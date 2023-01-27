Semi carrying calcium chloride rolls in Bridgeton Twp.

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a semi-truck rolled over in Bridgeton Township Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., the Michigan State Police tweeted that troopers were on Maple Island Road near East Michillinda Road after a semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of calcium chloride rolled over.

No one was hurt.

MSP said the container was not leaking.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area while crews were on scene cleaning up.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

