobson
Lloyd E. Jacobson, age 93, of Tomahawk, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at his home under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice. Lloyd was born in Evansville, Wis., on Jan. 6, 1930, to the late Edmund and Edna (Thomas) Jacobson. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1948 where he proudly served one-year active duty and six years in the Reserves. Lloyd was married to Vila M. Allen on March 17, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa; she preceded him in death on Jan. 14, 2017.
There May be no Medical Marijuana for Wisconsin This Year
(Milwaukee, WI) — This may not be the year for medical marijuana in Wisconsin. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said over the weekend that he doesn’t think the votes are there. Vos is one of a growing number of Republicans lawmakers who’ve said they support the idea of a strict medical-only marijuana program in the state. But he said on Sunday that he doesn’t see the proposal becoming law unless lawmakers can find some kind of ‘middle ground.’ Wisconsin’s governor has said he wants a fully-legal, recreational marijuana program in the state.
Trail cam network captures Wisconsin wildlife
VINLAND, Wis. — The sharp cold air and crunchy snow weren’t enough to keep Don Burrows inside recently. He left the glow of his warm fireplace behind to do something he loves, check his trail cameras. Burrows enjoys deer hunting and became interested in trail cameras when they first came to market.
High egg prices ruffling your feathers? Is building your own chicken coop worth it?
MIDDLETON, Wis. (CBS 58) – Due to the avian bird flu, combined with rising costs, the price of a carton of eggs has more than doubled in the past year. It’s ruffled some feathers across Wisconsin, prompting more people to become interested in starting their own backyard chicken coop.
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship
There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
Wisconsin parents weigh in after Surgeon General says 13 is 'too young' for social media
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Local parents are weighing in after the US Surgeon General said 13 is "too early" for kids to be using social media. Eight in 10 parents with kids under the age of 11 have used a tablet, and 81% of teens 13 to 17 have used social media, according to national studies.
Growing number of Wisconsinites say health care is not affordable
Citizen Action of Wisconsin is releasing a new survey that focuses on the affordability of health care in the state.
